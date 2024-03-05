Evaluating Northwestern men’s basketball’s depth heading into March

Sports are a never-ending passion. From football to basketball to baseball back to football, there’s always something on, something to scratch that itch. But of all the months on the sports calendar, none can quite match March. It’s incomparable, and it’s here.

Starting this week, conference tournaments begin. Then, next week, all the Power Five conference tourneys will tip-off. That week will finish with a special St. Patrick’s Day Selection Sunday, and then let the bracket-making and speculation begin.

So, as we head into this month sports fans dream about all year, let’s zoom in on Northwestern. The good news? For the second straight season, Chris Collins and Boo Buie appear to have steered the ‘Cats to an NCAA Tournament berth. The bad news? It’s not clear who exactly is going to be available to play down the stretch.

Northwestern’s depth has been and will continue to be tested. Senior guard Ty Berry went down first with a torn meniscus against Nebraska early in February. He is out for the season. Then, Ryan Langborg suffered an ankle injury against Michigan and has missed two games. There’s nothing to suggest he won’t return down the stretch, but it remains to be seen when that will occur.

Then, over the weekend against Iowa, the basketball Gods issued the gut punch, as big man Matthew Nicholson hobbled off the court with an apparent foot injury. We haven’t received a significant update on his status, and I’m no doctor, but Collins did say they were “praying for the best for Matt.” Interpret that how you will.

Without all of those guys, the lineup looks something like this:

Boo Buie

Brooks Barnhizer

Blake Smith

Nick Martinelli

Luke Hunger

Jordan Clayton

Blake Preston

Justin Mullins

It’s not ideal.

Some of those guys certainly deserve their flowers, however. At forward, Blake Smith has done an unbelievable job filling in for a team riddled with injuries. The walk-on scored 11 points against Iowa on Saturday after scoring six at Maryland the game before.

In addition to contributing on offense, Smith has looked calm and comfortable on defense. He’s not afraid to guard up the floor. He moves his feet well and can hang with Big Ten perimeter talent. There’s been a lot to like so far from Smith.

Does Northwestern need Blake Smith if it wants to compete in postseason play? Yes. We are at that point. The injury situation is that dire.

As far as bigs go, the Nicholson diagnosis carries so much weight for this team. Losing him for the season would be a catastrophic blow. The only solution would be Luke Hunger stepping his game up to a level we haven’t seen before.

The sophomore has had plenty of flashes in his young career. He has some smooth, silky post moves and he’s shown the ability to knock down the three-ball. He’s tall and thick enough to play Nicholson’s defensive role (although he’s a noticeable step down on that side of the ball). Now, he’s going to have to put it all together as long as Nicholson is out. Consistency will be key, and he has yet to find it.

Between Preston and Hunger, Collins should lean Hunger.

Then, there’s the curious case of Jordan Clayton vs Justin Mullins. On one hand, Clayton gets more minutes because he is regarded as a good perimeter defender, and the lineup is a little short on point guards outside of Buie. Mullins, meanwhile, is a longer forward who hasn’t logged significant minutes this year, and whose game is a bit wiley.

On the other hand, Clayton hasn’t scored against Big Ten competition yet and his most significant stats tend to be fouls and turnovers. Additionally, his perimeter defense has been noticeably worse against higher-level guards in conference play.

If the first-year can’t snap out of it, Collins will have to decide what to do with him. If he determines Clayton just isn’t ready to play important minutes yet, he’d likely have to turn to Mullins to see if he is.

The truth is, the outlook for this squad in postseason play is not good if none of the hurt players return. With Langborg back, things certainly look better. A Nicholson return would elicit a collective sigh of relief from the entire Township of Evanston.

In their absence, though, Northwestern will look for others to step up during this crucial month. The current group is lacking in experience and star power, but they have grit and toughness and maybe it’ll see them through. They could get some reinforcements in the form of Langborg or Nicholson, but, in the meantime, just be thankful that Buie’s wrist is ok. Knock on wood.