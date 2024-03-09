Rapid Reaction: Northwestern’s offense ignites on Senior Night to capture critical 90-66 victory over Minnesota

That’s how you do Senior Night the right way.

With Northwestern (21-10, 12-8 B1G) and Minnesota (18-13, 9-11 B1G) both trying to jockey for position in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, the ‘Cats rode an explosive first half to a crucial 90-66 victory, putting Northwestern in prime position for the all-important double-bye in Minneapolis.

In his final game in Welsh-Ryan Arena, Boo Buie was stellar, posting 23 points, six rebounds and no turnovers. But it was a true team effort. Brooks Barnhizer recorded 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Ryan Langborg, in his second game back from injury, added 17 points and six assists while Nick Martinelli scored 14 points of his own. Even Blake Preston showed out on his Senior Night, accumulating nine points, four rebounds and four assists to help overcome a 30-point night from Minnesota’s Dawson Garcia. Ty Berry and Matt Nicholson were both honored on Senior Night as well, but were unable to play because of injury.

From the opening tip-off, the high stakes could be felt in Welsh-Ryan Arena. The home crowd had plenty to celebrate in the opening seconds with a Minnesota turnover and Luke Hunger layup. Continuing a worrisome trend from the Michigan State loss, Minnesota’s first points came on a possession where the Gophers corralled two offensive rebounds.

Shortly after, a Buie pull-up three extended Northwestern’s lead to 9-2, with a Langborg jumper on the next possession to put NU’s total up to 11. Even after a Minnesota make, the Wildcats wouldn’t slow down, as Martinelli and Barnhizer made tough buckets on the next two trips. The ‘Cats made seven of their first nine field goal attempts, but an Elijah Hawkins three and Garcia and-one kept the Gophers close at the first media timeout.

With Northwestern’s lead down to five, the teams traded baskets until Garcia, who put up 20 points in Northwestern’s loss to Minnesota earlier in the year, sank a three to cut the lead to two. Garcia began his day 5-of-6 from the field, and had 12 points just eight minutes into the game. A Buie layup and an ensuing Garcia travel ignited the purple faithful with the two teams locked into a 19-15 battle at the under-12 media timeout.

With Nicholson injured, Buie recreated his point guard-to-center chemistry with Preston, tossing up an alley-oop that the Liberty grad transfer slammed down. Preston, celebrating his own senior night wasn’t down in Virginia, emphatically threw down another dunk on Northwestern’s very next possession. After the staple post trap forced a Gopher turnover, NU clawed its way back to a seven-point lead when crowd favorite Blake Smith hit an acrobatic layup while being fouled.

Minnesota continued to fight back as Elijah Hawkins drained one from deep, but Buie, never one to be upstaged, responded with a corner three of his own. And why stop there? Langborg ignited the powder keg that was Welsh-Ryan with NU’s third three-pointer on three possessions (they call that a turkey in bowling, right?). With a 38-27 score at the next media timeout, Northwestern was shooting 75% from the field.

After the timeout, Nick Martinelli decided the hat-trick of three-pointers was not enough, and drained a fourth consecutive three-pointer. Even with Minnesota making its shots, Northwestern was on an all-time heat check, with — you guessed it — another made three on NU’s next possession, this one again thanks to Langborg. After the ‘Cats had hit eight total shots in a row, Northwestern found itself up 46-32 with under four minutes to go in the first half.

With the teams continuing to trade makes, a Barnhizer triple put the ‘Cats over the 50-mark, eclipsing the total NU had scored in the entirety of the previous game against Michigan State (49). Preston then capitalized on a nasty Martinelli block with a lethal and-one slam-down that took the top off the building.

When the horn sounded after 20 minutes, Northwestern led 53-41. On offense, it was about as flawless of a half Northwestern could’ve hoped for, with the 53 points marking NU’s highest-scoring half of the season. The Wildcats jogged into the locker room having shot 70% (including 64% from deep) and just as impressively, having committed zero turnovers. Despite Garcia’s 16 points, Northwestern’s joint effort kept UMN on its heels, as five Northwestern scorers had at least eight points, including Blake Preston, who set a season-high in just the first half.

Out of the break, Northwestern stayed red-hot, starting on a 5-0 run with a pair of Barnhizer free throws and a Langborg corner triple. Minnesota responded with five points of its own, all attributed to Garcia. But even with the Gophers shooting above 50%, Minnesota couldn’t buy a stop. Northwestern scored 11 points in the first four minutes of action to jump out to a 17-point edge, tied for its largest of the evening.

The early portion of the second half looked all too similar to the first. The Golden Gophers had their way on the offensive end, continuing to make buckets against Northwestern’s shorthanded defense, but NU’s offense continued to hold any Minnesota comeback attempts at bay. Impressive buckets from Buie and Martinelli ensured Northwestern’s advantage stayed in double-digits.

After a Garcia and-one whittled the lead down to 13, Northwestern’s offense went cold for the first time all evening. Northwestern missed 10 straight field goals on a scoring drought of nearly six minutes. Luckily for the ‘Cats, the Gophers had a drought of their own, going four minutes without any points. The defense-oriented streak was snapped by a Preston free throw, which gave NU a 72-58 lead.

A Barnhizer three awoke the sleepy ‘Cats attack, and Northwestern switched gears into lead-protection mode, taking longer possessions and seeking contact near the rim. A Langborg midrange jumper ballooned the lead to 20, the largest of the day, putting the final nail in Minnesota’s coffin.

With under two minutes remaining, Northwestern turned the ball over for the first time all evening, but continued to extend its lead. In the closing seconds, Chris Collins put in the subs — including Gus Hurlburt — allowing Buie and Barnhizer to walk off to standing ovations.

Northwestern, with the win, has 21 victories on the season, placing the ‘Cats in great position to return to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season, which would mark a first in program history.

Despite the win, the ‘Cats will have to play the waiting game, as Big Ten Tournament seeding won’t be finalized until Sunday’s slate of games. If Wisconsin loses at Purdue or Nebraska loses at Michigan, Northwestern will secure the all-important double-bye in the tournament. If both win, the Wildcats will head to Minneapolis as the No. 5 seed and will have to play on Thursday.