Big Ten men’s basketball bracketology: March update

This is March.

An otherwise monotonous month, this is a time for sports fans to unite. A time to gather as we bear witness to what some people (myself included) declare to be the best month on the sports calendar.

In fact, if I had to guess, many players, teams, and coaches within the Big Ten would probably agree with the sentiment, which is why this installation of bracketology, the first of this glorious month, is critical. While some schools across the conference are feeling confident in their current standing as far as the NCAA Tournament picture is concerned, others are more than likely a tad more stressed as we approach the final week of the regular season and the ensuing conference tournament.

So without further ado, below we inside the Inside NU bunker further examine the profiles of the teams expected to be in the field were the season to end today, while also taking a glance at a pair of teams that, at the very least, have a puncher’s chance of going dancing later this month.

In the field

Purdue: 26-3 (15-3, Big Ten)

Bracket Matrix average seed: 1.00

NET Ranking: 2

Quad 1 and 2 record: 16-3

When we last saw Purdue, it was trouncing Rutgers in an effort to silence doubters that began to emerge following a loss to an upstart Ohio State squad. While there were no dominating wins on the docket this week, Purdue staked claim as the supreme college basketball team in the state of Michigan by sweeping the Wolverines and the Spartans. In the process, the Boilermakers clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title. A near lock to be a No. 1 seed later this month, the mission for Purdue is as follows: wrap up a solo Big Ten title, win a Big Ten Tournament title and follow it up with a Virginia-esque embarrassment-to-riches moment in the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois: 22-7 (13-5 B1G)

Bracket Matrix average seed: 4.31

NET ranking: 15

Quad 1 and 2 record: 10-7

The Illini have been busy of late, picking up home wins over Iowa and Minnesota, and more importantly, a road win in Madison over the Badgers. All in all, it’s a decent week. The wins leave the Illini sitting pretty as a projected No. 4 seed come tourney time, with a NET ranking pretty much in line with that number. Of course, in the Big Ten, opportunities are plentiful, and Illinois has two Quad 1 chances in its final two regular season games at home against Purdue and on the road at Iowa. Win both and a full seed-line bump is not out of the question. Win both and follow it up with a run in the Big Ten Tourney, and…

Wisconsin: 18-11 (10-8 B1G)

Bracket Matrix average seed: 5.45

NET Ranking: 23

Quad 1 and 2 record: 12-11

Wisconsin is the most perplexing team in all of college basketball. The Badgers dropped both their games this week, losing on the road to Indiana and falling to Illinois at home. And yet, despite losing seven of their last nine games, the Badgers still project as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament as of today. Yes, they have six Quad 1 wins, which is ninth in the country, but they have failed to look the part since January. And now, even a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament is starting to look unlikely. However, like Illinois, Wisconsin gets a crack at Purdue this week, although their opportunity comes in less friendly confines in West Lafayette. But, if the Badgers can win that one against all odds, maybe that’s all it’ll take to get their season back on track.

Northwestern: 20-9 (11-7 B1G)

Bracket Matrix seed: 8.00

NET Ranking: 53

Quad 1 and 2 record: 10-8

The only question Northwestern is left with is: Can this team stay healthy? The results of its two games this week did little to shift its standing, although a Quad 1 win at Maryland is a nice drop in the bucket, especially to negate its first Big Ten home loss to Iowa on Saturday. The confidence surrounding the team, however, took a hit due to a pair of additional injuries. Having already lost starting guard Ty Berry for the season, the Wildcats played each of their past two games without guard Ryan Langborg and then, to make matters worse, lost center Matthew Nicholson midway through the Iowa game to a lower-body injury of unknown severity. If he is forced to miss any amount of time, the Wildcats, whose grasp on the No. 8 line is tenuous at best, would be in some trouble.

Michigan State: 17-12 (9-9 B1G)

Bracket Matrix seed: 9.06

NET Ranking: 22

Quad 1 and 2 record: 8-12

The Spartans took a great loss, especially in the eyes of the NET rankings on Saturday when they lost to Purdue, 80-74. The close loss allowed them to jump two spots from No. 24 to No. 22 in the NET (leaping Wisconsin in the process) and allowed them to hold steady as a projected No. 9 seed as we move into March, a month long known as a time for Tom Izzo miracles. And that’s exactly what it would take to get this team playing like the potential top-five team everybody thought it was coming into this season, especially now on the heels of a three-game losing streak. However, playing like they did Saturday is a good start to overcome this rough stretch, and should they take advantage of winnable games against Northwestern and Indiana coming up, they’ll arrive at the Big Ten Tournament with no worries heading into Selection Sunday.

Nebraska: 20-9 (10-8 B1G)

Bracket Matrix seed: 9.22

NET Ranking: 43

Quad 1 and 2 record: 8-9

On the surface, this feels too low for Nebraska given how it’s played this season, especially in Big Ten play. Currently sitting in position to receive a double-bye in the conference tournament, the Cornhuskers have four Quad 1 wins and no bad losses. Unfortunately for them, it has not been enough to lift them off the bubble, nor off the No. 10 line in mock brackets. To make matters worse, their last two games are at home against Rutgers and on the road at Michigan, neither of which present opportunities to rise. The best bet for Fred Hoiberg and his team will be to win these last two games, and then win a game or two in Minneapolis at the Big Ten Tournament for good measure.

Outside looking in

Iowa: 18-12 (10-9 B1g)

NET Ranking: 57

Quad 1 and 2 record: 8-11

Ohio State: 17-12 (7-11 B1G)

NET Ranking: 60

Quad 1 and 2 record: 5-11

Not too often do you have teams play their way onto the bubble so late into the season as opposed to off the bubble, and yet, that’s what each of these two teams have done. For Iowa, the path to this point has included four wins in its last five games, three of which (wins vs. Wisconsin, at Michigan State, at Northwestern) have been of the Quad 1 variety. That’ll do the trick. Pick up another Quad 1 win at home over Illinois to close the regular season, and you’re officially in business.

For the Buckeyes, they have been hot ever since the firing of coach Chris Holtmann, picking up a couple of Quad 1 wins of their own at home against Purdue and on the road against the Spartans. Their record in Big Ten play leaves much to be desired, but wins over the likes of Alabama and Purdue carry enough weight to the point where winning out in the regular season, plus a couple of wins in Minneapolis could be just enough to get them over the edge.

Needing a miracle

Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana, Michigan