It’s postseason time! Northwestern women’s basketball kicks off its Big Ten Tournament against Purdue tonight, while banged-up men’s basketball looks to wrap up an NCAA Tournament berth and a double bye this week against Michigan State on the road. Jake and Iggy preview those games, and dive into an eventful first March weekend for both teams.
Filed under:
Rock Fight, Episode 15: The postseason arrives
Seeding and tournament chaos have begun.
By Ignacio Dowling and Jake Mozarsky
