Northwestern women’s basketball gets a much needed win, dominating Rutgers 72-61

Despite a disappointing season, the ‘Cats finished theirs off right.

Tipping off at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey, both the Wildcats and Scarlet Knights were looking for a much-needed win to wrap up the year.

Northwestern came out on top, however, beating Rutgers 72-61. Caileigh Wash and Melannie Daley led the way for the ‘Cats, adding 22 and 20 points each. Caroline Lau also chipped in 16.

Rutgers got out to a quick start by grabbing the tip and storming down the court, where guard Jillian Huerter was fouled and subsequently able to knock down both of her free throws. On the Northwestern end, fifth-year grad transfer Maggie Pina took advantage of her sharpshooter, knocking down a transition three on the ‘Cats’ second possession.

A poor start on the home end allowed Northwestern to jump to an early 8-2 lead going into the first media timeout, thanks to a corner three from Walsh and a mid-range jumper from Daley.

The hot shooting was infectious for the Wildcats as play resumed, with two top-of-the-key threes from Lau ballooning Northwestern’s lead to 11. Huerter helped stop the bleeding by getting around a screen for a layup — Rutgers’ first field goal of the game.

On the whole, Rutgers stayed cold, shooting just 3-13 through quarter one; meanwhile, the ‘Cats stayed hot, shooting 66.7% from three-point land. Rutgers, however, stayed competitive because of its ability to draw fouls, picking up five in the first quarter alone. Though Northwestern worked its lead up to 13, a pair of free throws from Erica Lafayette and an Antonia Bates layup at the buzzer brought Rutgers back within nine points at 22-13.

Heading into the second quarter, Rutgers picked up a stop and then got an easy layup from Chyna Cornwell on the other end as it began to shift the momentum. Trading jumpers between Daley and Destiny Adams kept the lead at seven before a blown layup from Walsh gave Rutgers an advantage in transition, as Lafayette was able to find Cornwell for yet another layup, forcing a Northwestern timeout, the score now 24-19 in favor of Northwestern.

Northwestern quickly turned the ball over coming out of the break, but Lau made up for it with a steal and score on the next possession. A couple of big threes from Walsh and Lau pushed the Wildcats’ lead back to 11, as they went on a 8-2 run.

With NU up 12, Bates helped break the Knights’ scoring drought with a long three, and the floodgates opened thereafter with Huerter hitting another three off a double screen, before Lau answered with a smooth spin move into a floater, giving the Wildcats a 36-28 lead going into the half.

Turnovers seemed to define the first half, with 15 between both squads. Nonetheless, an uncharacteristically strong shooting performance from Northwestern was imperative to its first-half success, as it shot 50% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc. Both Lau (13 points) and Walsh (10 points) were in double figures at the half, while Cornwell (9 points) led the way for the Scarlet Knights’ side.

Moving into the second half, the Wildcats earned an easy bucket off a Daley back-cut for an open layup. A forced turnover then got the ‘Cats moving in transition before Walsh picked up a foul in the paint. Off the inbound, Daley made yet another quick cut and got open under the basket, getting fouled for an and-one. Huerter had a nice response on a three-pointer, but Daley’s hot second-half start continued as she pulled up for another jumper, giving Northwestern a 42-31 lead.

A strong response from Rutgers brought them within seven points with six and a half minutes to play in the third frame. But both Walsh and Daley were able to keep their first-half production going, putting in the next three buckets and bringing Northwestern’s lead back out to thirteen — tied for their biggest of the day — with four and a half minutes to play.

Trading buckets back and forth, the Wildcats kept a comfortable double-digit lead up until the quarter’s end. Walsh, Daley and Lau were dominant, as they all got into double figures and were responsible for 48 of the teams 59 points heading into the fourth quarter. A very deep three from Lau at the buzzer made her 4-for-4 from three on the day and gave Northwestern its biggest lead of the afternoon, up 59-44 with only one quarter left.

As both teams geared up for the last quarter of play, the Wildcats offense slowed down a little, draining the shot clock and focusing more on inside looks. Rutgers made things interesting, cutting the lead to just 10 off of a long-range banked three from Adams with a little under seven minutes to play.

Coach Joe McKeown called a timeout in an effort to rally his troops again and close the game out. Though the Scarlet Knights continued to fight hard, the Wildcats did a terrific job of closing things out, responding to Adams’ three with a 10-to-2 run on the backs of Walsh and Daley, who had all of the team’s final 10 points. The Wildcats maintained a lead for nearly the entire game, earning a 72-61 win away from home.

Northwestern will head to Minneapolis for the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 13 seed on Wednesday.