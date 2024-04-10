BREAKING: Northwestern to play 2024 and 2025 home games at modified Martin Stadium

Break out the sailgating.

Northwestern football will play many of its home games for the 2024 and 2025 seasons at the Lanny and Sharon Martin athletics facility, the university announced in a press release Wednesday evening. The venue, home to Northwestern’s lacrosse and soccer teams, will be modified to accommodate a temporary structure while construction on the new Ryan Field continues.

“I am thrilled that we could make this happen. It’s truly a win for our community,” Northwestern President Michael Schill said in a statement. “In addition to creating a wonderful fan experience in the lead-up to the opening of Ryan Field, hosting games on campus will reduce the travel burdens for our student-athletes and fans and will make games much more accessible. We also are pleased to keep the economic benefits of football gamedays in Evanston.”

Prior to the announcement, there was speculation that Northwestern home games would be played at Wrigley Field, Lambeau Field, Wrigley Field or SeatGeek Stadium. It remains to be seen how many of NU’s games will be played right on Lake Michigan, with seven home matches on the docket for the upcoming 2024 season.

The exact design of the structure is still incomplete, but the enhanced Martin Stadium will still hold far fewer spectators than Ryan Field. To enact the project, the university has partnered with InProduction, a company that has worked on temporary seating projects for NASCAR, Formula One, the NFL Draft and the University of Tennessee.

This plan was popular amongst Northwestern fans because of its proximity to campus, allowing Northwestern to maintain a home-field advantage. Construction on the project will begin early this summer.

“We talk all the time about providing the ultimate student-athlete experience, and keeping our team on campus while providing a true home field advantage accomplishes that mission,” said Northwestern head coach David Braun in a statement. “During a period of exciting transition, playing in a venue that brings the Northwestern community together provides a perfect bridge to the new Ryan Field, and I’m so excited about the gameday experience for our program and the entire Wildcat community.”

The soccer and lacrosse squads will not be displaced and will continue to play their home games at the Martin athletics facility. Northwestern field hockey, which plays at the adjacent Lakeside Field, will also be uninterrupted.

“To be able to play these games on campus is a huge advantage for our football program and will be a great benefit to our reigning national champion and top-ranked lacrosse team and both the women’s and men’s soccer programs,” Northwestern Athletic Director Dr. Derrick Gragg. “We look forward to welcoming fans and the entire Northwestern community to this beautiful area of campus to cheer on our Wildcat student-athletes.”