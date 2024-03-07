No. 8 Northwestern fencing makes history at Central Collegiate Conference Championships

Northwestern women’s fencing might just be the hottest team in the nation right now, and it’s making history while at it.

The Wildcats competed in the Central Collegiate Fencing Conference (CCFC) Championships in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend of Feb. 24-25, going a perfect 6-0 in team events on Saturday, and subsequently earning a whopping 11 podium finishes in Sunday’s individual events.

Saturday events began smoothly as usual for the No. 8 Wildcats, who began their day sharply, picking up a 27-0 shutout win over Detroit Mercy. They repeated their success once again in a matchup against Cleveland State, winning by the same score of 27-0. The next slate featured foes Lawrence and Wayne State. But, the Wildcats remained unfazed, soundly claiming both matchups in 24-3 and 23-4 wins, respectively.

Then came the highlighted matchup of the entire tournament: a marquee top-15 ranked matchup against defending CCFC champion No. 15 Ohio State, which Northwestern had faced once before, securing a massive 16-11 win at Ryan Fieldhouse in Evanston on Feb. 4. This time around, the ‘Cats looked just as sound: huge wins in the sabre (7-2) and the epee (6-3) propelled yet another 16-11 victory over the Buckeyes. The victory marked another massive ranked win for Northwestern, which has been absolutely sensational as of late, winning every single one of its last 10 ranked matchups.

Wrapping up the day, the Wildcats went head-to-head versus Denison, and were able to glide by with another blowout victory at 24-3. Finishing with a perfect record cemented the ‘Cats as the official champions of the CCFC Championship, marking their first time ever winning it all.

Moving to Sunday’s matchups, individual sparring on the Northwestern end saw 11 total wins, most notably including those of Karen Wang, who beat out Ohio State’s Yeva Mazur to earn first place at the podium in the epee. As for the sabre, first-year star Adele Bois was massive for Northwestern’s success, topping the sabre category and thus securing a conference title for the Wildcats.

After an extremely successful showing at the CCFC Championships, Northwestern prepares for the NCAA Midwest Regionals beginning March 9, followed by the NCAA Championships starting March 21.