Thank you to this site for helping me rediscover joy in the process

It’s tough for me to explain what Inside NU means to me without tying in running, so bear with me.

A few hours after my parents dropped me off, my first college memory was going through an 11-mile workout on a warm September night around the Lakefill. Three-mile warmup, five-mile tempo run, three-mile cooldown. I was happy with the workout, so my first night living in a dorm was a happy one. Nothing else that day really mattered.

I obsessed over distance running in high school. It’s how I found my friends. I wrote about running in my Common App essay — it’s probably how I got into Northwestern.

High school cross country introduced me to a passion for small incremental building blocks explicitly geared toward goals that were months or even years away. Every training detail — from the number of reps in a hill workout to a heart rate target on an easy run — directly applied to peaking for one late-season race.

As I went from the worst runner on my team to an average one, the measurable nitty-gritty details fascinated me. I could define my seasons as successes and failures without any gray area, the instructions to get better were crystal clear and it was entirely dependent on my effort. Surviving 70-mile weeks and two-a-days in August demonstrated quantifiable progress toward earning my team a states berth in November, and I was doing it with people who cared. I had concrete markers of pride, and I was hooked.

In March 2022, a few months after that first Lakefill run, I did the same workout in the same place. It was Reading Week of winter quarter, it was dark out and it was snowing. I hit the same time as that September tempo, but I faded near the end and felt my right ankle ache.

I was frustrated and exhausted. I felt like I was in the best shape of my life, and now I stood in the freezing cold with a bum ankle. Nothing had changed. In September, I was training for an eight-kilometer race, but now I was chasing arbitrary goals of doing more difficult workouts and proving to myself that I was “working harder” by finishing them perfectly. The workout was imperfect, so my day was horrible.

Mentally, I hit a low point that week. I had already been using that obsession with running as an unhealthy distraction from the bigger challenges I faced during my first year at Northwestern: struggling to make friends, viewing any free time as an absence of productivity, adjusting to the incessant professional pressure of identifying exactly what I wanted to do and making something as tiny as a GroupMe message uniquely insightful.

Zoning in on the tiniest running results — my primary source of self-confidence — only multiplied my insecurity about imperfections in other aspects of life. The day-to-day processes of everything in pursuit of becoming a more well-rounded person were chances to mess up. Often, I was so scared of saying something stupid that I didn’t say anything at all. That’s not a unique feeling, but it intimidated me.

Honestly, that’s how I felt about Inside NU at first. I wasn’t someone who hit the ground running during my freshman year. Coming from New York City, I didn’t know a ton about Northwestern sports, and everyone else seemed to know everything and everyone. I just knew that I liked to write about sports in general, and that this site gave me lots of creative freedom to do so.

Truthfully, there wasn’t a singular moment where it clicked for me. Instead, it was a collection of building blocks. There was the adrenaline of press row collectively losing its mind several times during the first game I covered in-person — men’s basketball’s double-overtime loss to Maryland in a half-empty Welsh-Ryan Arena. There was the thrill of watching the crowd come together during an unexpected rally, as it did when Trent Frazier threw up two airballs. The awe from watching Veronica Burton leave the court during her Senior Night victory will stick with me.

While learning through those small steps, I got to have fun. I stressed less about daily end-results — whether a piece I wrote was actually good, if this would lead to an internship or whether I wanted a journalism career at all — and more about the fact that covering Northwestern sports was something I enjoyed doing, even if I messed up. So, I did more of it.

Little did I know what would come next. In this site’s history, I’m not sure if there’s been a greater dichotomy between the ridiculous highs and the even crazier lows Northwestern Athletics reached since I’ve been on exec.

The joys — too many of them to list here — taught me that something brilliant can happen at any time and that a dream can become reality when you least expect it. As a sophomore, I walked into Welsh-Ryan Arena fully expecting to tweet and write about a blowout when NU faced No. 1 Purdue in February 2023, only for the Wildcats to pull off the impossible in front of a roaring crowd. Then, Northwestern did it again seven months later, and I got to write game stories about both games.

On the other hand, the lows — particularly covering the hazing, racism, administrative and misconduct scandals across various sports during the summer — taught me how to have tough conversations, both internally and externally. While I’m someone who tends to avoid conflict, responding to everything that unfolded forced me to report and lead in an uncomfortable situation where disagreements were bound to constantly pop up. I could only control what I could control.

I definitely wasn’t perfect there, but I walked away with a better understanding of what I thought effective crisis management and leadership looked like. I learned how to rely on others and talk through difficult situations. Those are more life skills than journalism ones, and they showed me that even some of the worst possible outcomes can serve as opportunities for growth.

I still tend to ride the highs and the lows heavily on a day-to-day basis. However, the biggest difference from my freshman year is that I’m much better at valuing and enjoying the little things that come up — both positive and negative — instead of writing their results off as events that were supposed to happen or permanent markers of imperfection. I’m not as afraid of messing up.

I was able to appreciate that I got to write and talk about Northwestern sports teams — many of them great — and call it my job, while enjoying all the fun stories and new experiences that came with it. I enjoyed remembering the painful 1 a.m. Greyhound out of Iowa City on Saturday of Halloweekend in 2022 after the Spencer Petras Legacy Game™ just like I treasured watching Boo Buie urge on the Northwestern crowd after Nick Martinelli’s and-one in the Ohio State game.

The process of building something on a day-by-day basis became fun for me again, because I paid more attention to the fact that I was doing what I loved to do.

I think this is where I put the LinkedIn post/Oscar speech of thank-yous for the people who made that happen.

First off, thanks to Ben Chasen, Mac Stone and Dan Olinger for letting me join the site, for teaching me the basics and for creating a fun environment that made me feel at home. The tweets were elite. As a freshman, reading Dan’s work showed me what great basketball writing looks like, and it taught me to watch my favorite sport in a new way. It made my writing better.

Thank you to Sarah Effress and Gavin Dorsey, who both quickly recognized the things I enjoyed writing about and pushed me do more of it at a deeper level. Both helped me develop as a leader too.

I’m also really appreciative that all five of them were there for us in the summer for support, advice or encouragement when we desperately needed it. I’m particularly grateful for Gavin, who rode and guided us through the 24/7 emotional roller-coaster during that week in July when he really didn’t have to. I wouldn’t have gotten through that insanity without that.

Our managing editors — Ethan Segall, Sophia Vlahakis and John Ferrara — played a huge role in helping us navigate the uncharted waters of the summer and beyond when there was pressure for everyone to step up as leaders instantly, which I’m grateful for. Same goes for everyone who writes for this site and makes it run every day by filling out our budgets and pitching ideas. It’s been awesome to watch people develop their own passions for Northwestern sports, and to observe everyone growing as writers and people along the way.

Seeing it continue is incredibly fulfilling. I can’t wait to see how Ethan and Sophia lead the site going forward, and the other members of our new exec board — Adam Beck, Brendan Preisman, Ryan Cole, Yanyan Li, Miguel Muñoz and Harris Horowitz — have already done things that are leaps and bounds above where I was when I got promoted for the first time. I’m more than confident they’ll take Inside NU to heights that we didn’t reach.

Thank you to everyone over at Athletic Communications — Zach Wingrove, Jacob Pavilack, Paul Kennedy, Sean Dennison, Shealyn Abbott, Liam Kennedy and Ryan Haley — who made our jobs so easy and gave us access to Northwestern athletes and coaches in ways I couldn’t have dreamed of. I can’t imagine that this year was an easy one, so to grant us the tremendous access we had while also being kind and genuine is something I’m never going to forget.

Thank you to the players and coaches for constantly dealing with our bullsh— and all the stupid questions I asked (especially Chris Collins). As a student and journalist, the number of successes they’ve reached has made my college experience so much more enriching, and documenting many of those journeys is a privilege.

I also want to shout out some of the other beat writers and student journalists — Alex Cervantes, Matt Shelton, Lawrence Price, Aayushya Agarwal, John Riker and Jake Epstein being a few — for being really easy to talk to during games or at media availabilities. I initially saw Northwestern as a cutthroat place, and I feared covering a beat at the top journalism school in the country would be like that. That couldn’t be further from the case, and it made my job so much more enjoyable knowing there were people who were willing to talk with me, make me laugh and even help me out.

Thank you to my younger brother and my parents for following my work, and more importantly, being people I can talk to about anything.

Of course, thank you to Bradley Locker and David Gold for immersing themselves in that day-to-day grind I keep mentioning even more than I did, and for becoming two of my best friends here in the process. This job is as fun as the people you do it with, and I couldn’t have gotten luckier to team up with such hard-working, passionate and intelligent people. I had the time of my life being the stretch-five Bosh to your LeBron/Wade (or maybe the crazy Rodman to your Jordan/Pippen if we’re talking Lincoln, Nebraska).

Thank you Brad for putting up high-volume numbers in my Twitter DMs every day and being an awesome person. Special shoutout to David, who willingly drove us everywhere this year. Thank you for keeping me sane (except for Lincoln, though you certainly tried). I hope I kept you sane and that the endless text messages telling each other to calm down and knock on wood (which constitutes like 75% of our conversations) were worth it.

Finally, thanks to anyone who reads and comments on our work, both the small and big things. The fact that we have a platform to do any of this is amazing in itself. It’s incredible to think that there’s this tight of a community that cares about Northwestern sports, and people who care about what I write on a blog. I hope you learned something from me or enjoyed something I wrote these last few years. I’ll stick around and write from time-to-time, and I’m always on Twitter, but I just wanted to say thanks.

Keep searching for joy in your day-to-day processes toward a bigger goal, no matter how small that is. I’m 21 and I have the world to learn, but life seems so much easier when you can appreciate your effort in doing and experiencing the little things, independent of results.

Inside NU allowed me to rediscover and renew that truth, helped me find my voice and made a few dreams come true along the way. I couldn’t be more grateful.