Visualizing softball through the numbers: Three storylines to watch against Maryland

With a weekend series on deck against the Terrapins, the scorching hot ‘Cats — winners of 15 of their last 16 — have been on a tear of late. Let’s look at what the numbers are saying before another three-game weekend slate at Sharon J. Drysdale Field.

The First-Years are on Fire

After Northwestern’s exodus of super-seniors last season, the importance of first-years to the roster was always going to be paramount for Northwestern’s success in 2024.

Not only do the ‘Cats have the most true first-year players on their roster in the conference — tied with Iowa for the lead with eight — but players like Emma Raye, Isabel Cunnea, Ainsley Muno, Riley Grudzielanek and Renae Cunningham have been difference makers game in and game out.

Northwestern’s weekend opponent in Maryland has a sizable crew of freshmen too. Delaney Reefe is the only freshman who gets consistent at-bats for the Terrapins. She’s batting .222 with three homers and 16 runs batted in. Pitching-wise, freshman Julia Shearer has struggled, headlined by a 4.38 ERA with only 12 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched. Her scoreless one and two-thirds frames against Rutgers on Wednesday was one of the best outings of her young career.

For Northwestern, it was the first-years that proved to be the catalyst for a series sweep against Michigan.

Not only were Raye and Cunnea’s ability to bring runners home crucial, but their timely hitting in big moments was fun to watch. Back-to-back homers — that included Cunnea’s first collegiate blast — in the third inning of Friday’s 9-1 victory was just the tip of the iceberg for these first-years.

Raye has hits in three of her last four games and just had her first career double in the second inning of Northwestern’s 8-0 rout against Illinois. On the other hand, Cunnea is blossoming in front of our eyes. The Oak Lawn, Illinois native had four hits in the series against the Wolverines — three of them for extra bases. On a four-game hit streak — the longest of her career — the power-hitting first-year has three home runs in her last four games including another blast to straight-away center against the Fighting Illini.

Paired with players like Kansas Robinson and Angela Zedak, if Raye and Cunnea’s bats stay hot, this Northwestern lineup is very dangerous.

Swinging for the Fences

Somebody call the electrician because Northwestern is in the midst of a power surge. With 26 home runs in their last 12 games, the ‘Cats have been especially potent through the first half of Big Ten play.

As things stand, Robinson leads the team with nine home runs on the season, but in Big Ten play, Zedak’s historic night against Illinois on Tuesday put the two sluggers in a two-way tie for the team lead in homers against conference opponents.

Zedak’s three blasts and 13 total bases in a single game were milestone moments for Northwestern softball. In addition to both being single-game program records, her 13 total bases were the most by a Big Ten player since at least 2021, while her three blasts matched a conference single-game record. Michigan’s Keke Tholl also slugged three home runs on Tuesday night against Michigan State. Clearly, something was in the air in Big Ten country.

After losing Jordyn Rudd, Nikki Cuchran, Skyler Shellmyer, Maeve Nelson and Emmie Farnam this offseason, who hammered a combined 11 home runs in conference play a year ago, Northwestern’s offense has managed to improve its power-hitting rate. Last year, the ‘Cats hit 31 doubles and 31 home runs in conference play — they’re already at 19 doubles and 22 homers halfway through the Big Ten regular season.

If the power surge continues, the first place ‘Cats could wipe out the entire Big Ten power grid.

A Pitcher’s Duel on Deck

Last weekend’s matchup against Michigan was hyped up to be a battle between two of the Big Ten’s best pitchers in Ashley Miller and Lauren Derkowski. But Northwestern’s bats got to Derkowski early on Friday, and although the Michigan ace played better in Saturday afternoon’s second game, she ended up walking home the winning run. On the other hand, Miller allowed only one hit in Friday’s 9-1 victory and pitched a complete game in the third game of the series, allowing just two earned runs and four hits while striking out six.

This weekend the conference’s best strikeout pitcher comes to Evanston in Courtney Wyche. Hopefully, the matchup doesn’t disappoint.

Miller has been dominant at home this season. In the four games she’s played in at The J, the Michigan State transfer has a 4-0 record, throwing three complete games with 32 strikeouts, nine walks and a 1.04 earned run average. With the combination of her nasty changeup, fastball that sits in the mid-60s and use of the drop ball to get ground-ball outs, Miller has mauled through opposing lineups all season long.

In the midweek matchup against Illinois, Miller led the ‘Cats in the circle with a five-inning gem, allowing no runs and only three hits while striking out five batters. She also trusted her infield defense, securing nine ground-ball outs. Miller is certainly capable of striking out double-digit batters, but she’s at her best when she’s relying on her defense to make plays.

Wyche on the other hand is a strikeout machine. She’s averaging 11 strikeouts in her last four outings but has also struggled to keep the ball in the park, having given up nine homers in her last 63.1 innings of work. When she’s at her best, she’s untouchable — just look at her 19-strikeout, nine-inning shutout at Penn State at the end of March.

Against Rutgers on Wednesday, Wyche wasn’t at her best. The graduate student allowed seven earned runs on six hits in seven innings pitched. Her outing against Illinois on Sunday wasn’t much better: four earned runs on five hits, including allowing two home runs in a 4-0 loss.

If both aces bring their best stuff, this weekend could be a fun watch for fans of stellar pitching. The two stars will most likely match up against each other on Friday and Sunday with whoever gains the upper hand likely leading their team to a series victory.