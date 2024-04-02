Women’s basketball film analysis: Two transfers bolster Northwestern’s roster

Looking to strengthen his roster after a nine-win season, Joe McKeown grabbed graduate guard Kyla Jones from Brown and junior forward Grace Sullivan from Bucknell out of the transfer portal. Both players announced their commitment to Northwestern over X on Friday.

After seeing the success of Maggie Pina this past season — McKeown’s first graduate transfer during his time in Evanston — the ‘Cats brought two Illinois natives to reinforce a team that finished 13th in the Big Ten during conference play. Let’s dive into the tape and see what Jones and Sullivan will bring to the 2024-25 roster:

Kyla Jones, Senior, Guard

A First Team All-Ivy member at Brown this season, Jones finished the year averaging 17.1 points per game and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field. Those marks ranked third, tenth and second in the Ivy League, respectively. Starting all 26 games she appeared in, the guard’s 34.7 minutes per game ranked fourth in the conference as well.

A workhorse for the Bears, Jones is an old-school professional scorer. Only a 22.0% career three-point shooter, the Chicago native makes her living around the basket. Of her 376 field goal attempts this past season, 311 of them came within the paint. Making only 19 shots outside of the paint all season, the guard ranked within the top one percent among Division-I players in paint field goal attempts per game.

Incredibly crafty, Jones is able to finish with both hands at the rim. She’s got incredible feel for slinking away from defenders in the post, often working through contact to do it. Against the Quakers above, Jones displayed her clutch gene, instinctively looking to attack the rim with a banked-in game-winner off a beautiful spin move.

She’s also a smart cutter and has great footwork and touch in tight quarters. She’s comfortable operating with her back to the basket or attacking defenders straight on, using her basketball sense to finish at the rim.

With her emphasis as a paint penetrator, Jones opens up the offense for her teammates. Against Dartmouth above, a purposeful drive draws a crowd of defenders allowing Jones to kick out to an open shooter. With the ‘Cats’ three-point talent, look for drives by Jones to set up open looks from deep for Caroline Lau and Caileigh Walsh.

Jones is much more than just an offensive playmaker. Listed at 5-foot-9, she’s a willing rebounder averaging 4.7 boards per game this past season. Her 3.3 defensive rebounds per contest ranked in the 83rd percentile. However it’s her defensive instincts that really impress.

Jones finished seventh in the Ivy League with 1.6 steals per game. She’s got active hands and doesn’t take plays off on the defensive end of the court. Against Dartmouth here, she reads the pass and translates a steal into points on the other end. Ranking in the 98th percentile with 3.7 points per game on the fast break, Jones isn’t shy about pushing the pace in transition and turning good defense into offense. That’ll be key for a Northwestern team that will benefit from a true two-way guard.

With Lau expected to maintain her role as Northwestern’s facilitator, Jones will excel as an off-the-ball scorer. She’s a high-IQ player on both ends but impresses as an efficient paint scorer with elite defensive intuition. Plus, her willingness as a rebounder is the cherry on top for a Northwestern team that grabbed the fewest rebounds out of any Big Ten team this past season. A savvy all-around veteran leader, Jones will give the ‘Cats a much-needed lift on both ends next year.

Grace Sullivan, Sophomore, Forward

Listed at 6-foot-4, Sullivan’s size gives Northwestern another towering tree in the frontcourt. At Bucknell this past season, Sullivan averaged 8.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game in 23.2 minutes per contest — all of which were improvements from her freshman year. Sullivan isn’t a liability from the charity stripe either, where she’s a career 80.3% shooter.

Similar to Jones, Sullivan lives inside the paint. Of her 86 made baskets this past season, only five came from outside the painted area. But that doesn’t stop her from scoring in bunches. From early February to early March, Sullivan scored in double figures for seven straight games.

A career-high 28 point performance, paired with 10 rebounds — Sullivan’s only career double-double — against Loyola Maryland in February showed the ceiling for her potential impact.

Her feel as a scorer inside the paint will be huge for Northwestern next season — especially with the frontcourt inconsistencies the ‘Cats have faced over the past few seasons. Rolling to the rim against the Terriers above, Sullivan scores over a lengthy defender, showcasing her ability as a finisher in traffic.

In transition, Sullivan is willing to attack the hoop. Beating the defense down the floor in the same game, she’s able to finish through a foul for the and-one. Not only does that take conditioning and toughness, but displays the IQ she has to make a beeline for the basket.

Depending on how the rest of the frontcourt roster shapes out before the start of next season, Sullivan should be primed to provide the ‘Cats with length, scoring and rebounding inside. Ranking in the 72nd percentile in offensive rebounding percentage this past season, Sullivan will aid Northwestern’s efforts on the glass. With the potential of having Walsh and Sullivan on the court together, the Bucknell transfer should fit seamlessly as a paint presence, not only giving Northwestern a big lineup defensively, but allowing Walsh to use the dribble drive and three-point shot to fuel the ‘Cats offense.