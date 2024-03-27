Big Ten men’s basketball power rankings, final edition

The Big Ten has certainly had worse years in March Madness than this one. Four teams advanced past the first round, and two of them are still alive and headed to the Sweet 16 next weekend. Here’s one last power rankings for the conference this season as its two remaining representatives look to make a title push:

1. No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers

Record: 31-4 (17-3 B1G)

Next Game: vs. No. 17 Gonzaga

Zach Edey and Purdue are following the 2019 Virginia track so far, knocking off Grambling St. and Utah St. en route to this Sweet 16 matchup with the Zags. Edey has been magnificent (as per usual), scoring 30 and then 23 in the two wins this weekend. The Boilermakers dominated the conference all season, and never relinquished the top spot in these rankings. They were in a league of their own all year, and it was fairly obvious.

Gonzaga presents a difficult challenge for Purdue, though. The Bulldogs are also playing great basketball, coming off an electrifying second-half blowout over Kansas. They are, by far, the biggest threat Purdue has seen this March, and Matt Painter’s team has an opportunity to really start proving something to those who say they can’t win in the tournament. Conversely, a loss means yet another offseason of “what if’s.”

2. No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini

Record: 28-8 (14-8 B1G)

Next Game: vs. No. 6 Iowa State

Terrance Shannon Jr. has turned things up a notch in postseason play. The Illini’s best player was electric throughout the program’s Big Ten Championship run, and he’s continued his inspired play in the NCAA Tournament. Shannon had 26 against Morehead State in the opening round, and then 30 in a trouncing of Duquesne in the second.

With Shannon playing this way, the Illini are in a completely different tier. Coleman Hawkins consistently does his thing, contributing both inside and from beyond the arc. Dain Dainja has had a bit of a resurgence in the post after a frustrating year in which he received reduced playing time. Iowa State is very good, but Illinois can absolutely beat them. At its best, this team can beat anybody.

3. Michigan State Spartans

Record: 20-15 (10-10 B1G)

Next Game: N/A

I know, I know. This spot could have gone to the ‘Cats. But the fact of the matter is, Sparty played their one seed close in the second round for much of the game. Northwestern simply did not. Additionally, Michigan State was a more talented team than the ‘Cats by the end of the season (it might be a different story without injuries).

A second-round exit doesn’t meet the standard Tom Izzo has set in East Lansing, but the longtime coach seems reinvigorated to get back there and get further. He’s given fans no reason to doubt his ability so far.

4. Northwestern Wildcats

Record: 22-12 (12-8 B1G)

Next Game: N/A

How can you not be romantic about the ‘Cats? What a season. Northwestern fans have a right to ask the question “what if Matt Nicholson and Ty Berry had been available to play against UConn?” We will never know the answer. Truthfully, it’s probably better to appreciate this team for what it was: a scrappy bunch that found unorthodox ways to put the ball in the basket and never quit on a game.

This team was also Boo Buie’s team. He was a leader last season, but this was his team. And he was all Northwestern could have asked for and more. Who knows what things will look like for the ‘Cats heading into next season, but his legacy at the university will live on. When Welsh-Ryan Arena is packed for a random non-conference game early next year, that’s going to be because of Boo Buie.

5. Wisconsin Badgers

Record: 22-14 (11-9)

Next Game: N/A

Wisconsin looked so obviously fraudulent for a month before the postseason. Then, they promptly made the Big Ten Championship game, losing to Illinois. That made things a little tougher on bracket-makers around the country, but they should have still gone with the upset. JMU’s up tempo, run-and-gun play style was too much for the Badgers, and they fell 72-61 in the first round.

The Big Ten Tournament success is the only reason they stay ahead of Nebraska. It’s unfair to completely ignore, especially since both teams lost in the round of 64.

6. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record: 23-11 (12-8 B1G)

Next Game: N/A

The Huskers couldn’t quite match Texas A&M physically, and that was the story of the game. The Aggies overwhelmed the Nebraska defense, and while Nebraska was scoring the basketball, it couldn’t get any defensive stops. The final was 98-83.

It was a memorable season for Fred Hoiberg’s squad, as the head coach made his first tournament in the role. There are certainly things to build off of going into next season and beyond for a program on the rise.

7. Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 19-15 (10-10 B1G)

Next Game: N/A

The Hawkeyes couldn’t quite get on the right side of the bubble despite a late season push to do so. Their NIT hopes came to a halt with a second-round loss at the hands of Utah on Sunday. Iowa had a young team this year, though, and should benefit from its young players gaining more experience as time goes on. Next year they are a pretty decent bet to be better.

8. Indiana Hoosiers

Record: 19-14 (10-10 B1G)

Next Game: N/A

The Hoosiers suffered big-time this season from losing Trayce Jackson-Davis to the NBA. But Indiana is a storied program that pretty much always has some talent, and they scrapped their way to an even record in conference.

9. Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 22-14 (9-11 B1G)

Next Game: N/A

After losing to Illinois in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, Ohio State’s March Madness hopes were dashed. But the late-blooming group went on a little mini-run in the NIT, advancing past Cornell and Virginia Tech to the quarter finals where they lost to Georgia 79-77.

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Record: 19-15 (9-11 B1G)

Next Game: N/A

The Gophers were always talented enough to compete this year, but they were an undisciplined basketball team once again. They need to show more maturity if they want to really compete in the conference.

11. Penn State Nittany Lions

Record: 16-17 (9-11 B1G)

Next Game: N/A

Penn State lost a lot of talent in addition to their head coach after last year’s season. Given all that, a 9-11 Big Ten record is not bad at all. The Lions will hope to improve in Mike Rhoades’ second season at the helm.

12. Maryland Terrapins

Record: 16-17 (7-13 B1G)

Next Game: N/A

The Terps were incredibly disappointing all season. This was a squad that was supposed to be a tournament team. They had an incredible guard in Jahmir Young and Julian Reese is a big presence down low. But they couldn’t translate talent into wins, and sputtered to a third-to-last finish in the conference.

13. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Record: 15-17 (7-13 B1G)

Next Game: N/A

There was a stretch this season when it looked like Rutgers was going to be absolutely horrific and compete with Michigan for the worst record in the conference. But the Knights showed some pride and didn’t let that happen. Now, they’ll benefit from a highly rated recruiting class heading into next year (although big man Cliff Omoruyi has entered the transfer portal).

14. Michigan Wolverines

Record: 8-24 (3-17 B1G)

Next Game: N/A

Michigan was terrible this year under Juwan Howard. Now, Howard is gone, and improvement is expected. This kind of result is not acceptable for a program like Michigan. It’s up to Dusty May to get the program back on track.