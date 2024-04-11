Golf: Both teams have terrific weeks, with the women continuing their winning ways

It was another successful week on the fairways. Women’s golf played at a PGA Tour golf course in Napa, California at the Silverado Showdown. The men traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia for the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial.

Women’s Golf

Following a victory at the PING/ASU Invitational, the ‘Cats traveled to Napa, California playing their best golf of the season. The field, as it has been all season, was great with seven of the top 17 teams in the country. UCLA was the highest-ranked team at fourth nationally. Northwestern continued its fantastic play and won, as a co-champion, its second straight tournament.

In the first round, NU started off strong, shooting a 3-under 285. The team was in solo second after 18 holes, three strokes behind USC. Sophomore Dianna Lee led the team with a 5-under par round of 67. Lee’s great start placed her in a tie for the individual lead. Junior Lauryn Nguyen also carded an under-par score, 71, with five birdies, all of which came on the back nine.

The ‘Cats took a step back in their next 18 holes with an 11-over round of 299. Nguyen posted the best score on the team. She made two birdies and signed for even-par. NU entered its final round 11 shots back of USC but had a chance if they finished strong.

On day three, Northwestern had a terrific round. The team shot 4-under – its best round of the week. First-year Ashley Yun and senior Jieni Li both posted fantastic rounds of 3-under. Li made five birdies, and Yun made four. Yun closed with back-to-back birdies, and Northwestern was able to finish as a co-champion of the event because of her sensational finish. The ‘Cats won their second tournament this season.

As for the individuals, Lauryn Nguyen led NU at even-par. The junior started off with her best round of the week. She shot 1-under and had a torrid back-nine with five birdies, including three in a row on holes 11-13. The final two days, Nguyen had rounds of 72 and 73, with two birdies on each day. After a trip to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur last week, Nguyen continued her good form wxith a tie for 8th place.

Jieni Li and Dianna Lee had exceptional tournaments for the Wildcats. Li birdied holes 4-6, three of her four birdies of the day, in round one and carded a 73. Li shot a 69 on the final day and moved up 20 spots on the leaderboard in the process. Lee began the tournament with her best round. She carded a 5-under 67 and birdied six holes. Her best stretch came on holes 3-5 where she made back-to-back-to-back birdies. Li finished in a tie for 11th at 1-over, and Lee placed in 13th at 2-over.

Senior Jennifer Cai, sophomore Jiayi Wang and Ashley Yun also competed in the tournament and all three had top-40 finishes. Cai’s closed with her best round, a 1-over 73, and made three birdies. On day one, Wang had shot her lowest score of the tournament. She made one birdie, a bogey and 16 pars for an even-par round. Yun had two stretches of back-to-back birdies, on holes 3-4 and 12-13. She shot a 69 and tied for 38th at 7-over. Cai and Wang had productive tournaments as well and both finished in a tie for 32nd at 6-over.

NU has placed in the top-4 in its last eight events. The ‘Cats will try to continue their sizzling stretch at the Big Ten Championships in Maryland. The tournament will take place from Apr. 19-21.

Men’s Golf

After a third-place finish at the Oregon Duck Invitational, Northwestern took part in the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia. The 14-team event had a solid field with three of the top-12 teams in the country competing. The ‘Cats improved as the tournament progressed and finished tied for third for their second straight top-3 finish.

The team battled on day one, shooting a 3-over 287. NU’s best two rounds were scores of 71. Sophomore Ethan Tseng rolled in five birdies, and sophomore Akshay Anand made three birdies as the two players both shot even-par.

In round two, the team improved on its opening score, posting a 1-under 283. Tseng had a fantastic day, carding a 6-under 65. Tseng had a bogey-free round and made four birdies and an eagle. Junior Cameron Adam had a solid day, shooting even-par with four birdies. The ‘Cats didn’t have a chance to claim the team title, but they were in good position, fifth, after 36 holes.

On the final day, Northwestern posted its second straight round of 1-under. The team had three players who shot under par: sophomore Daniel Svärd, Tseng and Adam. Svärd made four birdies and shot a 2-under round of 69. Tseng and Adam both signed for rounds of 70. Tseng made three birdies and an eagle, and Adam had an up-and-down round that included eight birdies. The ‘Cats were able to move up into a tie for third, continuing their good play this spring.

For the individuals, Ethan Tseng led the team at 7-under. After a round of 71 to begin his tournament, the sophomore fired the second-best round of any player during the week, a 65. With no bogeys, four birdies and an eagle, Tseng played flawless golf. He had a great finish to his round with a birdie on the 248-yard par-3 ninth. Closing Tseng’s tournament, he posted a 1-under 70, highlighted by a birdie-eagle stretch on holes 15 and 16. Tseng’s great play led to a tie for third place finish, his best since winning the Fighting Irish Classic earlier this season.

Cameron Adam also had a great tournament, closing in a tie for 15th at even-par. The junior made the fifth most birdies of any player, 14, and was fourth best in field on par-4s, shooting 2-under cumulatively. He consistently improved during the week as he shot 72, 71 and 70. On the final day, Adam had three separate instances where he made back-to-back birdies: holes 1-2, 7-8 and 15-16.

Svärd and first-year Niall Shiels-Donegan had solid tournaments with the players finishing at 7 and 8-over par respectively. Svärd displayed consistency, making the sixth most pars of any player. His best round came in his final 18 holes where he shot 2-under with back-to-back birdies on holes 7 and 8. Shiels-Donegan had a good final day as well, shooting a 1-over par 72 and making four birdies. Svärd closed in a tie for 47th and Shiels-Donegan finished tied for 51st.

Akshay Anand and graduate student James Imai also competed in the event. Anand had a terrific start with an even-par 71. He made three birdies including back-to-back birdies on holes 2 and 3. Imai had his best round in his first 18 holes, shooting a 2-over 73. He made four birdies, highlighted by rolling in a putt at the difficult 18th.

The ‘Cats will be back in action for their final regular season event of the year at the Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate. The tournament will be held from Apr. 20-21, and NU will look to continue its upward momentum.