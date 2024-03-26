Wrestling: Northwestern concludes its season at NCAA Championships

Last Thursday, three Northwestern wrestlers, Trevor Chumbley, Evan Bates and Maxx Mayfield, traveled to Kansas City to compete in the NCAA Championships after previously earning bids at the Big Ten Championships in College Park, Maryland.

After being knocked out of the main bracket in the first round by Nebraska’s Peyton Robb, Chumbley rebounded with a 4-3 decision win over Michigan State’s Chase Saldate in the first round of the consolation tournament. He was not so fortunate in the second round, losing in a 9-1 decision to Peyten Kellar of Ohio.

In the preliminary round, Bates secured a 4-3 decision win over John Crawford of Franklin & Marshall. That would be his only win of the tournament, as he lost by technical fall to Penn State’s Aaron Brooks in the first round of the main draw. He could not rebound in the consolation, dropping his match by a 4-3 decision to Princeton’s Luke Stout.

In the first round of the main bracket, Mayfield lost by technical fall to Penn State’s Mitchell Mesenbrink, the No. 2 in his weight class. However, he notched a pair of victories in the consolation draw. In the first round, he won in sudden victory over Connor Brady of Virginia Tech. In the second round, he won in a 9-8 decision victory over Appalachian State’s Will Miller. His season ended in the third round, losing by major decision to West Virginia’s Peyton Hall.

With the NCAA Championships in the rearview, Northwestern wrestling is officially done for the year. The ‘Cats put up a 1-9 record in head-to-head match play, but they sent three wrestlers to Kansas City. The focus now shifts to next year, where they look to improve upon this season’s results.