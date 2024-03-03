No. 3 Northwestern shows it’s worthy of being No. 1

As third-ranked Northwestern defeated No. 1 Boston College in a championship rematch, the ‘Cats proved to not just be able to rise to the occasion, but dominate the opportunity.

The Wildcats got out to a quick 3-0 lead on back-to-back goals from Erin Coykendall and on one from Izzy Scane. Kayla Martello added two for BC, but NU responded with four goals to end the first frame up 7-2.

Although BC would hold NU to just one and two goals in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, the Eagles never managed to score more than twice in a row. The offensive outburst from early on set the tone that this was NU’s game. The closest Boston College ever came from tying the lead was three goals.

Northwestern’s big three in Scane, Coykendall and sophomore Maddy Taylor did not hold back. The Tewaaraton winner tallied five, Coykendall had four and Taylor, the team’s leading goal scorer with 19, totaled three, along with five draw controls.

Lindsay Frank and Dylan Amonte each chipped in one. Frank, the Richmond transfer, has provided an additional engine for the offense. Aside from assisting two goals, her own came at a much-needed time at the beginning of the third quarter, after NU had only scored at the beginning of the second quarter and then surrendered two goals.

While NU always stayed ahead, this game underscored recent trends of inconsistency. The ‘Cats can start out halves strong and then falter later on. After going up in the first quarter 7-2, the ‘Cats were outscored 3-1 in the second. Similarly, NU scored four to BC’s two in the third, and the reverse happened in the last.

So far this season, NU is outshooting opponents by a margin of 31-14 in the first quarter and is unable to match that wide margin. In the second quarter, the goal differential is just two. Being able to continue to win the draw later in the game and working around defenses shutting down players like Scane will be crucial.

But this was just a February game. May is months away. There’s plenty of time to return to championship form. If anything, this game is just a reminder of how dominant NU is and will grow to be. Taking down the No. 1 team in the country, after losing that title with a loss to Notre Dame, is a good way to start. Not to mention, this wasn’t just a game against a top ranked team. This was a game against the Wildcats’ biggest lacrosse rival, and never once did they fall behind.

All is right in the world in Evanston, as a No. 1 ranking seems imminent.