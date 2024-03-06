Big Ten men’s basketball power rankings, 11th edition: The conference continues to cannibalize itself

Purdue is elite, but the rest of the Big Ten appears to be painfully mid as we enter March. Northwestern is very hurt, Nebraska lost to Ohio State, and Illinois gave up 97(!) points at home to Minnesota. The conference still could put together seven tournament teams if Iowa stays hot and Michigan State is able to right the ship, but this week was not all that promising. Here are this week’s rankings:

1. No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers

Record: 25-3 (16-3 B1G)

Next game: vs. Wisconsin

Purdue trailed by six at halftime in Champagne, but Zach Edey and the Boilermakers are inevitable. The win against the Illini gave Matt Painter’s squad a second consecutive outright Big Ten regular season title – an especially impressive feat in a conference that hasn’t had another back-to-back regular season champion in 17 years. Purdue will travel to Minneapolis as a heavy favorite to win the Big Ten Tournament and with a one-seed all but locked up.

2. No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini

Record: 22-8 (13-6 B1G)

Next game: at Iowa

The Illini defense is far from elite at the moment, but that hasn’t mattered as of late. Illinois reached the 90-point mark in the last four games before the loss to Purdue, capped by a win vs. Minnesota last Wednesday when it put up a ridiculous 105 points on the Golden Gophers’ head. Illinois did allow 97 points from a less than stellar Minnesota offense, but the three-headed monster of Terrence Shannon Jr., Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins combined for 71 points of their own. As long as the offense is humming, the Illini could absolutely take down Purdue if they meet again in the Big Ten Tournament.

3. Northwestern Wildcats

Record: 20-9 (11-7 B1G)

Next game: at Michigan State

A shorthanded Northwestern side took down Maryland on the road in one of their more impressive wins of the season but were unable to stay hot against a blistering Iowa offense at home. The story of the week for the ‘Cats has to be injuries. After Matt Nicholson went down with a lower body injury against Iowa, Chris Collins found himself without three starters and relying on Blake Preston for big minutes in late February. Northwestern is most likely locked for its second consecutive tournament appearance, but a win this week against Michigan State or Minnesota would officially solidify its position.

4. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record: 20-8 (11-7 B1G)

Next game: at Michigan

The Cornhuskers could not get the job done against a rejuvenated Ohio State side in a game where they struggled mightily offensively. Keisei Tominaga and Rienk Mask went a combined 8-of-26 in the loss as Nebraska failed to eclipse 40% from the field. However, UN remains in double bye position after a gritty win against Rutgers where they should remain as long as they can take care of business against a hapless Michigan side on the road.

5. Wisconsin Badgers

Record: 18-11 (10-9 B1G)

Next game: vs. Rutgers

Wisconsin played Illinois tight for much of their contest on Saturday, but Greg Gard’s Badgers were ultimately unable to earn a crucial statement win after what was a brutal month of February. The Badgers, who began February as the No. 6 ranked team in the country, have won just two of their last nine and are teetering around the six-line in most tournament projections. Next up is a very losable game at home vs. Rutgers before UW finishes its season in West Lafayette with a date with the Boilermakers.

6. Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 18-12 (10-9 B1G)

Next game: vs. Illinois

Iowa has done everything to put itself in the position for a surprise at-large bid. The Hawkeyes shot the lights out and picked up another quad-1 win at Northwestern on Saturday to continue their furious late surge to the bubble. A good Big Ten comp for Iowa is Illinois. Both teams boast high powered, fast paced offenses – as Northwestern home fans know very well – but sit at the bottom of the Big Ten in defensive metrics. If Iowa can win the race to 90 and steal a home W against the Illinois this Sunday, March could get a lot more fun for Hawkeye nation.

7. Michigan State Spartans

Record: 17-12 (9-9 B1G)

Next game: vs. Northwestern

Michigan State remains firmly on the bubble after a competitive road loss to the Boilermakers. MSU trailed by just five with two minutes to go in that one, but a late Mason Gillis three deprived Sparty of a signature win that would have all but punched their ticket to Big Dance. Sparty has now lost three straight and desperately needs a win at home against Northwestern to keep their March hopes alive.

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Record: 18-11 (9-9 B1G)

Next game: vs. Indiana

Minnesota continues to play some really solid basketball. The Golden Gophers can compete against anybody in the Big Ten as they showcased last weekend when they put up 97 points against the Illini in their own house. Junior forward Dawson Garcia is an absolute weapon – he put up 29 in that loss to Illinois – but Minnesota boasts a plethora of scorers who can pick up the slack when he has an off night. Garcia only scored 8 against Penn State, but four other Gophers hit double figures to earn their side a gritty 5-point home W.

9. Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 18-12 (8-11 B1G)

Next game: at Rutgers

Ohio State is the team that nobody is going to want to play in the Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes are 4-1 with interim head coach Jake Diebler at the helm, and after a 23-point dismantling of Michigan, OSU is riding a 3-game win streak. A road win at Rutgers would only add fuel to the fire as Ohio State appears to be heating up at just the right time. It will most likely be too little too late for the Buckeyes, but this stretch run will absolutely be a great building block into next season and could potentially earn Diebler the full-time head coaching job.

10. Indiana Hoosiers

Record: 16-13 (8-10 B1G)

Next game: at Minnesota

The Hoosiers fit a very similar profile to the Buckeyes. IU appears to finally be hitting its stride with their first back-to-back wins since they took down the gauntlet of Alabama State and Kennesaw State in December, but it will most likely be too little too late. However, a home win against a reeling Wisconsin side is a very solid notch on the resumé, and I could absolutely see the Hoosiers stealing a game or two in Minneapolis.

11. Maryland Terrapins

Record: 15-15 (7-12 B1G)

Next game: at Penn State

Jahmir Young appears to have found his shot again after a rough February, but Maryland remains unable to string together wins. The Terrapins find themselves sitting at 13th in the Big Ten after losses to Northwestern and Indiana, and there are not too many positives to take away from this mess of a season in College Park.

12. Penn State Nittany Lions

Record: 14-16 (8-11 B1G)

Next game: vs. Maryland

The Illinois upset appears to have just been a flash in the pan, as Penn State has been unable to generate any real momentum from their season’s signature moment. The Nittany Lions have continued to play competitive basketball since leading scorer Kanye Clary went down with an injury, playing Iowa and Minnesota tight for most of those two losses, but wins have been hard to come by for Ace Baldwin Jr. and Co.

13. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Record: 15-14 (7-11 B1G)

Next game: at Wisconsin

Rutgers was finally able to generate some offense against a no-good-very-bad Michigan side to the tune of 82 points in a blowout home victory. Rutgers is 13th in these rankings, but it’s clear that there is a very big gap between what is a marginally competitive Scarlet Knights side and the bumbling, bottom-feeding Wolverines. Rutgers also hung around Nebraska on Sunday behind 14 points from Jeremiah Williams, and I expect it to do the same against Wisconsin.

14. Michigan Wolverines

Record: 8-22 (3-16 B1G)

Next game: vs. Nebraska

I’ve been continuously dumping on Michigan throughout these rankings and for good reason. The Wolverines lost to Rutgers and Ohio State by a combined 43 points this week as they continue to hobble to the finish line like a wounded soldier. Juwan Howard’s seat has gone from hot to scalding, especially after a limp performance in a rivalry matchup with Ohio State. Nebraska should make it three straight double-digit losses for Michigan when they travel to Ann Arbor to finish its season on Sunday.