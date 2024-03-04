Northwestern lacrosse defeats Central Michigan 27-3 in blowout victory

On Sunday, Northwestern lacrosse (5-1, 0-0 B1G) had its most lopsided win of the season, defeating Central Michigan (0-7, 0-0 MAC) 27-3 inside Ryan Fieldhouse. The 27 goals are the most that the Wildcats have scored in a single game since defeating Arizona State 28-12 on Feb. 16, 2020.

Graduate student Izzy Scane and sophomore Madison Taylor both scored four goals, with Taylor getting two assists as well. Graduate student Dylan Amonte tallied three goals, while graduate student Lindsey Frank, graduate student Mary Schumar, junior Emerson Bohlig, freshman Lauren Archer and freshman Alexis Ventresca all scored two. Graduate student Erin Coykendall led the team with six assists. In a game where the Wildcats played non-starters for the entire second half, 14 different players got to score.

Graduate student Molly Laliberty was in the goalkeeper's cage for the first and third quarters, tallying three saves. Junior Cara Nugent took over goal in the second and fourth quarter but didn’t face a single shot.

“I think Cara has been playing great, Molly has been playing great,” Northwestern head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said of the decision to rotate goalkeepers. “We thought it was a great opportunity to give them a chance to play with the different groups.”

Northwestern had complete control from start to finish during Sunday’s game, as it outshot Central Michigan 40-8 and won 26 draw controls compared to CMU’s seven. In addition, the Wildcats forced 10 turnovers on their opponents.

The only negative for NU was that it was missing star defender Samantha White, who appeared on the sidelines holding crutches and wearing a boot on her right foot. Notably, the junior suffered an injury during fall ball and underwent rehab in the offseason. Amonte Hiller said that White is “just day to day now,” and she doesn’t expect her to be out long-term.

“You know, that happens often, you get little bumps and bruises,” Amonte Hiller said of White’s injury. “So we were able to shift and put some different people in [White’s] role, which was a great opportunity for others to get experience and they did an amazing job.”

Northwestern opened up the game with eight goals in the first quarter while holding the Chippewas to just two shots and one goal. CMU goalie Alexa Martel made an impressive six saves, but her defensive efforts weren’t enough to stop the Wildcats’ overwhelming offense. Two of Northwestern’s first-quarter goals came from Scane, with her second goal signifying career point number 399. With the goal, she passed Hannah Nielsen to become Northwestern’s all-time leading points earner.

“I dreamed of coming here when I was a little kid, so to kind of be up in the ranks with the players I used to watch growing up is pretty awesome and I think just a testimony to how incredible this program is and the people in it,” Scane said of her milestone.

The second quarter was even more lopsided as the Wildcats tacked on nine more goals while allowing zero shots from Central Michigan. Scane, Taylor, Amonte and graduate Frank all scored two goals apiece in the quarter, while senior Leah Holmes tallied her first goal of the season. With 12:40 left in the quarter, the game was already in a running clock situation.

In the second half, Northwestern started playing subs. Junior Serafina DeMunno scored the first goal of the third quarter, which was also her first career goal. She also earned her first career assist in the same quarter, which happened on a goal from freshman Taylor Lapointe. However, CMU matched NU with two goals of its own via Reagan Martinsen and Skye DePrado.

Central Michigan was once again held to zero shots in the fourth quarter, while NU’s bench put on a clinic with eight total goals. Archer, Ventresca and sophomore Noel Cumberland all scored their first career goals in this quarter and helped the Wildcats close out their matchup in dominating fashion.

“To see their hard work pay off on the big stage is awesome,” Scane said of the contributions made on Sunday by younger players who don’t typically see playing time. “It’s fun to celebrate them the way they celebrate us, and hopefully we can give them a little bit of the same excitement they offer us every [game] being on the sidelines.”

Northwestern will return to Ryan Fieldhouse on Mar. 8 at 6:30 to face No. 10 Denver in a rematch of last season’s NCAA Semifinals, which Northwestern won 15-7.