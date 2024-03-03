In order to maintain its trajectory, Northwestern needs more secondary contribution

When Northwestern marched into the Xfinity Center without shooting guard Ryan Langborg active, many felt it a foregone conclusion that the Wildcats were destined for another road loss — especially in an awfully tough venue. Instead, the ‘Cats eked out a 68-61 win on the back of sophomore Nick Martinelli, who poured in 27 points.

However, to end this week, NU fell 87-80 to Iowa, dropping its first home game in 80 days and second in the 2023-24 year. The main reason? Not enough on either side from players who were once reserves.

Granted, there are multiple prefaces necessary. For most of the second half, the Wildcats were playing with two of their five Game 1 starters in Boo Buie and Brooks Barnhizer. After center Matthew Nicholson suffered a foot injury with 17:17 to go, it felt as if the basketball gods’ wrath would never end.

On top of that, Iowa was innately a poor stylistic matchup for a Ty Berry-less Northwestern, which certainly has less offensive firepower and shooting sans No. 3. If Langborg had been able to go, Chris Collins’ side would have been able to better go toe-to-toe with a lights-out scoring team, although a win against the surging Hawkeyes would have been a toss-up regardless.

It can be possible to recognize those elements of Saturday’s game and also this: that, despite the circumstances, Northwestern’s now-crucial playmakers — aside from Buie — did not step up enough in a game that firmly hung in the balance, particularly in its final moments.

For the majority of the final 10 minutes, Buie seemed the only person donning a gothic uniform capable of scoring, the lone player inciting fear in Fran McCaffery and Iowa. No. 0 largely did all he could to will his side back, hitting three triples in the last 10 minutes of the game despite having a wrap on his left wrist and hand, which he injured in the second half.

In fact, NU’s scoring distribution in the final 10 looked like this: 14 for Buie, five for Barnhizer, five for Martinelli, four for Blake Smith. It’s true that Barnhizer and Martinelli combined for 37 points, including 21 in the second half, and that the pair did sink some big shots. But not enough was done to create another offensive threat when the matchup mattered most.

That sentiment also applies to Northwestern’s defense, which definitely suffered sans Nicholson against Iowa’s size (which also made this game a poor matchup for the home side on paper). The Hawkeyes converted eight of their final nine shots, including a Josh Dix jumper, Payton Sandfort layup and a Patrick McCaffery dagger three that progressively dug the Wildcats’ grave. Collins referred to all three as breakdowns postgame, citing poor communication and rotation.

One can’t expect players like Martinelli, Smith and Luke Hunger to fully mimic those previously occupying starting slots. However, the ‘Cats have to confront that they likely will only go so far as those other than Buie take them.

For the rest of the season, the status of Nicholson is unclear, though Collins seemed somewhat concerned postgame — and it’s never a good sign when a player gets ruled out with over 11 minutes remaining. Northwestern’s three-pronged big man rotation had been somewhat of a turnstile from the get-go until Nicholson began to round into form in the last month. Now, that contingent seems that much thinner, necessitating both Hunger and Blake Preston to make strides and fill the 7-footer’s possible void.

Whether Malik Hall or Dawson Garcia in the Wildcats’ final regular-season games or their eventual opponent in the Big Ten Tournament, pretty much every team in the conference boasts at least one impactful big. That means that Hunger/Preston must avoid pointless fouls and serve as rim protectors, especially because NU’s interior defense has been very liable at points this year. Offensively, that translates to corralling inbound sets, setting sound screens and being a threat in the post and on lobs.

Thus far, neither Hunger nor Preston has shown the regular capabilities of Nicholson, which is why the latter’s minutes have stayed elevated in the back half of Big Ten play. Suddenly, those two will need to collectively parallel what Nicholson offered — if not, it’s hard to see NU reaching its lofty ambitions.

The news wasn’t all doomsday for the ‘Cats, though. It seems that Langborg will return from his injured ankle in short order, possibly even against Michigan State on Wednesday. That would go a long way in terms of pressuring defenses and raising NU’s ceiling and floor because of the transfer’s all-around playmaking.

Northwestern’s headspace remains strong after being defeated by a conference opponent for the first time at home, too. There’s a deep-seated understanding that the ‘Cats won’t earn pity points in the NCAA Selection Committee’s eyes, and that they can’t feel sorry for their injuries.

“Yes, it’s unfortunate that we’ve got a couple guys out. Our standard is winning,” Barnhizer said. “We’ve got to figure it out. We have to still win.”

With 11 conference victories, the Wildcats are still in a strong position to both land a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and make the NCAA Tournament. But, facing Michigan State on the road and Minnesota at home isn’t an easy stretch, nor can Northwestern assume it’s already in. Dropping both games isn’t out of the realm of possibility, which would probably force Collins’ team to win at least one in Minneapolis.

Without others complementing Buie’s every-game heroics, Northwestern’s season could rapidly shift from a fairytale to horror story — a cataclysmic collapse after four magnificent months. But if Barnhizer, Martinelli, Smith, Hunger and others can perform crucially down the stretch, especially against high-scoring teams, then the Wildcats remain formidable against anyone.