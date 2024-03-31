Golf: Both teams place in the top three, with the women’s team grabbing a victory

Northwestern golf had a fabulous week. Women’s golf competed at the PING/ASU Invitational, and men’s golf played at the Oregon Duck Invitational. The women’s team showed its depth and consistency with a terrific win.

Women’s Golf

After a second-place finish at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Northwestern traveled to Phoenix on a run. The team has finished in the top four in its last six tournaments and the ‘Cats were looking for another great result at the PING/ASU Invitational. Once again, NU participated in a loaded field with eight of the 14 best teams in the country competing. Northwestern was able to continue its good play with a victory, the team’s first of the year.

The ‘Cats had a solid 18 holes to begin its tournament, shooting 4-under par, and were in a tie for third. First-year Ashley Yun carded a terrific score, 68, and was tied for first individually after round one. Yun rolled in four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 15th. Senior Jennifer Cai, coming off an individual victory, continued her good play with a bogey-free 3-under round of 69.

On day two, the ‘Cats had another great round. The winds were much stronger than day one, averaging 10-15 miles per hour, and NU posted a 3-under round of 285. Sophomore Dianna Lee led the way, shooting 4-under and made six birdies throughout the day. Senior Jieni Li and junior Lauryn Nguyen also carded solid rounds of even-par. Nguyen made four birdies, and Li made two. Northwestern had a great chance to win the tournament and was tied for the lead with UCLA at 7-under after 36 holes.

In the final round, on another windy day with gusts reaching 25 miles per hour, NU started quickly with three players birdieing the par-3 4th hole. The team continued its good play through the front nine and had a lead entering the last nine holes. Four of NU’s players were consistent with pars on the back nine, but Yun starred to bring the ‘Cats to victory. She made four birdies in a six-hole stretch and finished her round at 3-under. Cai also had a great 18 holes with three birdies and 15 pars to shoot a 69. Northwestern finished with a 4-under round, shooting 11-under throughout the three days and secured the win by three shots.

Individually, Ashley Yun had an outstanding three rounds, shooting 6-under. On day one, Yun had a stretch of birdie, eagle, birdie on holes 14-16, leading to 4-under round. In round two, she carded a 1-over 73 with two birdies. To close the tournament, Yun made five birdies and shot 3-under. Her good play resulted in a solo third finish, a terrific result for the first-year player.

Jennifer Cai and Lauryn Nguyen also had great weeks. Cai finished in the top-10 at 3-under and Nguyen placed in a tie for 21st at even-par. Cai had two flawless rounds, day one and three, making three birdies and zero bogeys on both days. The senior rolled in three birdies in a span of five holes on day three. Nguyen had a consistent three days, shooting even-par each round. She made nine birdies throughout the three days and birdied the par-3 8th hole twice.

Jieni Li and Dianna Lee competed in the tournament as well. Li’s best day was in round two where she made three birdies and posted a 72. Lee also had a great second day, shooting a 68 with back-to-back birdies on 6 and 7. Li finished tied for 43rd and Lee closed in 59th.

Sophomore Jiayi Wang also participated in the tournament as an individual. Her scores didn’t count for the team, but she had an exceptional three rounds. Wang shot rounds of 71, 70 and 73 throughout the three days. On day two, she made birdies on the 15th and 16th holes to shoot 2-under for the day. Wang shot 3-under and placed in a tie for 15th.

The ‘Cats will look to continue their extraordinary play at the Silverado Showdown. The tournament will take place from April 8-10 in Napa, California.

Men’s Golf

Following a sixth-place finish at the Wake Forest Invitational, the ‘Cats traveled West to take part in the Oregon Duck Invitational. NU looked to continue its momentum in the 15-team event. With three teams ranked in the top-30 of the men’s collegiate golf rankings, the tournament had a solid field. The ‘Cats had a great showing, finishing in solo third.

Starting off the tournament, Northwestern shot a 5-over par 289 and were in sixth place after 18 holes. Junior Cameron Adam led the team with an even-par 71, a round that included an eagle at the par-5 16th. Sophomore Daniel Svärd also contributed a good round, shooting 1-over, and made four birdies.

In round two, the team improved with a 3-over round. Sophomore Ethan Tseng, the first player for NU to post an under-par round in the tournament, shot a 2-under 69. Svärd continued his consistent play with another 72, and three ‘Cats were in the top-25 going into the final day. As a team, Northwestern was only four shots back with a real chance to win.

On the final day, NU played its best round of the tournament, carding a 1-over 285. The team was led by Svärd who had his lowest round of the week with a 67. The sophomore made seven birdies and vaulted up the individual leaderboard. Sophomore Akshay Anand also had a terrific final day, posting a 1-under round of 70 with six birdies. Although the ‘Cats weren’t able to win, their good round resulted in a top-three finish.

For the individuals, Daniel Svärd led the way with a cumulative 2-under par tournament. The course played extremely hard, and he was one of only six players in the 88-person field to finish in red numbers. After back-to-back 72s, Svärd’s final 18 holes allowed him to leap up the standings. Svärd birdied all three of the par fives and made three birdies in his last four holes to reach 4-under for the day. His terrific finish resulted in a tie for third.

Anand and graduate student James Imai also had stellar tournaments with both players finishing in the top-25. After rounds of 74 and 73, with two birdies in each, Anand turned in his best 18 holes of the week. The sophomore made three birdies in a row from holes 2-4 and birdied four of his last five holes. He finished at 1-under for the day and in a tie for 20th at 4-over. Imai was consistent throughout the three rounds, shooting 72, 73 and 73. In round one, Imai made a birdie on the ninth hole and finished with 15 pars on the day. Through the 54 holes, Imai made 39 pars which was tied for fourth among all players. His good play resulted in a cumulative score of 5-over and tied for 24th.

Tseng and Adam also competed, with each having great stretches throughout the 54 holes. Tseng made at least three birdies each round and finished with 11 birdies for the three days. As stated above, his best round came in his second 18 holes where the Oregon native shot 2-under and rolled in five birdies. Adam’s best round came on day one where the junior recorded an eagle and a birdie. The birdie came on an especially hard hole, a 228-yard par-3. Both players finished in the top-65 with Tseng placing in a tie for 43rd and Adam finishing tied for 62nd.

The ‘Cats will have two weeks of practice before their next tournament, the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial. Northwestern will look to continue its upward trend after back-to-back top-six finishes.