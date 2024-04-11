Women’s Tennis: Big Ten overturns Wisconsin result, handing Northwestern win

The Big Ten announced Wednesday afternoon that it overturned the result of the women’s tennis match between Northwestern and Wisconsin last Friday, giving the ‘Cats a 4-3 upset victory over the 30th-ranked team in the country.

The decision was handed down by the Big Ten Women’s Tennis Protest Committee, a panel of coaches not involved in the protest at hand. According to a Big Ten statement, “The action was taken by the committee... after a lineup protest filed by Northwestern regarding the No. 1 and No. 2 singles positions was upheld. As a result of the committee’s decision, the No. 2 singles point is awarded to Northwestern to result in a 4-3 match victory for the Wildcats, while all other individual match results will be maintained.”

Wisconsin head coach Kelcy McKenna named sophomore Maria Sholokhova at the No. 2 singles position, despite the fact that Sholokhova had played at No. 1 the entire season and was on an 11-match winning streak. Taking her place at No. 1 was senior Alina Mukhortova, the Badgers’ normal No. 2 who came in with a 6-3 singles record on the season.

Sholokhova comfortably beat Northwestern No. 2 Justine Leong 6-2, 6-1, while Mukhortova was easily dispatched 6-3, 6-0 by the Wildcats’ No. 2 Maria Shusharina. The match initially finished 4-3 to Wisconsin, with Northwestern getting victories from the doubles point, Shusharina and No. 4 Christina Hand. The Big Ten ruling overturned the No. 2 match, tipping the scales on the day.

The practice of manipulating lineups to create more favorable matchups is popularly referred to as “stacking.” When executed well, it allows a team to either increase its odds of winning a single match or put more matches into play. For example, if Wisconsin was confident it would win three other singles matches and wanted to feel safer about its chances of securing a fourth, moving Sholokhova to No. 2 would accomplish that goal by turning two competitive matches on paper into matchups where each team has one heavy favorite.

The 2023-24 Intercollegiate Tennis Association rulebook states that “the line-up shall always be based on order of ability. In singles, players must compete in order of ability with the best player on the team playing at the No. 1 position, the second best at No. 2, and so on through all positions.”

It continues later on: “A player or doubles team whose results and record show that the player or team is clearly stronger than the players/team listed below that player/team may not be moved down.”

While the Big Ten did not release any official reasoning for its decision, this section of the rulebook suggests that Sholokhova and Mukhortova’s respective singles records may have provided sufficient evidence to support Northwestern’s protest.

The win improves No. 37 Northwestern’s record to 15-5 and 6-1 in Big Ten play. It also restores its unbeaten record at home. The ‘Cats are now in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten with Ohio State and Wisconsin, which suffered its first conference defeat of the season as a result of the ruling.

Come the end of the season, the overturn could prove crucial in Northwestern’s push to return to the NCAA tournament after missing out last year for the first time in head coach Claire Pollard’s 24-year tenure.