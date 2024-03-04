Baseball: Northwestern surges back to .500 with four-win week

After Duke dropped the ‘Cats to 1-5 on the season, Northwestern rallied with a midweek win against Illinois State and a series sweep against Bethune-Cookman.

The ‘Cats got off to a hot start on Tuesday with a clash against Illinois State in Evanston. The home opener for Ben Greenspan’s ball club did not disappoint. Northwestern got up to an early one-run lead thanks to a Tony Livermore single that drove in Jackson Freeman for the game’s opening run.

Things were pretty quiet for both ball clubs after that. Northwestern’s starter Kyle Potthoff tossed three scoreless innings, striking out two batters, before Amar Tsengeg came in for the fourth inning. Tsengeng cruised through two scoreless frames in his Northwestern debut before giving up a solo shot down the left field line to Redbird shortstop Shai Robinson in the sixth.

With the game tied 1-1, Northwestern’s bats came alive in the bottom of the sixth. First up was Bennett Markinson, snagging back the one run lead with a homer to left center. With the bases loaded later in the inning, a Griffin Arnone single drove Freeman in for his second run scored of the afternoon. Two more runs crossed home plate, with a Preston Knott groundout driving in Andrew Pinkston and Livermore scampering home on a passed ball that pushed Northwestern’s lead to 5-1.

After the outburst of offense, Northwestern closed things out with timely pitching. Reliever Jack Dyke struggled in two innings of work, allowing five hits, but didn’t surrender a run. Drew Dickson threw a one-two-three ninth inning, securing Northwestern’s sixth-straight home-opening victory.

Over the weekend, the ‘Cats left the cold Chicagoland climate for the warmth of Daytona Beach, Florida. A three game series with Bethune-Cookman was exactly what the doctor ordered.

Trailing 6-3 in the seventh inning in game one on Friday, the comeback ‘Cats were on the prowl in the road half of the seventh. Arnone got Northwestern rolling, driving in Livermore with a ground-rule double to center. Vince Bianchina singled up the middle, bringing Arnone home and pulling the ‘Cats within one. Owen McElfatrick kept the offense cooking, singling through the right side, knocking in another run, while a Pinkston walk with the bases loaded later in the inning gave the ‘Cats a 7-6 lead. Northwestern tacked on four insurance runs in the ninth off the bats of Arnone and Bianchina.

After an excellent start to the year, Nolan Morr struggled in five and a third innings of work, allowing four runs, three walks and seven hits. But Garrett Shearer got the win, tossing the final 11 outs to give Northwestern an 11-6 victory.

The winning didn’t stop there. On a Saturday double-header, Northwestern powered through a slow start in game one. Starter Luke Benneche surrendered two early runs in the first two innings, but Northwestern’s offense found life in the fifth with a run scored from Lorenzo Rios on a double steal. In the sixth inning, Northwestern’s offense ignited as Trent Liolios doubled to right, scoring Arnone. Next up, a two-run homer by McElfatrick to left field and an RBI single by Livermore secured a 5-2 lead.

Bethune-Cookman responded with three unanswered runs, tying the game up in the ninth with two runs off Dickson. After that, Northwestern’s reliever shut the door, keeping Bethune-Cookman off the scoreboard and sending the game to extra innings. In the 10th inning, Markinson brought home Liolios on a fielder’s choice, before a Freeman two-run shot to right and a Bianchina two-RBI single to left helped the ‘Cats close out a 10-5 victory.

Later in the afternoon, the ‘Cats were back for more in the final game of the series. Potthoff picked up his first win of the season thanks to five solid innings of work, conceding only one run and a walk, while fanning three. Northwestern got on the board early with a Livermore bunt advancing Markinson home for a 1-0 advantage.

After that, the ‘Cats never looked back. Powered by two RBIs from Livermore and McElfatrick, as well as multi-hit games from Markinson and Joshua Ramos, Northwestern catapulted to an 8-4 win and series sweep.

The ‘Cats will look to climb above .500 for the first time since their season opener with a three game series at Louisville on the slate for next weekend.