Softball: Five things to know from another solid week

Now well over halfway through the regular season, the story of the 2024 Wildcats is beginning to take shape. And that shape includes a long stretch of green — an 11-game midseason win streak broken just yesterday by the series-closing loss to Ohio State. Now sitting at 19-8, the ‘Cats look like a team ready to defend their Big Ten crown. Here are five things to know from a 3-1 week of softball:

1. Production from the bottom of the lineup

On the whole this season, Northwestern has been very top-heavy, with the first half of the batting order responsible for a disproportionate amount of the offense. That was not the case this weekend, as the Wildcats enjoyed lots of production from the eight and nine spots in the lineup.

In Friday’s series-opener against Ohio State, Ainsley Muno and Ayana Lindsey both hit 3-for-4 on the day, combining for six of Northwestern’s 15 hits on the day in a 10-0 trouncing of the Buckeyes. The next day, Muno posted the same 3-for-4 line, including her first-career home run. In the final game of the series, Lindsey was 2-of-3 at the plate with a fifth-inning triple. In the three-game series, the two slashed .524.

The Wildcats are a completely different team when the bottom of the lineup is humming, giving opposing pitchers no breaks in the lineups while providing RBI opportunities for Kansas Robinson and Kelsey Nader at the top of the lineup. With several tough opponents coming up, it’s imperative that Northwestern maintains production from the back-third of the order.

2. Slamming the door

It’s something we’ve been tracking here in this column, but Northwestern’s pitching with two outs has been absolutely stellar over the past three weeks or so. Save for a handful of wild pitches and walks in the sixth inning of Northwestern’s weekday game versus Loyola Chicago, the Wildcats’ two-out pitching was at another level.

It wasn’t until the fifth inning of the fourth game of the week that an opponent recorded a two-out hit against a Northwestern pitcher, and that was the only one. Yes, in four games, Northwestern’s opponents were just 1-of-28 when two outs were already on the board, a .036 batting average. The Northwestern offense, on the other hand, hit .444 this week in such situations. The ability to start two-out rallies on offense, while preventing them on the other side, has been a staple of Northwestern’s recent success.

3. Ashley Miller is, in fact, mortal

After a Friday performance where Northwestern’s ace turned in a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits while striking out eight, Miller returned to the circle for Sunday’s matchup looking to secure the sweep. Instead, for the first time in months, a team got the better of Miller.

Two days after she mowed through the Ohio State lineup, the Buckeyes’ offense enjoyed a field day, cracking open a 0-0 pitcher’s duel in the fifth and sixth inning with three homers that forced Miller out of the game. The 6-0 loss ended the win-streak and marked Miller’s season-highs in hits allowed (seven) and earned runs allowed (six), inflating her ERA to 1.22.

While there’s no reason to think that Miller won’t get back on track next weekend, Sunday showed a chink in the armor in what has been a close-to-flawless season. If nothing else, Miller’s bid for Pitcher of the Year was complicated by the sudden misstep, especially with Penn State’s Bridget Nemeth (1.01 ERA, 15-1 record) surging as of late.

4. Walk before you (score) run(s)

One of the biggest contributors to Northwestern’s winning ways has been the eye discipline at the plate. In the first two games of the week, Northwestern drew six and eight walks, and more often than not, brought those free runners home to extend the lead. Those numbers trailed off a bit in the back-half of this week’s games, but Northwestern remains the best team in the conference in making the trot down to first base after four balls. Northwestern draws 4.3 walks per game and is the only team in the Big Ten above the 4.0-watermark. Not to mention, the ‘Cats are the only team in the Big Ten to draw more than one hit-by-pitch per game.

So it’s no surprise that Northwestern leads the conference in on-base percentage with a .402 mark. And despite playing less games than everyone else in the league (thanks to those pesky early-season rainouts), Northwestern has three players in the top ten in walks drawn in Bridget Donahey (T-2nd), Kansas Robinson (T-5th) and Angela Zedak (T-9th).

5. A huge Big Ten test awaits

Now that we’re in the conference slate and deep enough into the year, teams are jockeying for position in the Big Ten standings. And next weekend, Northwestern will face a tough test as the team atop those standings comes to town, looking to end Northwestern’s home winning streak of two years length. The Michigan Wolverines have been white-hot as of late, now possessing the conference’s longest win-streak after Northwestern’s Sunday loss.

In Michigan’s 10-game win streak, the Wolverines have dismantled opponents, ending four of those games early with the mercy rule. This past weekend, Michigan manhandled Indiana, a team many thought would be amongst the conference’s best, in a three-game sweep where the Wolverines outscored the Hoosiers 32-8. With Lauren Derkowski in the circle, Michigan has been one of the best pitching teams in the conference. Next weekend will tell us a lot about Northwestern’s ceiling.

Weekly Awards

Week MVP: This week the honors are going to Angela Zedak (5-for-12, eight RBIs, four walks, three home runs, two doubles) who was an RBI machine.

Best Play: Another award for Angela Zedak. Look at where this ball lands! Whew, that was smoked:

That. Ball. Was. CRUSHED



Three straight games with a homer for @angg_zedakk_9! pic.twitter.com/yztPw4ryZN — Northwestern Softball (@NUSBcats) March 30, 2024

First-year shoutout: It was previewed above, but props to Ainsley Muno (7-of-14, first-career home run) who has looked great ever since joining the starting lineup a few weeks back.

Ethan’s favorite NU Softball thing he saw this week: Speaking of first-career home runs, how about having it come on your first-career hit! How many pitchers do you know that can tattoo a ball like Renae Cunningham did this weekend:

First-Career Hit ➡️ First-Career HR



Hometown kid @R_ena_e with the long ball! pic.twitter.com/DWuIrJgBBG — Northwestern Softball (@NUSBcats) March 30, 2024

That’ll wrap things up for this week’s column. No midweek game this week. Next up: that crucial three-game series against Michigan back at the J. Truly some can’t-miss softball.