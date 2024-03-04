Softball: Five things to know from a disappointing weekend in Alabama

The last time Northwestern softball traveled to the great state of Alabama, the Wildcats went 1-2. In this past weekend’s adventure to the South, the ‘Cats posted the same record.

Albeit, the circumstances were very different. In the spring, the three-game postseason series in Tuscaloosa was televised to a national audience and ended Northwestern’s season. This time around, the stakes were lower, but the record was the same, and the opposition was far less potent.

After yet another Northwestern game was canceled due to inclement weather, the ‘Cats dropped the first two games of the series to North Texas and Auburn, losing 7-0 and 1-0, respectively. On Sunday morning, the ‘Cats salvaged the weekend with a 9-3 redemption win over North Texas, but now, sitting at 8-6, is it time to recalibrate expectations for last year’s Big Ten champions? Here are five things to know from a frustrating weekend below the Mason-Dixon line:

1. What happened to the offense?

Just two weekends ago in this very column, I was applauding the ‘Cats’ offense for producing 31 runs across two games. Since then, things have been quiet, with the team scoring 22 runs in the seven games since. In that stretch, the ‘Cats have lost four games — and they have been shut out in all four. Zero runs. Zilch.

So what happened?

There’s no singular culprit for the offense’s recent struggles, but I’d point to two key stats that appear most troubling. Last week, I suggested that the team’s two-out hitting needed to improve, and I’m pleased to report that it did — ever so slightly (from .243 across last weekend to .250 this weekend). That said, a new issue has arisen: batting with runners on base and, especially, with runners in scoring position.

In this weekend’s three games, the ‘Cats slashed just 5-of-39 when runners were on the base paths, good for an average of .128. Even more alarming, when runners were in scoring position, that number dropped to 2-of-24, an average of .083. Not awesome! It’s only a three-game sample, but it reaffirms some of the same struggles Northwestern had in its two blowouts last weekend. The ‘Cats need to nip these cold spells in the bud before they become a real trend.

2. I hope you’re not tired of Ashley Miller praise just yet

Fresh off Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors, Ashley Miller continued her dominance against a new batch of opposing hitters. Against Auburn, Miller threw six innings of ball, allowing one (unearned) run, while only giving up two hits and fanning nine. Unfortunately, due to the aforementioned struggles at the plate, that wasn’t enough for the victory as the ‘Cats fell 1-0 and Miller was credited with the loss (example 2,147 why wins are a silly stat for pitchers).

The next day, Miller entered in relief for Riley Grudzielanek and tossed three more innings of scoreless softball, striking out six of the 11 total batters she faced and allowing a singular base runner. Miller’s ERA has dropped, once again, to 0.69 with a .150 batting average against, and I am beginning to run out of superlatives to describe her.

3. First-year batting struggles

Ah, the dreaded rookie wall. Not to harp on the negatives, but let’s go back to that 1-0 loss to Auburn one more time. This game was so winnable — Miller held the No. 25 ranked Tigers to just two hits, and the ‘Cats seemed primed to take the lead in the top of the seventh when Bridget Donahey kicked off the inning with a leadoff triple.

From there, an Emma Raye fielder’s choice erased Donahey off the base paths, with the almost-hero getting tagged out at home. With one out and a batter on, Izzy Cunnea lined out and Ainsley Muno struck out swinging. Just like that, game over — a golden opportunity with a runner on third and no outs squandered.

I’m certainly not blaming any of the first-years for Saturday’s loss — there were plenty of opportunities to tack on runs aside from the final frame — but I do think it’s a microcosm of some of the larger struggles. After a hot start to the season, Raye’s average has dipped to .190 and Cunnea’s sits a little bit higher at .216. In smaller samples, Muno is hitting just .188 and Grudzielanek at .235.

We always knew there would be some growing pains. This team is very young. But to start seeing some more success in the wins department, especially as conference play draws nearer, those pains need to be fewer and farther between.

4. Lots of lineup tinkering

After Bridget Donahey slowly began to creep up the lineup card last weekend, her ascent continued with more great at-bats. By the end of the weekend, Donahey was batting cleanup, and deservedly so. The sophomore leads the team in walks, stolen bases and home runs (tied with Kansas Robinson).

Sunday’s starting lineup featured other new additions as well, with Robinson moving to the leadoff spot, switching spots in the order with Kelsey Nader, who hit second. Donahey’s surge into the four-spot meant Angela Zedak moved down to the five, with Emma Raye sliding in at the six. Sometimes these tweaks are insignificant, but after being shut out in the opening pair of contests, this permutation led to a win, and it’s always worth monitoring when Kate Drohan makes a change, even if it’s just a reshuffle.

5. Looking at the state of the Big Ten, there’s no reason to sound the alarm

This weekend certainly did not go as planned. The weather took away one of Northwestern’s chances to prove itself against a ranked Auburn team, and the ‘Cats left with a losing record on the weekend for the first time this season, but surveying the field in the Big Ten, I don’t think there’s too much cause for concern.

The good news is, despite an 8-6 start, Northwestern is still in the thick of the conference race, especially considering zero Big Ten games have been played. Penn State, who leads the conference at 14-1, has picked up only one truly impressive win in my book, and with a matchup against No. 2 Texas on Monday night, the Nittany Lions seem poised to be defanged. Indiana and Ohio State look like the real deal, but the Hoosiers are 1-3 against ranked opponents and the Buckeyes have yet to add a truly resumé-boosting win.

Most notably, the biggest threat to Northwestern’s crown looked to be Nebraska, but with superstar Jordy Bahl going down for the year with an ACL injury, the Huskers have struggled early in 2024, posting an 8-10 record, albeit against a difficult schedule. All this to say, have patience.

Weekend Awards:

Weekend MVP: Unlike NBA MVP voters, I don’t get voter fatigue, and am perfectly thrilled to give Ashley Miller (9.0 innings, zero earned runs, three hits, 15 strikeouts) these honors in back-to-back weeks.

Best Play: None of these games were aired on any streaming service or network (what’s up with that?) and that makes me very angry, but I’m sure Hannah Cady, Bridget Donahey, Angela Zedak and Emma Raye drawing back-to-back-to-back-to-back bases loaded walks against North Texas to plate four runs was as riveting as it sounds.

First-year shoutout: Let’s go with Riley Grudzielanek, who picked up another win in the circle after pitching four innings, giving up four hits and three runs (all unearned). Her ERA now sits at a steady 2.74.

Ethan’s favorite NU softball thing he saw this weekend: I’m cheating, in large part because, once again, these games were not broadcasted (yes, I’m still mad). But at the same tournament Northwestern was at this weekend, the host team did something pretty cool in one of the few games that actually was aired. I know it’s uncouth to give a shoutout to one of Northwestern’s opponents, but there are few things in softball cooler than a walk-off grand slam. I have no choice but to respect it.

That’ll wrap things up for this week’s softball column. Same time, same place next Monday after a weekend where Northwestern will travel to Columbia, South Carolina to face off against NC State, Boston University, South Carolina and conference foe Minnesota.