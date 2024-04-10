Northwestern men’s basketball 2023-24 player reviews: Blake Smith

Undoubtedly the most surprising individual season for the Wildcats belonged to sophomore guard Blake Smith. After playing just three games last year, Smith went from buried on the bench to making impact plays in 2024. Let’s take a look at what the guard accomplished in a pivotal season that earned him a spot in Chris Collins’ rotation going forward.

Stats

From Sports Reference:

As expected for a defensive stopper off the bench, Smith had a relatively quiet offensive season. He averaged just over two points per game in his 11 appearances, failing to attempt a single shot in four of those games.

Nonetheless, he was able to contribute for the ‘Cats on offense outside the scoring column. Smith nabbed five boards against Maryland in 27 minutes, giving NU the rebound advantage on the way to a 68-61 win. He also flashed some playmaking prowess against Iowa when he dished out two assists in addition to his career-high 11 points in a tough 87-80 loss.

Watch any of his appearances, and you can see that Smith’s biggest impact came on the defensive end. He registered either a steal or block in five of his 11 contests, including a two-steal game in NU’s win over FAU in Brooklyn.

Shot Distribution

From Hoop-Math:

Smith was one of the most paint-happy ‘Cats this season, as he trailed only Matthew Nicholson and Blake Preston in his percentage of shots at the rim (72.7%). Most of his baskets came off cuts and other off-ball action, so it makes sense that a team-high 83.3% of his close shots were assisted. Smith also showed a prodigious ability to get to the charity stripe albeit in limited minutes. The sophomore attempted 18 free throws compared to just 11 field goals.

The Good

It’s Smith’s defensive effort that will likely earn him a scholarship spot, especially after Parker Strauss entered the transfer portal. At 6-foot-6, he’s a scrappy guard who leverages his wingspan to poke balls free and muck up passing lanes. This was evident in NU’s win over FAU, when Smith nabbed two steals.

Smith also showed tantalizing offensive promise at times, especially during the Wildcats’ loss to Iowa in March. He drained a confident corner three and hit a double-pump layup in the first few minutes, putting NU on the board early. In the second half, Smith broke away from a fastbreak dunk, flaunting his vertical and cutting Iowa’s lead to 75-71. Despite the loss, it was a fantastic performance for the walk-on.

The Bad

The most glaring weakness in Smith’s game is his passivity on offense. At times, it looked like the ‘Cats were playing 4-on-5 because he stood in the corner for entire possessions. Smith averaged just one shot attempt per game, and while he made 63.6% of his field goals, his usage rate was a measly 9.3%.

While Smith played some hounding defense, his eagerness to contribute worked against him at times. He averaged 1.4 fouls in just 13.7 minutes per game, as he often got whistled at the rim looking for big-time blocks. Smith also coughed the ball up six times compared to just five assists. His playmaking will be something to develop this offseason.

The Bottom Line

Overall, Smith became a great story for the ‘Cats in the 2023-24 season. His ability to slot into the rotation encapsulated the team’s “next man up” mentality as NU dealt with injuries to Nicholson, Ty Berry and Ryan Langborg. Smith energized the defense every time he entered the game, diving for loose balls and shuffling his feet constantly. If he can continue to develop his offensive game and refine his defense at the rim, Smith could enjoy a breakout season in his junior year.