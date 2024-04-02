Northwestern men’s basketball 2023-24 player reviews: Reserves

After Northwestern’s season came to a close at the teeth of the behemoth that is the 2024 Connecticut Huskies, Dan Hurley, the head-coach of the defending national champions, took time to give the ‘Cats their props in his postgame interview.

“Those two guys they lost,” he said, referring to senior starters Ty Berry and Matt Nicholson whose seasons ended early to injuries in February, “if they weren’t [injured], we’re not playing them today. They’re a five or six seed.”

While Hurley is right that Northwestern would have had a shot at a deeper March run if Ty and Big Matt were healthy, there is a world where the ‘Cats falter without their two injured seniors and don’t go dancing at all. Conference tournament week was pure, unbridled chaos, with bid-stealers NC State, Oregon, UAB, and Duquesne slimming the bubble to the point where many bracketologists had Northwestern playing First Four basketball in Dayton. If shorthanded Northwestern didn’t beat both Maryland and Minnesota down the stretch, the Wildcats could very well have finished their season playing NIT basketball in front of tepid, spring break Welsh-Ryan crowds.

Many of the plaudits for the ‘Cats’ gritty stretch run deserve to go to the Boo Buies and Nick Martinellis of the world, the stars who elevated their level of play to fill the void left by Berry and Nicholson’s absences. And obviously there’s walk-on guard Blake Smith, who will potentially earn a scholarship for his efforts in relief.

But I’d also like to highlight the role Northwestern’s reserves in keeping the ship afloat. The group of Justin Mullins, Jordan Clayton and, to a lesser extent, Gus Hurlburt, were ready to answer the call after Berry and Nicholson went down. Mullins put together a fiery 26 minutes against Rutgers in the first game after Berry’s injury, racking up eight points and four blocks in his first extended appearance for the team. Clayton, whose role diminished after playing big minutes early in the season, provided defensive energy and secondary ball handling when he was tossed back into the fray.

Hurlburt never got his moment, but the sophomore forward and darling of NU Wildside deserves credit for maintaining focus and energy down the stretch, especially as a shoulder injury briefly put senior forward Blake Preston’s status into question in the Big Ten Tournament.

Here’s an in-depth look at the reserve group who helped lead Northwestern back to the NCAA tournament:

Justin Mullins

The sophomore transfer from Denver was beat out by Blake Smith to fill Ty Berry’s role in the rotation, but Mullins still found ways to show his value. As I mentioned earlier, the Rutgers game was for sure his best moment. He was an all-time sparkplug in Piscataway, especially after a ridiculous ejection sent Ryan Langborg to the locker room. His four blocks in that contest are tied for the most by a Northwestern player in a single game this season.

Mullins struggled in his next appearance against Indiana, failing to score and amassing just an assist and a steal in 18 minutes. However, even as his role diminished into late February, Mullins continued to provide defensive value for the ‘Cats, even if just as another body for Collins to throw at Michigan State’s Tyson Walker and Maryland’s Jahmir Young.

Mullins is a slasher who was not efficient enough from three to earn big minutes for a Northwestern team that made its living from behind the arc. He often looks a little out-of-control with the ball in his hands, and Blake Smith proved to be longer and quicker than him defensively. However, Mullins is a legitimate offensive weapon who will no doubt get a chance to prove himself yet again next year with the Northwestern backcourt looking wide open.

Jordan Clayton

Clayton, the only freshman to see minutes for Northwestern this season, began the season among the first guys off the bench but ultimately fell into more of a reserve role as Martinelli and Smith came into their own. Coach Collins used Clayton as a secondary ball handler for much of non-conference play, trusting the freshman to lead the offense in sets where Buie played more as a two guard. Clayton struggled to assert himself as a scorer in his early appearances but did prove to be judicious with the basketball, turning the ball over just three times in the six games where he saw extended time.

Clayton had the hardest time of Northwestern’s three bench guards in filling in the Ty Berry minutes. He is not as good of a defender as Mullins or Smith, and he sent opposing players to a free-throw line at a somewhat worrying rate. In games against Penn State, Maryland and Iowa, Clayton picked up three or more fouls in an average of 11 minutes of playing time.

It will be interesting to see how Clayton fits into the mix next season, especially if Collins brings in another point guard through the portal. Incoming freshman KJ Windham will also potentially compete with him for minutes, though Clayton does profile as more of a pure point guard than the combo guard from Indiana.

Gus Hurlburt

We didn’t get to see any real minutes from Gus this season even as the Nicholson injury left Northwestern shorthanded at the forward position. He made his first appearance in purple and white against a woeful Detroit Mercy side (by woeful, I mean 1-31), scoring his first and only points as a Wildcat with a pretty floater from the baseline. Hurlburt, who came to Northwestern as a preferred walk-on, made three other appearances, including two at home in blowout wins against Ohio State and Minnesota where he received raucous applause from the Welsh-Ryan faithful.

As of now, Northwestern only has one other player over 6-foot-9 on its roster for next season — Luke Hunger — as it is unclear whether Matt Nicholson will use his remaining year of eligibility, so it is possible that Hurlburt will play a larger role in next year’s squad.