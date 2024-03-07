Northwestern fails to string together signs of progress against Purdue, ending bumpy rebuilding year

In the early minutes of the fourth quarter, Northwestern found itself exactly where it did last year in Minneapolis: playing in a tight game on the first day of the Big Ten Tournament, with Caileigh Walsh leading the way.

One year and five days before NU was deadlocked at 55 against No. 12-seeded Purdue with under 10 minutes to play, it had Rutgers tied at 51. In that 2023 game, Northwestern had willed itself back into the game with an 8-0 run to start the quarter after trailing by as many as 11 points. However, it couldn’t close out the comeback, and dropped that first-round tilt to end its worst season in 14 years.

Early on against Purdue, Northwestern appeared to be displaying the year-to-year progress that it hasn’t managed to capture throughout most of the 2023-24 season. Thanks to stellar offensive runs from Walsh and Melannie Daley, who combined for 25 of NU’s 39 first-half points on 11-of-18 shooting, the Wildcats found themselves winning a postseason game halfway through.

If that wasn’t enough, Walsh embarked on another scoring run of her own to extend Northwestern’s lead to 12 points more than halfway though the third quarter. Against a Purdue team that routed it by 26 points at Welsh-Ryan Arena thanks to a 27-0 run less than a month ago, the Wildcats were flashing signs of growth. Its stars were taking over a game at the perfect time. With the Boilermakers failing to capitalize on NU’s defensive breakdowns — shooting just 6-of-21 from three-point land — the ‘Cats possessed full control.

But, as has been the case so often this year, Northwestern followed up one step forward with three steps back. Its offense ran ice cold, mostly because no one other than Daley and Walsh rose to the occasion. In the last 20 minutes, that duo went 8-of-18 from the field for 22 combined points. Caroline Lau, to her credit, dropped seven.

Everyone else went 1-of-9 in the second half. The Wildcats missed all 11 of their three-pointers in the third and fourth, and it opened the door for Purdue’s Rashunda Jones to seize control of the game with a flurry of and-one drives en route to a 34-12 Boilermaker run that slammed the door shut on Northwestern’s season.

The loss itself didn’t mean a ton. NU would’ve likely had to beat Nebraska, Michigan State, Ohio State and Iowa in succession to go dancing. However, it encapsulated Northwestern’s post-Veronica Burton walk in the desert. For much of this season, and most of the one prior, Northwestern has shown some flashes of successfully developing a young core to compete in a loaded Big Ten. It had a comeback win over Rutgers in December, a road win in Madison, Lau’s career game against Wisconsin at home, an excellent two-way performance on Sunday against the Scarlet Knights and Walsh’s three-level explosion on Wednesday night.

Here’s how Northwestern followed up those positives: 40-point loss, 41-point loss, a surrendered 27-0 run at home en route to a 26-point defeat and a blown double-digit lead in 10 minutes. Not once have the ‘Cats won consecutive Big Ten games since Burton left in 2022.

It’s fitting that Joe McKeown and Co. will end their year at 9-21, which was the same record they posted last year. While they won two more Big Ten games, they find themselves in the exact same spot as they did last March: at the bottom. For a rebuilding team, that’s not great at all.

Losses are supposed to come in developmental years, but so is the steady growth that provides hope for the future. Even with a young team returning most of its core, Northwestern didn’t show the latter this year. While there were challenges — McKeown missing a stretch of the season surely hurt — that’s discouraging.

There’s still talent on the roster, which is partially why these last two seasons’ results have been so confusing. The Wildcats have three top-100 recruits on the team that are all going to return next year unless they transfer, and two more are on the way with the the Class of 2024’s No. 52 Xamiya Walton and No. 57 Tayla Thomas committing.

That talent will never be enough if Northwestern can’t consistently develop it. Whether that falls on the players or McKeown and his coaching staff, or some combination of both, changes need to come. That could stem from internal adjustments or personnel changes, both of which might be necessary.

Regardless of where they end up coming from, one thing’s for certain: with most of its same core, Northwestern finds itself in the exact spot it was in last year. And the basement is not a place it should accept settling at for the long-term.