Northwestern men place sixth, women place seventh at Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships

Northwestern swimming and diving began its postseason by competing in the Big Ten Championships, with the women’s team traveling to Purdue for their meet from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24 while the men competed at Ohio State from Feb. 28 to March 2. These meets were Northwestern’s first conference championships under first-year head coach Rachel Stratton-Mills.

The Wildcat women finished seventh out of 12 teams with 463.5, tallying their lowest finish since 2019 and placing one spot lower than their sixth-place finish from last year. Meanwhile, the men placed sixth out of eight teams with 725 points, improving upon their seventh-place finish from last year.

Women’s Recap

The competition at the Big Ten Women’s Championships was intense, as Indiana upset meet favorites Ohio State by half a point by beating the Buckeyes in the final event of the competition. Meanwhile, Northwestern was far behind the top contenders, earning just four top-eight finishes across 16 individual events.

Like she’s been all season, graduate student Ayla Spitz was a bright spot for Northwestern. She was the only swimmer who finished top eight in an individual event, finishing third in the 500 freestyle (4:40.28), fifth in the 200 free (1:44.54), and second in the 200 backstroke (1:52.37). Spitz improved her personal best in the heats and finals of the 200 back, beating out her previous best of 1:53.21 from 2021. She also beat Emma Lepisova’s program record in the event (1:52.80) from 2020. But that swim wasn’t Spitz’s only program record of the meet — leading off the 800 free relay, she went 1:43.80, which beat junior Ashley Strouse’s mark of 1:44.64 from last season. Overall, she scored a total of 80 points, which was the most on Northwestern’s team and the ninth-most of all competitors.

Spitz didn’t hit any of the NCAA Championship automatic qualifying times, but she’s almost certainly going to make the meet based on her Big Tens performance (and will likely be the only Northwestern swimmer to do so). Her times in all three of her events are considerably faster than what it took to qualify for NCAAs in those respective events last season, so she should be safe this year.

Another top performer was graduate student diver Markie Hopkins, who scored 43 points and was the only other Wildcat aside from Spitz to place top eight in an event. She finished seventh in the ten-meter diving event (284.40 points), in addition to placing 11th in the three-meter (304.80) and 21st in the one-meter (238.60)

Aside from Spitz and Hopkins, swimmers like junior Justine Murdock and sophomore Lindsay Ervin stepped up when it came to points scoring. The two scored 37 and 31 points respectively, and both made two ‘B’ finals. The Wildcats also finished fifth in the 200 medley, 200 free, and 800 free relay, while taking fifth in the 400 free relay and getting disqualified in the 400 medley relay.

Overall, results from this meet were expected in a “down year” for Northwestern, which lost all of its NCAA Championship qualifiers from last season. However, results from athletes like Spitz and Hopkins still give the Wildcats hope headed into the homestretch of the season.

Men’s Recap

The Wildcat men were missing some of its top performers such as graduate student Kevin Houseman (an NCAA qualifier from last season) and freshman Cade Duncan (one of the team’s top recruits headed into this season), but still managed to improve at conferences both placement and points-wise. Northwestern’s 725 total points scored marked an over 100-point increase from the 618 points it scored last year.

The team’s top scorer was graduate student Andrew Martin, who scored 64 points. He was one of two Northwestern athletes who made more than one ‘A’ final, as he placed fourth in the 500 free (4:14.62), fourth in the 1650 free (14:51.13), and 15th in the 200 free (1:36.49). His times in the former two events were best times — he improved four seconds from his 500 free personal best of 4:18.88 from last season and nearly seven seconds from his 1650 free best of 14:58.19 from last November.

Martin could also see NCAA Championship qualification through his 1650 free time, which is over two seconds faster than the 14:53.84 that it took to qualify last year.

Freshman Diego Nosack also had a strong performance, putting up 59 points. He was 17th in the 200 individual medley (1:44.85), third in the 400 IM (3:42.69), and seventh in the 200 butterfly (1:42.76). His 400 IM time shaved nearly two seconds off his program record time of 3:44.52 from last November and is a few-tenths faster than last year’s NCAA championship cut line of 3:42.99, making him on the bubble of qualification this year. His 200 fly time was also a near two-second best time, beating out his 1:44.56 that was also set last November.

Third on the team in scoring with 47 points was freshman David Gerchik, who finished 34th in the 50 free (20.48), ninth in the 100 back (46.55), and third in the 200 back (1:41.75). In both backstroke events, he went best times by a few tenths. Other swimmers who scored over 40 points included freshman Aaron Baltaytis (44 points) and junior Tyler Lu (43 points).

The Wildcats didn’t fare great on relays, placing last in the 200/400 free relays and the 400 medley relay, seventh in the 200 medley relay, and sixth in the 800 free relay. However, their showing on the men’s side of Big Tens overall was a marked improvement from last season.

What’s Next?

Northwestern will send its top swimmers and divers to compete at the NCAA Championships later this month, with the women’s championships happening from Mar. 20 to 23 and the men’s from March 27 to 30. Official lists of qualified swimmers will be released on the Wednesday before the women’s and men’s meet respectively. Meanwhile, diving qualification will be decided via the results of NCAA Diving Zones, which will happen from March 14 to 16 for both men and women.