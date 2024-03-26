Recap: No. 3 Northwestern gets back on track with 16-10 win over No. 13 North Carolina

Wilma Rudolph once said “Winning is great, sure, but if you are really going to do something in life, the secret is learning how to lose. If you can pick up after a crushing defeat, and go on to win again, you are going to be a champion someday.”

The No. 3 Northwestern Wildcats certainly picked up and won again after a crushing defeat on Monday afternoon, defeating 13th-ranked North Carolina 16-10 on the road. After a stunning 14-13 loss in overtime to newly ranked No. 19 Penn State on Friday, the Wildcats toppled from the No. 1 spot in the polls. It was the team’s first conference loss since the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, and traveling to Chapel Hill meant that the bounce-back game would have to be fought for tooth and nail.

The Wildcats opened up the fight quickly, with Madison Taylor scoring a goal less than a minute into the contest. After a (relatively) quiet performance against Penn State in which Taylor was just 1-of-3 from the free position spot, Taylor put the Tar Heels on notice that this day would be different. Less than a minute after Taylor’s goal, the supernova better known as Izzy Scane added one of her own, giving the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.

It was a welcomed change for Northwestern, starting hot after going down 3-1 early against Penn State. However, the Tar Heels quickly built back a response, and Kiley Mottice gave the home team the lead with 5:48 to play in the first frame. During the nearly 10-minute scoreless period, the Wildcats committed eight fouls and only tallied two shots on goal.

Luckily, Scane and Taylor picked things up later in the frame, with both adding another goal, including Taylor with just 14 seconds left in the quarter. She would brace it with another just over a minute into the second quarter, extending the lead to 5-3. After that scoring explosion, the teams went over 10 minutes without another tally. The span included five total turnovers, and the scoreless streak wasn't broken until Dylan Amonte converted a free position shot with 3:43 to go in the half. After a few more futile attempts from the ‘Cats, Scane added a free position goal of her own to push the lead to 7-3 shortly before the break.

The Wildcats dominated possession, but just nine of their 19 shots in the first half were on goal. Meanwhile, Molly Laliberty was dominant between the pipes, saving five of the Tar Heels’ 10 shots in the first 20 minutes. Scane and Taylor both had first-half hat tricks, but six turnovers somewhat stymied the Northwestern attack.

Much like in the Penn State game, the Wildcats quickly dealt with a counterpunch after a second-quarter barrage. In the first 10 minutes of the third quarter, North Carolina put up eight shots, converting two of them. Reilly Casey’s woman-up goal with 5:10 left in the third quarter cut the gap to 7-5, and for the second straight game, Northwestern seemed in danger of losing a second-half lead.

Instead, the veteran Wildcats responded with a counterpunch of their own. Scane added her fourth goal of the game less than 30 seconds after Casey’s strike, and after yet another Laliberty save, Coykendall added a goal of her own to push the lead back to four. An Emerson Bohlig rocket after a UNC turnover resulted in a 10-5 lead with just a quarter to play.

The run was far from over. For the first half of the fourth quarter, North Carolina almost never touched the ball. Scane added a fifth, then after two failed free position attempts, Amonte scored a second goal of her own. The Scane-Amonte tandem then produced another sequence of back-to-back strikes, pushing the lead to 14-5 with 7:45 to go in the game.

After Amonte’s last goal, both teams were basically just playing out the string. North Carolina ran off five consecutive goals thanks mostly to Ashley Humphrey, who tallied a goal and two assists during the five-minute frenzy. In response, Scane and Amonte added yet another back-to-back sequence to push the lead back to a far more comfortable six goals. When the dust finally settled, Northwestern had earned a hard-fought 16-10 road victory.

Contributions came from all sides in the win. Scane was her usual dominant self, tallying seven goals on 11 shots, and Amonte and Taylor both added hat tricks. Laliberty had one of her best performances of the year, saving nine shots while allowing only 10 goals, four of which came with North Carolina a woman up. Samantha Smith was utterly dominant in the draw circle, garnering 14 of Northwestern’s 23 draw controls (UNC as a team had just six).

Overall, there were still a few spots for improvement in the bounce-back performance. North Carolina collected 15 ground balls compared to just seven for the Wildcats, and Northwestern also committed 14 turnovers to the Tar Heels’ eight. However, Northwestern did seem much more comfortable with physicality in the eight-meter. Against Penn State, Northwestern missed several opportunities offensively, but the Wildcats were far more efficient on the offensive end in Chapel Hill.

Of the Wildcats’ nine victories, six have come against ranked opponents. They’ll look to start a new winning streak when they take on Rutgers at home at 5 p.m. CT this Saturday.