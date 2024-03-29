Evaluating how Northwestern men’s basketball can maintain its recent success without Boo Buie

Following NU’s loss in the NCAA Tournament to No. 1 seed UConn, several key players are set to depart, with others still deciding whether or not to return. The most notable of these losses is Boo Buie, who leaves after a remarkable five seasons donning the purple and white. Buie has become a Northwestern basketball legend, becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer and leaving a legacy that will be difficult to overtake for future Wildcats.

Time will tell how Buie’s absence affects Northwestern going forward, but Chris Collins’ squad will need to adapt in order to continue its newfound rhythm that has put this team in the NCAA Tournament the past two years, a number that now makes up more than half of NU’s all-time appearances in the dance.

A lot of questions about this team will remain unanswered until Ty Berry and Matt Nicholson decide whether or not to use their extra years of eligibility. Both had injuries shorten their respective seasons and might – just like Buie did last year – come back for one final go-around. The two seniors are massive pieces on this team, and their absences would require Chris Collins to fill two more spots in the starting lineup, beyond the two he already needs to fill with the departures of Buie and Ryan Langborg.

Berry is a great shooter, especially from beyond the arc. This past season, he hit 43.3% of his shots from downtown, a career-high that surpassed his clip from two seasons ago. His shooting prowess and clutch play late in games is a huge asset for the ‘Cats.

Nicholson shines for his defense, and has been a consistent presence on the boards. He isn’t the most prolific offensive player, but with Luke Hunger on this team, the center position has a good balance that could be massively disturbed if Nicholson is to depart.

Regardless of Berry and Nicholson’s decisions, Northwestern will need to look further than those two players to maintain the success it has found with Buie leading the charge. Much of that will come from players who currently aren’t on the roster, especially transfers.

A brief mention should be given to Northwestern’s promising freshmen recruits for next season, as they will have opportunities to make an impact early in their collegiate careers. Chicago-area forward Angelo Ciaravino looks quite promising based on high school tape and could get playing time as a freshman, but it will certainly take a while for him to become the player many believe he can be. The same goes for guard K.J. Windham, another three-star recruit that likely won’t be a big factor right away.

As for transfers, there are a plethora of options. However, many transfers tend to favor schools with a well-known basketball brand, an identity Northwestern is still in the process of building after its recent success.

Yet, this shouldn’t stop Northwestern from trying to acquire one of the many options available. The top choice at the moment – at least according to opinions from Twitter and other social media sites – would be Harvard guard Malik Mack, who would slot in as a great long-term replacement for Boo Buie. Mack shined in his freshman year, averaging upward of 17 points per game en route to being named Ivy League Rookie of the Year. With three remaining years of eligibility, he would be the best option for Northwestern in the long term, although acquiring Mack in the first place feels highly unlikely.

In evaluating other options should Mack or other top transfers choose to play elsewhere, Northwestern needs to focus on upgrading at point guard, center, and potentially shooting guard depending on whether or not Berry returns. Based on early returns, Jordan Clayton doesn’t look like the natural Buie replacement, and leaving such a massive hole in this team’s depth could prove disastrous for its future.

Even if Nicholson returns, getting some further depth at center is also key for this ‘Cats team. Someone with defensive poise and some offensive ability would be a nice addition that could help provide some balance at the position. With Nicholson’s return not guaranteed and Blake Preston on his way out, adding a center should be another priority to help this team.

So, with Boo Buie leaving, the ‘Cats will need to do an array of things to replace him, making the path to success without him in the lineup a complicated one. Preserving this success requires multiple steps and moves, none of which are guaranteed in the slightest. No individual player will ever replace what Buie contributed, but a collection of moves could serve to alleviate some of the loss that will be incurred.

Now, as the portal begins to gain steam as the offseason nears ever closer, Northwestern can hope that the stars align once again and all the pieces come together for a team that can qualify for its third straight March Madness bid. Without Boo Buie – now forever entrenched as one of the all time greats in program history – it will be tough, but if we have learned one thing this year, it’s that no one should ever count this team out.