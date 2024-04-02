Going portaling? Examining the top five transfer portal targets for Northwestern men’s basketball

With Northwestern eliminated from March Madness, all eyes turn to the transfer portal. Let’s dive into the best (realistic) options for Chris Collins to bolster the roster this offseason.

Honorable Mentions: Tarris Reed Jr. (Michigan), Michael Nwoko (Miami), Jalen Leach (Fairfield), Sean Pedulla (Virginia Tech), Saint Thomas (Northern Colorado), Tony Perkins (Iowa)

5. Justice Ajogbor, Center (Senior – Harvard)

Justice Ajogbor is the first of three Ivy League players to appear on this list. The senior averaged 8.4 points and 6.5 rebounds and added a ridiculous 2.8 blocks a night over 21 games. An injury sidelined him from Thanksgiving until mid-January but Ajogbor was one of only four players in the country to record better than eight points, six rebounds and 2.5 blocks per night while shooting over 54% from the field.

As a member of the ‘Cats, his role would be similar to Matthew Nicholson’s. On the offensive end, he would likely garner minimal post-up opportunities. While he can score with his back to the basket, it is not his strength. His offense would come from running the rim on the pick-and-roll and cleaning up the offensive glass, which he did to the tune of two offensive rebounds a contest for the Crimson.

Much more importantly would be Ajogbor’s impact on the defensive side of the ball. Standing at 6-foot-10, Ajogbor isn’t quite as tall as Nicholson but provides more mobility. He is an absolute monster in the paint and can move fairly well on the perimeter. The Nigerian native would fit perfectly into Collins’ hard-hedging defensive philosophy with a level of recoverability that would immediately slot in as the best of any center on the roster.

Given Ajogbor’s experience and age, it is very unlikely that he would decide to play at Northwestern without the guarantee of a starting spot. But in the event that Nicholson decides to depart Evanston, Ajogbor should be a top target and would be a huge (pun intended) get for Collins and his staff.

4. Dante Maddox Jr., Guard (Junior – Toledo)

Maddox was the engine of a Toledo Rockets squad that finished at the top of the MAC standings in the regular season. After spending two seasons at Cal State Fullerton as a part-time starter, Maddox made the jump to the MAC where he started 61 out of a possible 67 games in his two seasons. The guard averaged a tick under three assists a game but jumped nearly a full assist in each of the last two seasons, showing his willingness to improve as a passer. Maddox packs a scoring punch, averaging 15.6 points in the 2023-24 season and reaching double figures in 27 out of his 32 appearances. As you can see, he brings an elite jump shot (40% from three) and general three-level scoring prowess to any roster:

For Northwestern, Maddox profiles into the lead guard role. Maddox wouldn’t be able to create all of the offense on his own but with some playmaking from Berry and Barnhizer, the offense would stay potent. The Chicagoland native does a lot of his best work off the ball where he was in the 90th percentile in catch-and-shoot three pointers. The All-MAC second-teamer also brings the range that Boo Buie showcased this season, knocking down 22 threes of 25 feet or beyond.

3. Gibson Jimerson, Guard (Senior – Saint Louis)

Jimerson is one of the best pure shooters in this year’s portal. He is 40% for his career – although he had a down year shooting the ball this past season at a still impressive 36%. Jimerson can shoot off of any action, displaying elite shooting ability out of pindown actions, spot-up shooting, dribble hand-offs and even in transition where he will gladly shoot a 27-footer with no hesitation. Jimerson’s dip in shooting numbers can partially be attributed to Saint Louis University’s loss of Yuri Collins, one of the best passers in NCAA history. Without Collins, Jimerson was asked to take on more of an on-ball role and his shooting splits suffered as a result. However, his scoring rose two points per game last season compared to the year before.

If he commits to Northwestern, Jimerson would fill Ryan Langborg’s shoes. He would come in as a graduate transfer with a ridiculous five seasons of basketball experience already under his belt (he redshirted his freshman year after injuring his foot ten games into the season). Jimerson would likely start, giving Collins the shooting that he so successfully utilized to turn the Wildcats into a high-octane offense. With Berry on one side and Jimerson on the other, defenses would be hard pressed to provide any help on Barnhizer or Martinelli post-ups in the middle of the floor. Any pick-and-roll tandem would have acres of space to work with. Collins and his staff can no doubt utilize Jimerson in ways that give opposing defenses nightmares.

2. Danny Wolf, Forward/Center (Sophomore – Yale)

Another Ivy League veteran, Danny Wolf is maybe the most intriguing prospect on this list. The seven-foot sophomore was a unanimous first-team Ivy League selection this past season with a ridiculous stat-sheet stuffing line of 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. While it was teammate John Poulakidas shining in the Bulldogs’ first round upset of No. 4 Auburn, it was Wolf who did the heavy lifting all season.

As a center, Wolf brings an extraordinary amount of on-ball skill. He regularly brought the ball up in transition for Yale, either getting into a post up or finding shooters. He shot 35% from three on 2.6 attempts per game, a number that would give Collins a new and dangerous weapon to add to the arsenal. Wolf is in the 95th percentile on catch-and-shoot opportunities. He also adds an element in the pick-and-roll, where he was exceptional as both a roll man or a pop man.

He's a "no contact" who has only reached out to high academic schools.. has been linked to both Michigan and Northwestern https://t.co/gkVncTc1T5 — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) April 1, 2024

On Sunday evening, there was a rumor on twitter that Northwestern and Michigan were at the forefront of the Wolf sweepstakes. If Collins can land Wolf, who has two years of eligibility remaining, it would spell great things for the direction of the program. Similar to Ajogbor, it would be somewhat surprising if Wolf went to play somewhere that he could not start. However, Wolf can stretch the floor so well that there’s an argument to be made that he and Nicholson can, if not start next to each other, at least play minutes on the floor together.

1. Malik Mack, Guard (Freshman – Harvard)

Last and certainly best is Malik Mack.

Malik Mack is an absolute stud. The freshman out of D.C. was the story of the Ivy League, scoring 17 points a contest and dishing a shade under five assists while grabbing four rebounds. Mack won Ivy League Freshman of the Year unanimously and was an honorable mention for one of the two All-Ivy League teams.

Mack is listed at a generous 6-foot-1 and checks in at an extremely skinny 170 pounds. But those are just about the only two knocks of Mack’s game. The southpaw gets it done in every other facet.

Mack possesses off-the-charts speed and shiftiness. His first step resembles Terrence Shannon Jr.’s, albeit without the same size or strength in his build. He is an energizer bunny in transition, scoring 2.7 fast break points per game, good for 93rd percentile in the nation. He would give Collins’ offense a transition element that has been lacking from the last two teams. He regularly amazes with his body control and his ability to stop and start on a dime, masterfully dribbling to evade defenders and swim through double teams.

The man they call “Swae” would be a demon in the pick-and-roll. Mack’s not a great finisher around the rim right now but that is the next step in his evolution. What he doesn’t have in finesse around the cup he makes up for in the pull-up game. Mack shot 45.2% on 15-20 footers, a number 8% higher than the nationwide average. The long two is not the most efficient shot in basketball, but Mack is so good at it that he makes it a worthwhile endeavor.

Mack also showcased a mind-blowing 32.9% assist rate as one of the best passers in the entire country. For context, Buie’s assist rate was at 28.9% this year. Given a good roll man (Nicholson certainly, or his Harvard teammate in the aforementioned Ajogbor) and shooters on the wings, “Mack magic” would be synonymous with dime dropping.

Additionally, Mack shot 34% from beyond the three-point line. While that is not an astounding number, keep in mind that nearly all of those are on pull-ups, step-backs and other shots created off the dribble. He has a beautiful lefty stroke that he releases at the top of a jump shot that has ridiculous lift to get over defenders. No matter the distance, angle or difficulty, the release looks the same.

At Northwestern, Mack would fit perfectly. His usage rate was one of the highest in the country, a trend that would likely continue in Evanston. He would fit right into the current roster and allow all of the returners to play their strongest form of basketball. Mack’s combination of speed, shiftiness, shooting ability and basketball IQ would put Northwestern in a good position to not lose any ground in the Big Ten despite the departure of Buie.

Will Collins be able to land Mack? According to The Athletic, Mack is the second best player remaining in the portal. Bringing in Mack would be the signature recruitment of Chris Collins’ tenure thus far. And while many high major programs are expected to reach out to Mack, Northwestern has a chance.

Chris Collins worked under Tommy Amaker, Harvard’s head coach, at Seton Hall for two seasons. At a press conference after beating Indiana earlier this season, Collins said that he had reached out to Amaker for a scouting report on Ryan Langborg. Evidently, he is not shy about contacting his former boss. Mack also chose to play at Harvard over Atlantic 10 programs Fordham and his hometown George Washington. His academics may come as a priority, which would give Northwestern a distinct advantage over most Power 5 (RIP Pac-12) programs.

It will be impossible for Northwestern to replace everything that Boo Buie meant to the program, but if Chris Collins wants to replace his production with one player, Mack is the guy to get.