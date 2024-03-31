Northwestern women’s basketball 2023-24 player reviews: Melannie Daley

Opening the 2023-24 season with a career-high 25 points, Melannie Daley improved across the board in her junior year. The New York native flaunted her midrange prowess and even showed flashes of elite on-ball defense. Let’s take a look at Daley’s excellent season in what was a tough schedule for the ‘Cats.

Stats

2023-24 statistics: 27.4 minutes per game, 13.3 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists per game, 1.5 steals per game, 49.4 FG%, 50.0 3P%, 75.8 FT%

Daley made incredible progress in her third year with the ‘Cats. Her 13.3 points per game led the team, and she scored with impressive efficiency — her 49.4% shooting overall also led the way. Whether she started or came off the bench, Daley was ready to make an impact. Her 27.4 minutes per game were second only to floor general Caroline Lau (28.9).

Arguably, the most impressive mark during Daley’s junior season was her 1.5 steals per game, which led the ‘Cats and ranked 14th in the Big Ten. She played alert defense every time she saw the floor, poking balls out and creating opportunities in transition for her teammates.

Shot Distribution

From CBB Analytics:

Looking at Daley’s field goal percentage by region, she was efficient from essentially everywhere on the court. She shot 42.3% from midrange — her bread and butter — which is 8.9% higher than the Division 1 average. Better yet, Daley converted 74.6% of her paint shots, which is a whopping 17.7% above league average. Once Daley drove inside, it was difficult for any defense to stop her.

In terms of her shot distribution, Daley was most comfortable firing from the midrange. And I mean really comfortable. She attempted 57.4% of her baskets in this zone — an astounding 40.7% above league average. We’re talking Prime Dirk numbers here. Outside the arc, Daley attempted just four threes and hit two of them. If she can work on expanding her range, Daley could easily surpass 15 points per game in her senior year.

The Good

Daley was able to show off her scoring ability in her first full-time season uninterrupted by injuries. She started the 2023-24 season off with a bang, leading the ‘Cats to a 92-86 win over UIC with a career-high 25 points on an efficient 12-for-21 shooting from the field. Daley followed that effort up with an even more deadly performance, dropping 21 points on 10-for-11 shooting in an 87-69 win over Omaha. The junior scored in double digits in 22 of Northwestern’s 30 games.

Daley’s on-ball defense was prevalent in her junior year, as seen in her 1.5 steals per game. She affected ball-handlers across all levels of competition — from her four steals against Notre Dame to a career-high five swipes against Bradley, Daley made her tough-nosed effort known. Daley swiped at least one ball in 24 of the Wildcats’ 30 efforts this season.

The Bad

For as talented of a scorer Daley is, she wasn’t immune to a cold streak here and there. After three games in January in which she shot a combined 10-for-27 from the field, head coach Joe McKeown benched her for the next seven conference games.

Daley also failed to show much improvement from behind the arc. After going just 1-for-9 from deep in her first two years, Daley attempted just four threes this season. She did manage to hit two of them, but she would be much more threatening as an overall scorer if she extended her range by a few feet.

The Bottom Line

Overall, Daley had a solid junior season in which she proved that she deserves full-time minutes as a starter. Despite her brief role off the bench in January and February, the 5-foot-11 guard demonstrated that she can heat up in a hurry. If she can take a few more threes, Daley should continue to increase her scoring totals in her senior year and cement her position as a leader for the ‘Cats.