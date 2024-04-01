Baseball: Freshman phenom Jackson Freeman shines, but Northwestern swept by Nebraska

Northwestern played host over the weekend to the Big Ten’s hottest team, Nebraska, which brought their seven-game winning streak to Rocky and Berenice Miller Park in the Wildcats’ first conference series of the season. However, the Cornhuskers posed too tall of a challenge for Ben Greenspan’s ball club as the ‘Cats were swept.

The ‘Cats got off to a fast start in game one of the series on Friday afternoon, as second baseman Owen McElfatrick got Northwestern on the board with a solo home run in the first inning. However, the Cornhuskers swiftly answered as first baseman/left-handed pitcher Will Walsh responded with a two-run long ball, putting the Cornhuskers ahead 2-1.

The third inning saw Northwestern getting on the board for the final time in the game as catcher Bennett Markinson drove McElfatrick in with an RBI single, tying the game 2-2.

Following Markinson’s RBI single, Cornhusker ace Brett Sears, who leads the conference with an astonishing 1.36 ERA, locked in and once again delivered another stellar outing to help Nebraska secure a 5-2 win over the ‘Cats in the opening game of the series. Through seven innings, Sears only allowed two runs and six hits and struck out four batters in a dominating performance for the Cornhuskers.

In the second game of the series on Saturday afternoon, it initially appeared that Northwestern righty Kyle Pothoff, who entered the contest with a 2.28 ERA, would battle against Cornhuskers righty Drew Christo in a pitching duel.

However, the lid was blown off that storyline early in the game as Pothoff was shelled, allowing eight runs through two innings. Amid the Cornhuskers’ flurry of runs, it’s easy to forget how spectacular freshman phenom Jackson Freeman was against the Cornhuskers. In the first inning, he hit a two-run RBI double to drive in McElfatrick and left fielder Preston Knott to home plate.

Freeman finds the Gap! 'Cats in Front! pic.twitter.com/EzzixNcewP — Northwestern Baseball (@NUCatsBaseball) March 30, 2024

While it would have been miraculous for the ‘Cats to come back from being down six runs in the second inning, they showed signs of fight throughout the rest of the game. In the sixth inning, a bid at a rally began with Knott. He hit an RBI single, allowing shortstop Tony Livermore to score and cutting the Cornhuskers’ lead down to 9-3.

The ‘Cats continued to score runs in the sixth inning, as center fielder Griffin Arnone scored on a passed ball, reducing the Cornhuskers’ lead to just 9-4.

In the seventh inning, the ‘Cats got on the scoreboard with a Markinson RBI double that drove in Freeman from second base. However, no one else could produce on offense for the remainder of the game, and the ‘Cats fell 9-5 to the Cornhuskers.

One of the positive takeaways from the ‘Cats’ second loss of the weekend was the performance of right-handed pitcher Jack Dyke, who stepped in as a replacement after Pothoff was pulled following his miserable outing, where he allowed nine runs. Dyke was able to keep Northwestern relatively within striking distance in the game as he pitched four shutout innings, allowing only one hit and striking out four batters.

In the series finale against the Cornhuskers on Sunday afternoon, the ‘Cats came out of the gates hot as Freeman hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, giving Northwestern an early 2-1 lead.

However, the Wildcats again fell victim to an offensive explosion from the Cornhuskers, who put up five runs during the fourth inning. Northwestern was finally able to respond in the sixth inning, as McElfatrick cut the score down to 6-4 with a two-run homer that drove in third baseman Vince Bianchina.

After that, it was Freeman time once again. The freshman phenom delivered in the clutch, propelling the ‘Cats to a 7-6 lead in the eighth inning with a three-run home run, driving in McElfatrick and Bianchina.

HE DOES IT AGAIN.

JACKSON FREEMAN HOME RUN.

'CATS IN FRONT! pic.twitter.com/KM8GAVS5BD — Northwestern Baseball (@NUCatsBaseball) March 31, 2024

However, it wasn’t enough to secure a victory as right-handed pitcher Garrett Sharder blew the save for Northwestern by allowing an RBI single to catcher Josh Caron, who drove in right fielder Cole Evans, sending the game to extra innings.

The Cornhuskers earned the series sweep dramatically when, in the tenth inning, Evans hit a sacrifice RBI to drive in pinch-hitter Clay Bradford. The ‘Cats couldn’t respond as they turned in a 1-2-3 inning, resulting in a heartbreaking 8-7 loss in the ballgame.

The Wildcats will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday afternoon when they host Western Michigan at Rocky and Berenice Miller Park.