Rapid Reaction: Northwestern loses 53-49 in road slugfest at Michigan State

An injury-depleted Northwestern (20-10, 11-8 B1G) played Michigan State (18-12, 10-9 B1G) close, but couldn’t quite get the job done on the road — losing 53-49.

Sparty secured the win on Senior Night in East Lansing behind 19 from Tyson Walker and 17 rebounds from Malik Hall. Boo Buie led the way for the ‘Cats with 15, and Nick Martinelli had 12. In his first game back from an ankle injury, Ryan Langborg had seven on a measly 2-of-12 from the floor.

Northwestern struggled on the offensive glass, allowing 19 offensive rebounds. Michigan State shot 32% from the field and a miserable 12% from three, but it was just enough to eke out the ‘Cats in a defensive struggle.

Mady Sissoko won the tip for the Spartans and then was fouled shooting on the first offensive possession by Luke Hunger, starting in place of injured Matthew Nicholson. Sissoko made 1-of-2 at the stripe. On the ‘Cats’ first possession of the contest, Langborg kicked off his return with a bang, nailing a three from the wing. Brooks Barnhizer followed that up with a steal, leading to a Martinelli layup.

With the score 5-1, Hunger committed his second foul on a defensive rebound and had to be removed from the contest less than two minutes in, a concerning development for the ‘Cats. The teams traded buckets before Barnhizer checked in on the score sheet with a smooth jumper to extend the lead to 9-5. The score was 9-7 at the first media timeout, which came with 13:25 left in the half.

Buie made a three coming out of the break, his first bucket of the night. Both defenses tightened up in the ensuing minutes and the score remained 12-7 at the under-12. Chris Collins was hot heading into the break after Martinelli was called for a travel as he fell to the floor contesting for a loose ball.

Walk-on Blake Smith continued to make an impact after the break, securing a big rebound playing in a small lineup. Martinelli blocked a shot on the next possession and promptly scored the first bucket in three minutes after the ‘Cats secured the ball. Hall answered right back for the Spartans to make it 14-9.

Then, Buie made his second three of the game with hands in his face to make the score 17-9 where it would remain until the under-eight.

The Spartans scored four quick points out of the break on Hall free throws and a Walker layup. Then, Tre Holloman hit a three to make it a one point game at 17-16. Buie and Holloman traded two more treys on the next two possessions, and the score was 20-19 at the final media timeout of the half.

After empty possessions from both teams, Martinelli scored (exactly how you are envisioning it) to stretch the lead to 22-19. On the Spartans’ next trip down the floor, they secured two offensive rebounds and Walker was eventually fouled. He made 1-of-2.

Barnhizer rained down a three with 18 seconds left to make it 25-20 which was the score at halftime. Buie and Martinelli led the way for the ‘Cats in the first half with eight and nine respectively. Northwestern struggled a bit on the boards without Matt Nicholson, allowing ten offensive rebounds. The ‘Cats were also losing the turnover battle at 6-3, but Sparty’s 21.9% shooting mark from the field allowed room for error.

Hoggard scored for the Spartans on a lay-up off a ball screen to start the second frame. From there, Hall scored on the next trip down to cut the deficit to one. The teams traded buckets before Hall gave Michigan State a 28-27 lead, its first since the score was 1-0. The Spartans would stretch it to 29-27 at the under-16.

Holloman scored out of the break to give Sparty a four point cushion, but Smith answered right back. Hall then scored and Walker then scored on consecutive possessions to make it 35-29. Barnhizer stemmed the tide on the next possession with a three.

Michigan State scored again, but Buie connected on a floater on the ensuing trip to make it 37-34. Hunger was fouled going into the second media timeout, and would shoot two free throws out of the break.

He made 1-of-2, and Buie sank a floater on the next possession to regain the lead at 38-37. Walker answered back after a couple more offensive boards with a wide open layup.

After a couple empty possessions, Hoggard picked Hunger’s pocket and was fouled by the big man driving to the rack. He made one of two free throws. Walker scored on another transition lay-in off a ‘Cats turnover to make it 42-38.

But then Barnhizer answered the call, corralling a long offensive board and scoring with a foul. After the under-eight TV break, Barnhizer made the free throw to cut it to 42-41, and Buie gave the ‘Cats the lead on a beautiful driving layup on the next trip.

The teams traded free throws and each made one before a Walker drive resulted in another trip to the line. He made both and the score was tied at 45-45 with 5:38 remaining. After, Langborg was fouled shooting on the next possession on a circus shot and made one. Hunger was fouled heading into the under-four with the score 46-45 ‘Cats.

Hunger missed the front end of the one-and-one, and Holloman made two on the other end to give the Spartans a one-point lead. On their next possession, Walker made a spectacular driving layup to make it 49-46, securing his 2,000th career point.

Buie couldn’t convert inside on Northwestern’s next trip, and Walker proceeded to extend the lead to 51-46. Barnhizer was fouled on the ensuing possession, but couldn’t make the front end with 1:25 to play. After Sparty came up empty, Langborg connected on a huge three to cut it to 51-49 with 57 seconds to play.

No. 0 almost took the ball away from Walker on the next possession, but knocked it out of bounds. Walker ultimately missed on a layup, and Northwestern had the ball with the shot clock off. Collins called a timeout with 16.6 seconds to play.

However, Langborg missed a crucial three, and then a Hunger foul sent Holloman to the line with 9.4 seconds left. He made both, and the ‘Cats couldn’t score on their last possession as Sparty escaped with a win.

Northwestern will be back in action for its own Senior Night at Welsh-Ryan Arena against Minnesota on Saturday at 8 p.m. CT. The game will be shown on Big Ten Network.