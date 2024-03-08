Golf: Both teams have successful weeks, highlighted by Jennifer Cai’s victory

The ‘Cats had a strong three days on the course. Women’s golf played at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, while the men competed at the Wake Forest Invitational. Jennifer Cai starred with a co-victory.

Women’s Golf

After a third-place result at the Moon Golf Invitational, 11th-ranked Northwestern looked to continue its phenomenal season. It had to bring their best to do so as the distinguished tournament had four of the top six teams in action. The ‘Cats were up to the task and finished second in the 17-team event.

NU began its tournament with a 3-over par 281 and were in a tie for second after day one. Senior Jieni Li made four birdies and shot 2-under in the opening round. Sophomore Dianna Lee also posted a sub-71 round — shooting a 1-under 70 — which included six birdies. All four of the team’s counting scores shot even-par or better, and Northwestern was in terrific position following the first 18 holes.

The ‘Cats continued their great play in second round. The team shot a 2-under 282 and led the tournament after 36 holes. Senior Jennifer Cai posted a fantastic round of 3-under and was the only NU player under par on the second day. First-year Ashley Yun and Lee shot solid rounds of even-par as well. Going into the final round, Northwestern had a great opportunity to win a tournament with a loaded field.

On day three, the Wildcats jumped out to a five-shot lead midway through their final round. However, the team wasn’t able to hang on, as it finished in solo second after shooting a 9-over par 293 as a team in its last 18 holes. The course played long on the final day since there was an inch of rain overnight. Cai capped off her great tournament, posting a 2-under 69 with seven birdies. She was the only player to shoot under-par in round three for Northwestern.

Cai, a co-champion of the event, led the way for NU. In round one, Cai shot an even-par 71 after posting 2-under on her final nine holes of the day. In her second round, she had her best 18 holes of the tournament, making five birdies including one at the difficult par-4 11th hole. In the final round, Cai birdied holes 9-11, carding a 69. On the 18th hole with three players already in at 5-under, Cai converted a putt from off the green to cement a fabulous tournament. She finished at 5-under and celebrated her victory on the 18th green with her teammates.

Li and Lee also had good tournaments for the ‘Cats. The senior had her best day in round one with a 2-under 69, making back-to-back birdies on holes 1-2. Lee contributed a fantastic round in her opening 18 holes as well with a 1-under 70. She had a great stretch of three birdies from holes 6-10. Li’s play resulted in a tie for 19th at 2-over, and Lee finished tied for 33rd at 4-over.

Junior Lauryn Nguyen, Ashley Yun and sophomore Jiayi Wang also competed for Northwestern. Nguyen started off with a great first 18 holes. She sank three birdies and carded a 71. Yun had her best day in round two where she made two birdies and signed for an even-par 71. Wang closed out her tournament with a 6-over 77, a round that included a birdie on the par-5 third hole. Nguyen placed in a tie for 54th, Yun finished tied for 60th and Wang closed in 77th.

NU will have several weeks off before returning to play in the PING/ASU Invitational on March 28-30. They will look to continue their success in the desert.

Men’s golf

Following a disappointing finish at The Prestige at PGA West, Northwestern took part in the Wake Forest Invitational on March 4 and 5. The tournament had a great field, highlighted by first-ranked Auburn. The teams played at Pinehurst No. 2, the site of this year’s U.S. open, over the three rounds. The ‘Cats had a solid tournament, placing sixth in the 12-team event.

Northwestern started its tournament with an 11-over par 291, placing it in sixth place after round one. The opening round was extremely tough, and the best score was a 4-over 284 turned in by Clemson. Sophomore Akshay Anand led the way with an even-par 70, making six birdies through his opening 18 holes. Junior Cameron Adam also had a solid round, shooting 1-over with four birdies.

In round two, the ‘Cats had their best round, posting 3-over par collectively and moving up into fourth place, six shots back of the lead. Sophomore Daniel Svärd led the team with a 1-under round of 69 and made three birdies. Anand had a second straight terrific day, shooting even-par with two birdies.

On the final day, NU posted an 8-over par 288 and finished in solo sixth. This tournament was a huge improvement from two weeks ago, especially because it was on such a tough course. First-year Niall Shiels-Donegan led the way in round three with a 1-under 69 that included three birdies in a stretch of six holes. Graduate student James Imai also had a good finish, posting a 71 with two birdies in the opening three holes.

For the individuals, the course played extremely tough with only two of the 66 players shooting under-par. Adam paced Northwestern with a cumulative 4-over throughout the three rounds. He was consistent, shooting 71, 71 and 72 in his three rounds. On day one, Adam shot a 71 that included back-to-back birdies on holes 2 and 3. In his second round, Adam started off his day with birdies on 11 and 12, finishing with a second consecutive one-over day. His great play resulted in a tie for 13th.

Shiels-Donegan and Imai also had solid tournaments, finishing in ties for 25th and 30th respectively. Both players closed the tournament with their best rounds with Shiels-Donegan carding a 69 and Imai contributing a 71. The first-year made six birdies throughout the week, including three on the final day. Imai also rolled in six birdies in his three rounds, birdieing four par-4s and two par-3s.

Anand and Svärd both finished their tournaments at 11-over, doing it in different ways. Anand had the solo lead for most of round one, reaching 4-under after birdies on holes one, two, three and five. However, he came back to the field and finished at even-par for the day. After another 70 in his second round, Anand struggled on the final day. This tournament will be something for him to build off though, as he proved that his best golf can compete with the top players in the country. Svärd played excellent golf in round two. He shot a 69 and made back-to-back birdies on holes 5 and 6. After three rounds, the two players closed their rounds tied for 38th.

First-year Archie Finnie also competed in the event, finishing 56th. His best 18 holes came in round three when he carded a 3-over 73.

The ‘Cats will be off for three weeks until they play in the Duck Invitational on March 25-26. The team will look to build on its season in Oregon.