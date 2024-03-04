Three takeaways from NU’s loss to Iowa

The Wildcats fought the good fight on Saturday night, but fell just short to a Hawkeyes team that couldn’t seem to miss the basket. Despite being riddled with injuries, this marks only their second loss at home this season and a ninth overall. The ‘Cats will have to continue their quest for win 21 to help secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Luke Hunger has some pretty big shoes (literally) to fill without Matt Nicholson.

Losing Northwestern’s most heavily relied-upon defender with 17 minutes left in the game certainly wasn’t ideal for a squad already down two starting players. In the second half, the majority without Nicholson, Iowa put up a whopping .633 FG percentage and managed to grab boards over twice as much as the ‘Cats could.

Enter Luke Hunger — I truly mean it when I say that I believe this is a guy who can step up to the plate. From Hunger’s brief stint as a starter, it became obvious that he can work the post and can shoot baskets where Nicholson has been confined to the tried-and-true slam. He’s brought offensive versatility that Nicholson lacks, to be quite frank.

What Hunger doesn’t have in height he makes up for with superior ball control, having the ability to dribble when Nicholson cannot. However, he (and Blake Preston) tends to act as a magnet for fouls; once he can tame those numbers, we’ll be able to see his full potential.

Blake Smith is cooking

One of the loudest roars I’ve heard from the Welsh this entire season came from Smith’s first and only three-point FG of the year. The crowd loves Blake Smith — and for good reason. Saturday marked his best game of the season, going 5-of-5 on FG attempts and notching his first double-digit points total with 11.

The bench has had to fill in the missing cracks left by Ty Berry and Ryan Langborg (and now potentially Nicholson), and although I was hesitant when Smith first started, he’s proven himself on the floor. At Maryland, he put up five rebounds and six points in 27 minutes of playing time. No, these are not Barnhizer or Martinelli numbers, but they don’t have to be. To be honest, I can see a Blake Smith double-double in the near future (versus Minnesota at home, perhaps?).

The Wildcats are really missing Ryan Langborg

Barnhizer, during the postgame press conference, said, “It doesn’t matter who’s out there and who’s available. The standard is winning.” Unfortunately, this team is having a much harder time doing so without Ryan Langborg on the court.

Langborg is a dynamic player who can produce big points. Ever since what I’ve began to deem his “revenge arc” after the Rutgers ejection, he’s put up an average of 23 points per game. If you exclude Martinelli’s superstar day against Maryland, you’re not seeing that level of production from guys besides Buie and Barnhizer. Although his season seemed slow to start, it finally felt like he had found the same rhythm that he had during Princeton’s Cinderella run last year. It sounds like he’ll be in better shape to finish up the season. Chris Collins mentioned that if this were tournament play, we would have seen Langborg minutes, albeit at less than 100%.

With just two more games of the regular season, the ‘Cats are going to have to prove that they’re ready to take on March. With a squad battered and bruised by injuries, one can only wonder just how much more this team can take.