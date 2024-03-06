Rapid Reaction: Northwestern fades late, falls to Purdue 78-72 in first round of Big Ten Tournament

On Wednesday night, No. 13-seeded Northwestern women’s basketball (9-21, 4-13 B1G) fell in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament 78-72 against No. 12-seeded Purdue (13-17, 5-13 B1G), effectively ending its season. Despite leading by as many as 12 points midway through the third quarter, the Wildcats struggled to hold off a Boilermaker comeback and were outscored 26-17 in the fourth quarter.

Northwestern junior Caileigh Walsh led all scorers with 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists on just under 50% shooting, while junior Mel Daley also had 21 points, five rebounds and three assists on a 10-of-17 mark from the field. Meanwhile, Purdue’s Rashunda Jones scored 19 points off the bench — 17 of which came in the second half — and Abbey Ellis had a double-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. In addition, Jeanae Terry had 16 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

Purdue scored the first bucket of the game via a jumper from Jeanae Terry, but Walsh immediately responded on the next drive. The Boilermakers then continued their momentum, as Madison Layden and Ellis hit threes while Alaina Harper tacked on two more points. Buckets from Walsh and Daley kept the Wildcats in the game, but they trailed 14-9 heading into the first media timeout.

Two free throws from senior Paige Mott and a jumper from Daley cut Purdue’s lead down to one following the break, followed by layups from Daley and Walsh that put Northwestern on top. Jones stopped NU’s 7-0 run with a basket, but Walsh made yet another huge three to extend her team’s lead. Big Ten Freshman of the Year Mary Ashley Stevenson scored the last points of the quarter for Purdue, but after the first 10 minutes of the game, Northwestern led 20-18 and Walsh had 12 points.

The start of the second quarter was marked by missed shots and turnovers from both teams, but Purdue took back the lead after making four three throws. After committing two turnovers due to erratic passes from Walsh and first-year Casey Harter respectively, head coach Joe McKeown called timeout.

Following the stoppage, Daley and Stevenson tacked on two more points for Northwestern and Purdue respectively, but both teams also had offensive possessions with near-misses. Another pair of free throws from Harper and two points from Stevenson gave the Boilermakers their largest lead since the start of the first quarter, but a layup (plus the and-one) from Daley and a jumper from Mott tied the game at 29 with 4:10 left in the first half.

After more free throws from both teams, graduate student Maggie Pina and Layden hit back-to-back threes, with Pina’s three being just in-bounds. Sophomore Caroline Lau made another three, which was followed by four consecutive missed shots from Purdue and two more free throw points by the ‘Cats. Although Purdue ended the quarter with an Ellis buzzer-beater, Northwestern and its 10-4 run gave it a 39-35 lead heading into halftime.

To start the third quarter, Lau fouled Stevenson, who made a free throw. However, Walsh fired back by making a pair of layups and free throws — starting a 6-1 Northwestern run while Purdue missed eight straight field goal attempts. With six minutes left in the third, the score was 45-37 Northwestern, which was the Wildcats’ largest lead of the game. Then, after nearly two minutes of neither team scoring, Daley tacked on another two points to take the lead into double digits headed into a media timeout.

Walsh drained another layup after the timeout to take her point total to 20, but Ellis made a three on the next possession to give Purdue its first points in nearly four minutes. The heat continued for the Boilermakers via five points from Jones and four from Ellis, which sparked an 8-0 run that propelled Purdue back into the game.

Daley made a bucket and Lau scored on a reverse layup to keep Northwestern’s lead, but the Wildcats called a timeout with 1:27 left in the quarter with the score being 53-49. After the timeout, Northwestern’s floor general made two more free throws, but the Wildcats couldn’t extend their lead after missing their next three shots. Going into the fourth quarter, the score was 55-52 Northwestern.

Jones continued her hot streak into the fourth quarter, sprinting down the court for a layup and a free throw to tie the game up. Layden then hit a deep three, which gave the Boilermakers their first lead since the second quarter. Both teams didn’t make a field goal for three minutes, but three Purdue free throws had it up five. Then, Ellis and Daley both made layups, with the score being 63-58 Purdue before a media timeout was called with 4:37 left in the game.

Purdue extended its lead with two more free throws after the timeout. Although Walsh responded with an and-one layup through a double-team, Jones neutralized the bucket with five points immediately afterward (with two of those points coming from a layup where she muscled her way past Walsh).

The Wildcats went ice-cold on offense over the final stretch, shooting just 5-of-14 overall in the final period. Although NU forced an inbound turnover, Purdue clinched the game with a slew of free throws in the final minute, sending Northwestern home on the Big Ten Tournament’s first day for the second straight year.

It’s the first time since 2007-08 and 2008-09 that Northwestern has failed to win at least 10 games in consecutive seasons.