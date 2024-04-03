Swimming and diving: Spitz and Martin achieve top-16 finishes at the 2024 NCAA Championships

Over the last two weeks, Northwestern competed at the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The women scored 27 points to earn a 27th-place finish, while the men placed 38th with one point. In comparison, NU scored 18 points and finished 28th last year on the women’s side but didn’t score any on the men’s side.

Northwestern alum Jasmine Nocentini, who competed for the University of Virginia as a graduate transfer, also had a phenomenal meet, scoring 51 points (the fifth-most out of any swimmer at the women’s meet) and winning an NCAA title in the 100 breaststroke. Virginia went on to win the overall NCAA team title for the fourth consecutive year.

Women’s Recap

Graduate students Ayla Spitz and Markie Hopkins represented the Wildcats at the women’s championship. Spitz was responsible for all of Northwestern’s points, placing 13th in the 500-yard freestyle (4:38.00), 13th in the 200 freestyle (1:43.46), and ninth in the 200 backstroke (1:51.72). With three top-16 finishes, she earned honorable mention All-American status in all the events she raced. She also took down team records in all three events, breaking her own in the 200 free and back, while erasing Lola Mull’s mark of 4:38.37 in the 500 free from 2022.

Spitz, who spent her first four seasons at California before transferring to Northwestern this season, was able to cap off her collegiate career by scoring at three different NCAA championships (2021, 2022, 2024). Her meet was also a bounce-back meet, as she failed to score or hit her season-bests at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Hopkins finished 48th in the one-meter diving event, 18th in the ten-meter, and 39th in the three-meter.

Meanwhile, Nocentini excelled as a Virginia Cavalier, cementing herself as one of the top female collegiate swimmers in the nation this season. Notably, this year was her first NCAA Championships since her freshman season at Florida International in 2021. Though she spent the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons with Northwestern and graduated from the school, she withdrew from the 2022 competition for unknown reasons and didn’t compete at the 2023 installment due to injury.

Nocentini dominated the 100 breaststroke, winning by 0.55 seconds in a time of 56.09. With that time, she ranks behind Lilly King as the second-fastest performer in the event’s history. She also finished third in the 50 free (21.10) and fourth in the 100 free (47.00), and was on Virginia’s NCAA championship-winning 200 medley, 400 medley, 200 free, and 400 free relays. Notably, no Northwestern female swimmer has ever won an NCAA title.

Men’s Recap

On the men’s side, it was graduate student Andrew Martin and freshman Diego Nosack who competed. Martin finished 16th in the 1650 frees (14:47.66) and 30th in the 500 free (4:16.50), while Nosack was 47th in the 200 IM (1:45.15), 29th in the 400 IM (3:44.53) and 200 fly (1:43.49).

Martin’s 1650 free performance was a lifetime best, as he improved over three seconds from his time of 14:51.13 set at this year’s Big Ten Championships. This season, as a graduate transfer from Xavier, he improved 17 seconds from his preseason best of 15:04.12. Nosack didn’t set any best times and swam slower than he did at the conference championships, but the act of qualifying for the NCAA Championships in itself already makes his freshman season a successful one.

The conclusion of the NCAA Championships marks the end of the 2023-24 collegiate season for Northwestern. This season was highlighted by a head coaching change and major offseason losses, but the postseason success and improvements of graduate transfers like Spitz and Martin were a major bright spot.