Northwestern men’s basketball 2023-24 post-mortem

A drubbing by UConn was a difficult end to a resilient season, but the ‘Cats should be proud of their 2023-24 performance.

Heading into last November, NU looked to continue the momentum it built in the previous season. The ‘Cats were selected to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history, advancing to the Round of 32 as a No. 7 seed before falling to UCLA.

NU opened the 2023-24 season with four straight wins, taking three games at Welsh-Ryan Arena and defeating Rhode Island at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. The next day, the ‘Cats suffered their first loss against Mississippi State as they were held to just 37.7% shooting from the field.

The ‘Cats bounced right back after losing, pounding Northern Illinois 89-67 at home. Their first real test came on Dec. 1, as then-No. 1 Purdue came to Evanston. If the ‘Cats beat the Boilermakers at home the year before, they had faith they could pull off another upset. Oh, did they ever.

DOWN GOES NO. 1 @NUMensBball takes down top-ranked Purdue at home for the second year in a row. pic.twitter.com/TYl51cvKNb — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 2, 2023

Now sitting at 6-1 and undefeated in the conference, NU was getting close to its first appearance of the season on the AP Top 25 Poll. Better yet, the ‘Cats were in prime position to continue their win streak against a series of weaker opponents.

Then, disaster struck.

The Chicago State Cougars came to town on Dec. 13, sitting at a lackluster 4-9 record. Then ranked at No. 25, the ‘Cats should’ve run away with their ninth game of the year. But Chicago State had other ideas. The Cougars took down NU 75-73 behind 30 points from Wesley Cardet Jr., stunning the purple-and-white in an entirely winnable game.

After three more wins against DePaul, Arizona State and Jackson State, the ‘Cats headed south to Champaign for their first conference game outside of Evanston. It wasn’t pretty — NU fell to then-No. 9 Illinois in a 96-66 collapse, as Marcus Domask exploded for 32 points on 11-for-15 shooting.

The next five games were up-and-down, as the ‘Cats went 3-2. They emerged victorious against Michigan State, Penn State and Maryland, but fell to then-No. 15 Wisconsin and Nebraska.

On Jan. 24, it was the Fighting Illini’s turn to head up to Evanston. Sitting at No. 10 in the AP Poll, they had won three of their last four games and were looking as confident as ever. But the ‘Cats refused to get swept by their in-state rivals. After trading baskets for 40 minutes, the two teams were tied 76-76. In overtime, all five of Northwestern’s starters scored, propelling the purple-and-white to a 96-91 victory.

NU picked up another conference win against a struggling Ohio State team before heading to West Lafayette for its most difficult matchup of the season — a showdown at Purdue. Zach Edey dominated NU’s defense, dropping 30 points and inhaling 15 rebounds. Despite his stellar individual play, the ‘Cats managed to force the game into overtime yet again.

Unfortunately, it was a war of attrition that the ‘Cats simply had no way of winning. By the end of the 105-96 loss, Matthew Nicholson, Nick Martinelli and Luke Hunger had all fouled out. This left a 6-foot-6 Brooks Barnhizer in charge of guarding a 7-foot-4 Edey. Yikes. Between his the loss of his vertically-blessed players and Purdue’s 46 (!) free-throw attempts, Chris Collins had had enough. He got ejected with less than two seconds left, encouraging the crowd to get louder as he headed to the locker room.

Chris Collins gets ejected, a dramatic thriller:



1. Runs onto the court during play

2. Gets right in ref’s face

3. Has to be held back

4. Screams “I’M GOOD!”

4. Still shakes Matt Painter’s hand

5. Daps up Zach Edey

6. Pumps up crowd as he exits



No notes. pic.twitter.com/edXFtNYTZl — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) February 1, 2024

It was a heartbreaking loss for the ‘Cats, but they had to prepare for yet another road game against Minnesota. The Saturday afternoon matchup was a perfect bounce-back opportunity, but NU faltered. Every Minnesota starter scored in double figures, including Dawson Garcia, who hit his first three of the game in a crucial moment in overtime. The ‘Cats just didn’t have enough firepower, as they lost 75-66 and fell to 15-7 on the season.

A February homestand couldn’t come soon enough. The ‘Cats avoided a season sweep against the Cornhuskers in an 80-68 victory and survived a scrappy Penn State team in a 68-63 result. However, the Nebraska win came at a cost. Ty Berry went down with a torn meniscus in what would be his last game of the season. Losing the senior wing was an excruciating blow, as he propelled NU’s attack from deep with 2.4 threes made per game on a 43.3% clip.

On Feb. 15, NU flew to Piscataway for a road battle against a Rutgers squad sitting at 13-10. The ‘Cats were looking to rip off their third win in a row, but the Scarlet Knights had other plans. Rutgers flexed its defensive muscle, led by elite post guardian and Cliff Omoruyi. The Big Ten All-Defensive selection was on his game as he swatted five blocks and nabbed three steals. Despite Boo Buie’s 27 points, the rest of the ‘Cats combined for just 33 points on 30.6% shooting as they fell 63-60.

Now sitting at 17-8, the ‘Cats desperately needed a win as they headed to Bloomington to play Indiana. Luckily, Ryan Langborg felt the heat and delivered. He exploded for a season-high 26 points as NU snuck past the Hoosiers in a 76-72 victory. That was the beginning of a three-game win streak, as the ‘Cats took games against Michigan and Maryland.

NU entered March with a battle against Iowa at Welsh-Ryan. Working without Berry and Langborg, who was nursing a sprained ankle, the ‘Cats would have to be on their game to keep up with the Hawkeyes’ offense. They managed to outscore Iowa 37-36 in the first half, but Nicholson went down with a lower-body injury that would take him out of the rest of the game.

The second half was an utter disaster for NU’s defense, which allowed the Hawkeyes to drop 51 points in the final 20 minutes. Despite Buie’s 27 points, the ‘Cats couldn’t stop Payton Sandfort and Josh Dix, who combined for 47 points on 16-for-27 shooting from the field.

With three of its starters ailing, NU was beginning to limp to the finish line. The ‘Cats shot just 35.3% from the field in a 53-49 loss at Michigan State as they fell to 20-10. But Senior Night seemed to give them new life, as they took down Minnesota in a 90-66 romp.

Entering the Big Ten tournament, the ‘Cats earned a No. 4 seed and a vital double-bye. Their opponent was No. 5 Wisconsin, who had entered the tournament having lost four of their last six games. That didn’t seem to matter to the Badgers, as they took down the ‘Cats 70-61 behind AJ Storr’s career-high 30 points.

Now, the ‘Cats could do nothing but wait for Selection Sunday to find out their fate heading into March Madness. Despite going 1-3 in March, NU managed to earn the No. 9 seed in the East region. Players and fans alike celebrated in Welsh-Ryan Arena in anticipation of playing a first-round game in Brooklyn.

The ‘Cats were slated to face No. 8 Florida Atlantic in the first round. The first 20 minutes of basketball were rough, to put it nicely. Both teams went a combined 3-for-21 shooting from deep, and NU didn’t make its first field goal until Buie hit a three-pointer more than four minutes in. Entering halftime, the Owls were up 20-19.

The second half was much more lively for both offenses. Langborg flaunted his automatic midrange scoring and Buie started to heat up from deep. Barnhizer hit a game-tying layup with just nine seconds left in regulation, and FAU’s Johnell Davis seemed to fall asleep instead of heaving a game-winning attempt from deep.

In overtime, the legend of March ‘Borg continued to write itself. Langborg scored 12 of his 27 points in the extra period, sinking jumper after jumper as the ‘Cats put FAU away 77-65.

Unfortunately, NU wouldn’t fare as well in its second-round matchup against No. 1 UConn. By the under-12 timeout, the Huskies had inflated their lead to 17-4. At the end of the first half, the ‘Cats were down 40-18. The purple-and-white managed to outscore the Huskies 40-35 in the final 20 minutes, but the deficit was too much to overcome. Northwestern’s season was over after a 75-58 blowout.

Looking ahead, there’s bound to be some serious change to NU’s roster heading into next fall. The toughest loss will obviously be Buie, the heart and soul of the ‘Cats for the last five seasons. Agent Zero was absolutely stellar in his final year in the purple-and-white, averaging a career-high 19.0 points and 5.0 assists per game. His scoring leap was spurred by his improvement from deep — after hitting 32.7% of his threes in his first four seasons, Buie exploded and sank 43.4% in 2023-24.

The ‘Cats will also lose Langborg, who was third in both scoring and assists this year. The graduate student was vital to NU’s three-point prowess this season, as he hit a career-high 42.1% of his shots from deep.

If Collins can convince Berry and Nicholson to return for their fifth seasons next year, the ‘Cats will bring back some much-needed veteran voices. It will also be imperative for NU to scour the transfer portal for a point guard that can fill the massive void left by Buie’s departure.

It was undoubtedly a trying season for the ‘Cats, as they dealt with difficult season-ending injuries that disrupted their rotation. Nonetheless, Collins and his squad should be proud of their achievements and enter the 2024-25 season encouraged about their future.