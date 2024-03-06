Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Michigan State: TV, streaming, radio, injury report, betting line

After falling at home to Iowa — just its second home loss all season — Northwestern basketball heads on the road to take on Michigan State, against which the Wildcats have won three in a row. However, the plot thickens for NU, which faces uncertainty in multiple starters’ statuses. Follow along here for all the action in a humongous matchup for both sides.

Game Information

Location: Breslin Center (East Lansing, Michigan)

Game Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports App

Radio: WGN Radio 720

Betting Line

Michigan State -9, O/U 135.5 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: OUT: C Matthew Nicholson (foot), Ty Berry (meniscus, season); QUESTIONABLE: G Ryan Langborg (ankle)

Michigan State: OUT: G Jeremy Fears Jr.; QUESTIONABLE: N/A