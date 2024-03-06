 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rock Fight, Episode 15: The postseason arrives

Seeding and tournament chaos have begun.

By Ignacio Dowling and Jake Mozarsky
It’s postseason time! Northwestern women’s basketball kicks off its Big Ten Tournament against Purdue tonight, while banged-up men’s basketball looks to wrap up an NCAA Tournament berth and a double bye this week against Michigan State on the road. Jake and Iggy preview those games, and dive into an eventful first March weekend for both teams.

