Northwestern basketball needs a stylistic adjustment before it’s too late

Northwestern’s clash with Michigan State in the Breslin Center looked on paper like another patented low-scoring, what-am-I-watching-here Big Ten affair. After all, the teams had hardly exceeded the 30-point mark with 15 minutes left in the game.

In a lot of ways, though, Wednesday’s contest in East Lansing represented something grander than that — and something more fundamentally disconcerting for the Wildcats in a world without center Matthew Nicholson. The team cannot count on winning many, if any, games mirroring its last.

In allowing only 53 points and shooting 32% — not to mention a hideous 12% from deep — it may look like the Wildcats’ defense was outstanding. At times, the ‘Cats slowed down the Spartans, namely top scorers like Tyson Walker and Malik Hall, with good switches and contests. However, it was more that Michigan State simply could not make a shot because of its own inability to put the ball in the hoop, rather than because of excellent play by NU.

MSU made just over 50% of its layups (layups!) and still got to 26 points in the paint, because Northwestern’s interior defense did not meet its tall task sans the 7-footer Nicholson. Luke Hunger and Blake Preston combined to make just two defensive stops (as defined by StatBroadcast) all night while racking up -4.6 net points (i.e., points scored minus allowed). On top of that, Hunger’s four fouls reduced his capacity to contest that much further.

The other glaring issue? Rebounding. NU was -11 on the glass and particularly cataclysmic in securing defensive boards, surrendering nine more offensive recoveries for the home side. In a total of 24 minutes played, Hunger and Preston had just four rebounds, and two defensively.

The reality is that that defensive drop-off was fully expected with Nicholson sidelined because of a foot injury. The senior’s re-emergence as a rim protector and rebounder were why he became Northwestern’s primary center in the second half of Big Ten play, and why the minutes share for Hunger and Preston diminished.

It may seem blunt, but Chris Collins can’t expect to snap his fingers and see his backup big men make significant strides with only two guaranteed games remaining, and one in the regular season. As a result, Northwestern must compensate for defensive deficiencies with greater offensive output.

For much of the 2023-24 season, the Wildcats have not had tremendous success when Boo Buie and Ryan Langborg have both had off nights. But without Ty Berry as well as weakened paint D, the pressure grows that much more for the two standout guards to score at will, which they did not do enough of in East Lansing.

In his return from an ankle injury playing at less than 100%, Langborg shot just 2-of-12. Buie had 15 points, a modest output for the likely All-American, and committed several backbreaking mistakes in the final two minutes — a foul that gave MSU two free throws, a double-dribble and two missed looks. Altogether, that’s not going to cut it given how shorthanded the Wildcats are.

Following the ‘Cats’ loss to Iowa, I wrote about how others besides Buie needed to emerge as actual scoring options. That largely didn’t manifest in the Breslin Center, with Brooks Barnhizer and Nick Martinelli making nine of 23 shots and posting 10 combined second-half points. In fact, only four Northwestern players scored more than two points.

With Nicholson out against Minnesota and possibly longer, we know this: the Wildcats are not in a good position to handle big men who can wreck a game. Against the Golden Gophers, that very well could spell trouble against Dawson Garcia and Pharrel Payne, both of whom are averaging over 9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Yet, Northwestern can’t play bad defense and not be able to score. The onus on the latter becomes that much greater to overcome for the former. The most plausible solution appears to be playing shootouts in the 70s and 80s rather than in the 40s and 50s, where NU’s defense now seems destined to falter in game-defining moments — such as Walker converting two layups to give Michigan State a five-point lead with 1:44 left.

If Buie converts more drives, Langborg gets back to his spot-up stroke and Barnhizer anchors his low-post game, the Wildcats will look more like an offense ranking in the top 30 in KenPom rating. Collectively, if the ‘Cats score more like they did against Michigan in the second half or Iowa in the first half, a win against Minnesota — stopping this slide and effectively punching an NCAA Tournament ticket — could be in order.

Maybe it’s all moot, and the injuries are simply too much to overcome for a team that relied immensely on its starters before the MRI and X-ray machines became backed up. However, more well-rounded scoring at a better clip is really the only way that Collins’ bunch can salvage an impressive season turning wayward — where March Madness is no longer a guarantee, in which the sand of hope is quickly crossing over.