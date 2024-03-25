Despite season-ending loss to Connecticut, Northwestern’s tree grew in Brooklyn

As the final seconds ticked off the Barclays Center scoreboard to cap off Northwestern’s 75-58 loss to Connecticut in the Round of 32, Boo Buie spent more than a minute embracing Chris Collins and his assistant coaches.

The finality of it all, the conclusion of this remarkable odyssey from a 2019 home loss to Merrimack in an empty home gym to a second straight Round of 32 appearance inside an arena filled with Northwestern fans — came crashing down like a tidal wave. Tears didn’t stream down faces during those hugs. They crashed, and they reverberated throughout the Northwestern side of the building.

As I watched that wave on the opposite sideline, I thought about legacy and discontinuity. Nearly everyone in the Northwestern community knows about what this team has done. But how’d that team want to be remembered? How will it be remembered two decades from now? How will the team remember Buie and his impact once it undergoes the jarring change of losing a five-year point guard?

For most college basketball fans, 2023-24 Northwestern will go down as a 12-point font-sized footnote on the Wikipedia page of one of the most complete and dominant college basketball teams in the last 10 years. However, the players have already received the most lasting compliment a hooper can receive.

“I’ve loved coaching this team as much as any team I’ve ever coached,” Collins said after the game. That includes the 13 teams he coached as a Duke assistant, two of which won the national title.

It’s something the head coach has repeated in media availabilities and postgame press conferences since late February, before NU had even wrapped up a postseason berth. Multiple times, Collins called this team his favorite because of the example it set.

By March Madness seeding, ultimate result and advanced metrics, this is technically the worst of Northwestern’s three NCAA Tournament teams. Yet, its perseverance distinguished it as the strongest, particularly in the face of losing Ty Berry and Matthew Nicholson to season-ending injuries.

Barnhizer, Buie, Langborg and Martinelli routinely played north of 35 minutes a game in the final month. To have the energy to win a postseason game against a Florida Atlantic team that reached the Final Four last year – let alone make the Big Dance without much doubt on Selection Sunday – is incredibly impressive.

“The injuries that they have sustained during the year changed the total complexion of that team,” Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley said. “That team, with those two guys they lost, we’re not playing them today. They’re probably a 5-seed or a 6-seed.”

It’s fun to play the what-if game, but that gets you nowhere. The reality is that UConn ended the Buie era with a sledgehammer. Stephon Castle figuratively locked up No. 0 in Jay Bilas’ court-storming jail by holding him to 2-of-15 from the field, and Donovan Clingan might have displayed the most dominant two-way performance of any frontcourt player Northwestern has faced during Collins’ 11-year tenure as head coach.

A small positive from this 17-point loss was that the Wildcats didn’t just maintain their first-half intensity in the final 20 minutes down by as many as 30 points; they increased it. NU freed up Ryan Langborg for some open shots, and Brooks Barnhizer began scoring at all three levels. For a 10-minute stretch in the second half, the ‘Cats outscored the Huskies by 14 points.

“I’m not surprised, but I was just really proud about how we fought the rest of the night,” Collins said. “A lot of teams might lay down when you get down by 28 or 27, and that’s just not who these guys are.”

Hurley echoed that thought. “Langborg, we lost him a couple times for threes, where we lost a little concentration,” he said. “But I think it had more to do more with the heart of the Northwestern program, and them refusing to have the score be disrespectful to their program.”

They’re right, and that resilience is the defining quality of this team. Northwestern faced three problems that ultimately proved to be fatal: an inconsistent offense with a low ceiling due to the late-season loss of two returning starters, very little rotational depth, and a first weekend matchup with a UConn team that is as close to flawless as any unit can get. It responded by fighting against the grain to the bitter end, even exceeding the preseason expectations that most had when the Wildcats were healthy.

I have no idea whether this team gets an impactful transfer point guard, and I have no clue if it’s going to be good next year. I don’t know if it’ll make the NCAA Tournament in the next five seasons, or if it will ever develop another player the way Collins has worked with Buie.

Here’s what’s certain: For the first time in 90 years, that adamant resilience is no longer an abstraction or a vision in Evanston. It’s not a Gatorade bath of euphoric magic and court-storms. It’s a concrete program standard that Northwestern players have felt, physically and emotionally. It’s one they expect, and that goal is one that fans can reinforce.

Consistent success is attainable, and those fans have sensed it. This year, many expected it. There appeared to be just as many Northwestern fans in Brooklyn as Husky supporters on Sunday night, if not more. There wasn’t a mass exodus when NU went down by 25 points. Students care, and now there’s tens of thousands of them who associate men’s basketball with the joys of their college experiences.

At a place like this, that passion will likely only last with more winning seasons like this one. Nevertheless, the foundation for the support system Northwestern has lacked for so long is firmly in place right now, and it’s never been stronger.

On an early spring night, roots for a tree in Evanston grew in Brooklyn. This renaissance may end, but everyone can see a brilliant violet stem bursting through the soil for the first time.