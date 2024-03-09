Three keys for Northwestern to beat Minnesota

The end of an era is almost here.

Tonight, Boo Buie will don purple and white for the last time ever at Welsh-Ryan Arena as Northwestern hosts Minnesota for its regular season finale. Much attention will certainly be on Buie, as he will be honored alongside teammates Matt Nicholson, Ty Berry, Ryan Langborg and Blake Preston for NU’s Senior Night ceremony. But despite the fact that families, friends and fans will be celebrating the many accomplishments of Northwestern’s seniors, there is still work to be done.

The outcome of this matchup could have significant implications for Northwestern’s seeding in not only the Big Ten Tournament, in which the ‘Cats are in the thick of an absolute dogfight for a double-bye, but also for the March Madness tournament later this month. Additionally, when NU traveled to Minnesota last month, it lost 75-66 in overtime after narrowly leading for much of the game, so redemption is certainly on the team’s mind. Here are three keys to victory as Northwestern looks to avenge its previous struggles against the Golden Gophers:

1. Limit turnovers by any means necessary

In its last game against Minnesota, Northwestern was uncharacteristically careless with the ball. NU’s 17 turnovers, including 12 in the first half, far exceeded its season average of nine per contest. The turnover plague seemed to infect the entire team too, with six players recording two or more. The sloppiness with the ball kept Minnesota in the game for most of regulation and allowed it to run away with a victory in overtime. This time around, the ‘Cats must keep the ball secure in order to reverse course. Even with home-court advantage, the last matchup with the Golden Gophers proved that a strong three-point shooting and a Buie masterclass mean nothing if the ‘Cats fail to protect the ball.

2. Stymie Dawson Garcia

Dawson Garcia caused a lot of problems for the ‘Cats in early February, leading Minnesota with 20 points. He also drew several fouls, including three in overtime that effectively ended the game for Northwestern. Garcia has gone somewhat cold offensively over the last two games, but he put up 29 in a recent loss to Illinois and 24 in a loss to Purdue. Garcia can thrive against some of the best defenders in the conference, including those he matched up with on NU last month. It is critical that the ‘Cats devise an effective game plan to limit the star forward. If they can successfully curb his offensive influence, then the rest of Minnesota’s offense will likely flounder, which opens up the opportunity for the Wildcat offense to mount a sizable lead.

3. Let Boo cook

The ‘Cats have been going through it as of late. The injury bug has taken Berry’s season and indefinitely sidelined Nicholson, and Langborg has been pretty banged up. The injuries have hindered NU and could not have come at a more inconvenient time, but Northwestern still has one of the best guards in the nation in Buie. With 18.8 points per game and 5.1 assists per game, Buie has spearheaded one of the more efficient offenses in college basketball. But it is his clutch factor, especially at home, that is often the difference-maker for NU in close contests. For instance, in Northwestern’s last game against Minnesota, it was Buie who went up for the layup and drained both his foul shots to send the game to overtime. In his last game at Welsh Ryan Arena, the rest of the team needs to let Buie do what he does best. If the guard is left to work his magic, there are few reasons why Northwestern cannot and will not close out the regular season with a victory.