Northwestern women’s basketball 2023-24 player reviews: Caroline Lau

After starting three games during her first season in Evanston, Lau established herself as Northwestern’s floor general this season. Starting every game for the ‘Cats, Lau’s scoring, passing and rebounding saw noticeable improvement. However, the offensive breakthroughs were paired with sloppy play that didn’t translate to winning basketball. Let’s break down Lau’s season and what Northwestern will need from its point guard moving forward.

Stats

2023-24 statistics: 28.9 minutes per game, 7.8 points per game, 5.4 assists per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 40.6 FG%, 36.1 3P%, 69.2 FT%.

A team-leader in minutes per game and assists per game, Lau’s on-court presence for Joe McKeown’s squad was vital. With three or more assists in her last 13 games of the season, the statistical jump from Lau’s first to second year in Evanston was noticeable. The point guard improved in every statistic above, marking impressive development for Lau as she learned to manage Big Ten defenses.

Shot Distribution

From CBB Analytics:

Lau’s biggest offensive weapon as a scoring option is her ability to knock down threes. Converting 36.1% of her treys, Lau was especially deadly from deep in terms of straight away and wing triples. In those spots, Lau’s 39.1% hit rate ranked in the 89th percentile among Division I players.

The major year-to-year improvement was Lau’s efficiency. After attempting 0.27 shots per minute played in 2022-23, Lau was more selective this season — taking only 0.24 shots per minute on the court. That might not sound like a huge difference, but over the 868 minutes Lau played this year, that difference roughly equates to taking 26 fewer shots, just under one shot per game. With the more judicious approach, Lau’s effective field goal percentage ballooned from 42.4% during her first year to 48.8% this season. That jump elevated Lau from the 44th percentile to the 76th percentile, clearly showcasing her improvement in efficiency.

The Good

As the offensive catalyst, Northwestern’s offense went as far as Lau took it. The sophomore point guard’s 37.1% assist percentage ranked in the 99th percentile, while her assist to turnover ratio ranked in the 85th percentile. In terms of creating offense for the ‘Cats, Lau excelled, constantly looking to pass and using her speed to shift defenses and open up space for her teammates.

Mentality-wise, Lau shifted from a first-year who tried to do too much with the basketball to a pass-first point guard. This was on full display in Northwestern’s opener against UIC on Nov. 9, when Lau’s career-high 15 assists gave her a tie for the second-highest single game assist total in program history.

As a scorer, Lau impressed too. Against Wisconsin on Feb. 4, Lau set a career-high 24 points, sinking every one of her nine field goal attempts in a 69-43 home win. Lau drilled all four of her three-pointers, becoming the seventh Wildcat to go four-for-four or better from deep in a single game and the first player since Abi Scheid in 2020.

The Bad

Although Lau’s 163 assists were the most from a Northwestern player since Veronica Burton’s senior season, her 115 turnovers were also the most by a Wildcat since 2017-18, when Jordan Hamilton reached the same mark. The point guard had 15 games with four or more turnovers, and her sloppy play swelled Northwestern’s total of 16.3 turnovers per game — the fourth-highest mark in the Big Ten.

Plus, a lack of consistent scoring plagued the sophomore. After her career game against Wisconsin, Lau didn’t score in double-figures for six games — all of which the ‘Cats lost. During the late-season losing streak, Lau averaged just 5.3 points per game and shot 23.8% from deep.

Another perplexing statistic for a shooter of Lau’s caliber was her 37th percentile-worthy 69.2% free throw percentage. Although that mark improved from a 65.0% clip as a first-year, Lau is the type of player who should be shooting closer to 80% from the line. As she continues to develop, expect her to make the most of her trips to the line.

The Bottom Line

Lau found her comfort with the college game this season. Moving too fast for her own good as a first-year, the point guard slowed things down as she gained responsibility and trust as a floor general. She improved as a shooter and passer, boosting her efficiency as she gained confidence.

Lau’s vision and shooting were paramount to offensive success for Northwestern. However, too often during conference play Lau’s struggles as an offensive playmaker translated to the ‘Cats’ struggles against Big Ten competition. The raw talent with the speed, scoring and facilitating is there. It just comes down to whether Lau can continue to improve as a shooter, attack the basket and most importantly find consistency — especially in terms of limiting turnovers. If Lau can develop in these areas, expect another big jump from the guard as a junior.