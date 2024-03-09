Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota: TV, streaming, radio, injury report, betting line

It seems like Nov. 6 was just yesterday, but now, it’s Senior Night in Evanston. All-time Northwestern men’s basketball scoring leader Boo Buie will play his final game at Welsh-Ryan Arena tonight against Minnesota to close out the 2023-24 regular season. However, it’s not a joyride just yet. Coming off back-to-back losses to Iowa and Michigan State, the banged-up Wildcats will look to seal a spot in March Madness with a 21st win against the Golden Gophers.

It’s Saturday night, the student-section will take part in a white out and the stakes are high. Comment below (and on our X page @insidenu, for those who feel inclined), and read how to follow along tonight:

Game Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports App

Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Northwestern -4.5, O/U 138.5 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: OUT: C Matthew Nicholson (foot), Ty Berry (meniscus, season)

Minnesota: OUT: F Joshua Ola-Joseph (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: N/A