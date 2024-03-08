Northwestern draft hopefuls display abilities at 2024 Pro Day, David Braun speaks for first time this spring

Following an upstart 8-5 bowl-winning season anchored by some regular contributors, Northwestern football’s top talent moving on to the pro level had the chance to showcase its skills at its 2024 Pro Day.

Quarterback Ben Bryant, receiver Cam Johnson and inside linebacker Bryce Gallagher were the Wildcats’ three participants at Wednesday’s outing — a number that likely would have been higher if not for multiple transfers to bigger Power Five schools. For context, 10 ‘Cats took to the Ryan Fieldhouse turf for last year’s Pro Day.

Although there wasn’t as much fanfare this year with no projected high picks — none of the three were invited to the Combine or Senior Bowl — 29 of 32 NFL franchises still ventured to Evanston, including the likes of some top personnel such as Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Player Scouting Mark Sadowski and Baltimore Ravens Director of Player Personnel George Kokinis.

To little surprise, Johnson appeared the best athlete of the bunch. His 10-foot-4 broad jump and 37-inch vertical jump both ranked in the 69th percentile of receivers since 1999. On top of that, his 40-yard dash was measured in the range of 4.46 to 4.53, he said.

Bryant’s measurables (27-inch vertical, 9-foot-1 broad) weren’t eye-popping, but his on-field workout generally mirrored what he put on tape during an injury-limited 2023 season. With quarterback coach Tony Racioppi (who also coaches Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and others) calling out plays, the sixth-year displayed clean footwork and dropback mechanics and shined on deep balls, putting good air and life on the ball and allowing his receivers to track them over the shoulder. At times, though, Bryant’s accuracy was spotty, with some throws over the middle behind and/or necessitating the target to slow down.

Gallagher also put forward more explosiveness than possibly anticipated with a 33-inch vertical (49th percentile) and 9-foot-8 broad (61st percentile) and partook in linebacker drills.

As of now, it appears that all three former Northwestern players face an uphill battle in hearing their names called between April 25-27. Per sources, Johnson and Bryant do not have any top-30 visits with teams scheduled yet. Gallagher has visits with the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears scheduled for early April.

However, don’t be surprised if Johnson or Bryant also end up visiting with the nearby Bears, who had multiple reps present as part of their usual prominence in Evanston. Additionally, one scout said that “all these guys will get a shot” to prove themselves, whether in minicamp or another invite, simply because of having played at a Big Ten school like Northwestern. Two scouts noted that firm grades were not yet assigned.

Speaking of, outside attendees were generally very impressed by NU in terms of its lakeside facilities and trajectory. One scout noted what a good job head coach David Braun did in terms of leading the program amid difficult circumstances, asserting, “I think the future’s bright.”

Wednesday also marked the first time media or fans had the chance to hear from Braun since the Wildcats’ Dec. 26 win over Utah in Allegiant Stadium. The incoming second-year head coach talked about the team’s upcoming transfer portal approach, specifying offensive line depth and competition at quarterback and nickel as possible positions of need. Some other brief notes:

Braun called the idea of using Martin Stadium as NU’s home venue for 2024-25, as has been floated on social media, “awesome,” but didn’t have any more clarity about venues for next year.

WR Bryce Kirtz and S Coco Azema will indeed be among the returners to the Wildcats, joining ILB Xander Mueller, EDGE Jaylen Pate, WR A.J. Henning, RB Cam Porter, EDGE Richie Hagarty, TEs Thomas Gordon/Marshall Lang and others.

Fielding a litany of NIL-related questions, Braun made it clear that Northwestern does not want to leverage NIL foremost, but instead as a “tool to retain” players who are inherently education- and team-oriented.

Although the ‘Cats went above and beyond expectations in 2023, the focus is only on 2024. “Every team is a new team,” Braun said. “In these team meetings, these position meetings, spring ball, we’re not talking about last season. This is a brand new group.”

The Wildcats, who started spring ball on Monday, will maintain practices as they start to usher in two new coordinators (Zach Lujan, Tim McGarigle) and three other added position coaches (Bill O’Boyle, Paul Creighton, Harlon Barnett). In the meantime, expect an announcement about where all home games will be played in the somewhat near future.