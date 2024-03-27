The key numbers that defined the 2023-24 Northwestern men’s basketball season

Whether the taste of defeat is still sour on the tip of your tongue or you’ve already come to valorize the 2023-24 Northwestern squad, there’s no argument — this past season in Evanston was a remarkable ride. Some will say the only number that matters is 0-1, Northwestern’s record in the final game of the year, but I think that’s short-sighted. Here are the numbers that tell the complete story of a storybook season for the ‘Cats:

15 - The number of wins Northwestern had at Welsh-Ryan Arena

Over the past two years, the Welsh has transformed into a venue that opposing players have to respect. Northwestern enjoyed a 15-2 record on its home turf this season with consistently-packed crowds in its gauntlet conference slate. When Collins and Co. green-lit a new stadium plan, this is exactly what they had in mind, and it’s a testament to the fans that the WRA has been the site for a number of major upsets over the past two seasons.

31, 9 and 0 - The points, assists and turnovers Boo Buie recorded against No. 1 Purdue

Speaking of major upsets, for the second consecutive season, Northwestern toppled the top-ranked team in the country when No. 1 Purdue visited Evanston on the first day of December. In a 92-88 overtime win that marked the Boilermaker’s first loss of the season, Boo Buie was at his best. To secure the upset, the senior had to play flawless basketball — and he did. His 31 points were a season-high as he played 43 minutes, willing his team to victory and adding a bold statement at the top of Northwestern’s tournament resume.

8.8 - The number of turnovers Northwestern surrendered per game

Ball security was one of the biggest keys to Northwestern’s success this year. The 8.8 turnovers per game led the Big Ten and ranked sixth in the country as the ‘Cats consistently won the turnover battle, stealing extra possessions from opponents. In many of the Wildcats’ biggest wins, you’ll find low numbers in the turnover column.

61.1 - Northwestern’s three-point percentage against No. 10 Illinois

After Illinois handed Northwestern a 30-point loss earlier in the season, the largest losing margin of the year, Northwestern was out for revenge. When Terrence Shannon Jr. and the Fighting Illini visited Evanston, the ‘Cats came out guns blazing. The Wildcats rattled off 11 made threes, shooting over 55% from the field. And the ‘Cats needed every make to secure a second top-ten win of the year, defeating their in-state rival 96-91 in an overtime thriller.

38 - The difference in free throws attempted between Northwestern and No. 2 Purdue

Looking for yet another massive win, Northwestern visited West Lafayette with the chance to take down the Boilermakers for the third time in two seasons, and the Wildcats sure did put up a fight, taking the Big Ten’s best team to an extra frame once again, where the ‘Cats came up short in a 105-96 loss. Northwestern fans felt robbed, in large part because the discrepancy in free throws, with refs struggling on how to officiate Purdue’s behemoth Zach Edey. Purdue earned 46 trips to the line to Northwestern’s eight. This frustration was best exemplified by...

14,876 - The number of fans in Mackey Arena who got to watch Chris Collins put on a show

Instantly legendary ejection from Chris Collins. This is how they used to do it, kids. pic.twitter.com/ICOU634SQn — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 1, 2024

Chris Collins is the best. Coming off a Big Ten Coach of the Year seasons, there’s a real argument that this year was his most impressive coaching job, considering all of the adversity this team faced. In the last two years, Collins has redefined the narratives around him and cemented his legacy at the program. His approval rating is through the roof. And it’s moments like this that make all NU fans want to run through a wall for him.

43.3 - Ty Berry’s three-point percentage

Ty Berry’s jump from an inconsistent shooter to a lights-out marksmen was one of the biggest reasons for Northwestern’s success in the first two-thirds of the season. Berry was among the conference’s best in three pointers made per game, and did so on surprisingly great efficiency, posting career per-game highs in points (11.6) and assists (1.4) and improving his shooting percentage in all three major categories.

11 - The number of full games Northwestern had to play without Ty Berry

Berry’s aforementioned jump to one of the conference’s best shooters only made it more crushing when the senior went down for the year with a knee injury against Nebraska. Without one of their best players and leaders, Northwestern’s depth was tested as the ‘Cats had to turn to unlikely heroes.

7 - The number of offensive rebounds Matthew Nicholson grabbed against Indiana

On the road in Assembly Hall, one of the toughest arenas to play in the country, in desperate need of a road win to prove their tournament worth, one unexpected Wildcat delivered. Northwestern’s big man, Matthew Nicholson, after hitting the bench earlier in the season in exchange for Luke Hunger, returned to the starting lineup late in the season, and justified it with a career day in Bloomington. Nicholson’s 14 points and 16 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass, propelled the ‘Cats to a 76-72 win in one of the most bizarre games of the season.

2,039 - The point total Boo Buie hit to become Northwestern’s all-time leading scorer

In an otherwise routine win against Michigan late in the season, Boo Buie cemented himself as Northwestern royalty, hitting a three-pointer to sit atop Northwestern’s record books. After passing John Shurna, the new record sits at 2,187 at season’s end, and in the modern-era of college basketball with the transfer portal and limited loyalty, that record may last for a long, long time.

27 - Nick Martinelli’s point total against Maryland

On the road without Ryan Langborg or Ty Berry, it wasn’t Boo Buie throwing the team on his back, but instead, Nick Martinelli who had only recently entered the starting lineup after Berry went down. Martinelli, with his patented lefty-hook shot, was firing on all cylinders against the Terps, pacing all scorers with 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting to will Northwestern to an ugly 68-61 win on the road. This was the win that best showed the heart of this ‘Cats team, and likely the victory that truly sealed the deal for March Madness.

2 - The number of games Blake Smith started

With Ryan Langborg suffering an injury against Michigan, Northwestern’s bench was already getting thin. Enter Blake Smith, a walk-on sophomore, who was originally supposed to sit and earn a red-shirt year. Instead, Smith was thrown into the fire and immediately responded, giving the ‘Cats quality minutes when they needed it the most. In his two starts he recorded six points and five rebounds against Maryland and dropped 11 points against Iowa.

30 - The first number to hang in the rafters of Welsh-Ryan Arena

In the penultimate home game of the season, Billy McKinney’s No. 30 jersey became the first jersey retired in the school’s 173-year history. The former Wildcat and current commentator was honored at halftime. I think all purple fans agree that another number should be joining the rafters in the not-so-distant future.

1973 - The last time Northwestern’s offense was this high-scoring in conference play

Unlike the 2022-23 team, which won games with scrappy defense and opportune shot-making, this year’s squad was all about the offense. Northwestern’s 75.7 points per game in Big Ten play was the most in over 50 years as four Wildcats averaged double-digit points.

11.6 - The increase in Boo Buie’s three-point percentage from last season

One of the main reasons Boo Buie became the first unanimous conference First Team selection in program history was because of his shooting improvement. A streaky 31.8% shooter from last season became one of the most lethal shooters in the country, bumping that percentage up to a stellar 43.4% mark. Quite literally, Buie has improved every season for five straight years, and this season was his pièce de résistance.

0 - The amount of times, before this season, that Northwestern had made back-to-back NCAA Tournaments

We are living through the golden age of Northwestern basketball, folks. Don’t take it for granted.

19 - The first-half score against Florida Atlantic in the Round of 64

In a sloppy first half in Brooklyn, the ‘Cats picked a bad time for one of their ugliest halves of the season, shooting just 21% from the field and recording 19 points. Luckily, the ‘Cats defense showed up in a major way, holding the Owls to 20 points and forcing turnovers at a wild rate.

12 - Ryan Langborg’s point total in overtime against FAU

After the ‘Cats narrowly kept their season alive in regulation to force overtime for the fifth time on the season, Ryan Langborg took over. The grad transfer from Princeton was excellent all season long for Northwestern, but saved his best performance for the perfect time. Continuing his tournament excellence from a season ago, Langborg scored 27 points total, making all four of his shots in overtime to put the game out of reach. In the process, Langborg became the second player ever to have 25-point March Madness games for two different programs.

10 - The number of double-doubles Brooks Barnhizer recorded this season

The sixth-man for Northwestern’s tournament run last year was elevated to the starting lineup for the most recent campaign, and it immediately paid dividends. Barnhizer was the team’s leading rebounder as a guard, snagging 7.5 boards per game in one of the best rebounding seasons a Wildcat has had this century. He saved his most important double-double for last, recording a 13-point, 10-rebound game against FAU that included a game-extending layup in the closing seconds of regulation to keep the season alive.

52 - UConn’s points in the paint against Northwestern in the Round of 32

From the outset of Northwestern’s matchup with the Huskies, the top-ranked team in the nation controlled the paint on both sides of the floor. The Huskies doubled up on the Wildcats in points in the paint as the Huskies attacked the Nicholson-less Wildcats. Future NBA player Donovan Clingan was the best player on the floor, getting whatever he wanted on offense while swatting eight Northwestern shots on the defensive end. Northwestern made it a game in the second half, but the reigning national champs proved to be too much for a shorthanded ‘Cats squad.

100 - The percent effort this team gave night-in, night-out

Through injuries, ludicrous ejections and copious amounts of adversity, this team battled every night. With the sole exception of the first Illinois game, every game felt competitive and close, and as a fan, there’s not much more you can ask for. The team showed a tremendous amount of heart, and will be a squad that will be remembered for a long time.