Softball: Checking in on the other Big Ten teams

There’s just over a month remaining in the 2024 regular season for the Big Ten’s softball teams. From the scalding-hot Wolverines to the floundering Hoosiers, there’s been plenty of variance within the conference. With that being said, let’s take a look at how each Big Ten squad is faring.

Teams are listed in order of their conference standings.

Michigan

Record: 24-11 (6-0 B1G)

Next game: at Northwestern

The Wolverines are on an absolute heater, currently on a 10-game win streak. Their opponents in this two-week stretch hold a combined 94-76 record, so it’s not like Michigan is beating up juggernauts. Nonetheless, it’s an impressive accomplishment in such an unpredictable sport like college softball. Sophomore Maddie Erickson is leading the way with a .361 batting average with eight home runs and 24 runs batted in.

Nebraska

Record: 22-13 (5-0 B1G)

Next game: vs. Penn State

Nebraska entered the season ranked No. 18 in the nation but quickly dropped out of the rankings after blowout losses to then No. 7 Washington and then No. 11 Duke. The Cornhuskers picked up their only win against a ranked team on Feb. 24 when they took down then No. 23 Oregon. Spurred on by shortstop Billie Andrews, Nebraska has ripped off five straight wins against Illinois and Indiana.

Penn State

Record: 26-7 (5-1 B1G)

Next game: at Nebraska

Though they lost the opener in their latest series against Maryland, the Nittany Lions are still 11-1 in their last 12 games. This run was sorely needed, as Penn State had lost five straight beforehand. Fifth-year senior Kaitlyn Morrison has been the offensive heart and soul of the team. After hitting a career-high 14 doubles last season, she’s smacked 12 two-baggers already in 50 less at-bats.

Iowa

Record: 16-12 (4-2 B1G)

Next game: at Purdue

The Hawkeyes have put up a middling season so far, losing five straight in a California road trip in March before getting off to a 4-2 start in conference play. All of those games have been at home, so Iowa will take its first road trip this weekend to West Lafayette to play a struggling Purdue squad. The Hawkeyes will look to find their power stroke after hitting just two home runs all season.

Minnesota

Record: 18-15 (4-2 B1G)

Next game: vs. Ohio State

Minnesota has had an up-and-down season against formidable opponents. While the Golden Gophers picked up wins against then No. 24 San Diego State and then No. 10 Clemson, they also fell to Michigan State and Northwestern in the Garnet and Black Invitational. Those games didn’t count towards conference standings, but Minnesota might have a tough time holding its own in the Big Ten going forward.

Rutgers

Record: 21-15 (3-3 B1G)

Next game: vs. Wisconsin

Like the Golden Gophers, the Scarlet Knights have dealt with inconsistency throughout the season. They almost took down then No. 15 UCLA in a 7-6 loss in March, but they haven’t been able to replicate that same fight in conference play thus far. Rutgers is just 3-3 in Big Ten games, including dropping two of three games to a Purdue team that is below .500. Between 106 walks issued (most in the Big Ten) and 43 errors committed (second-most), most of the Scarlet Knights’ struggles are self-inflicted.

Maryland

Record: 16-17 (3-3 B1G)

Next game: vs. Illinois

The Terrapins are excelling at home to the tune of a 9-3 record, but they’re just 7-14 away from College Park. Their offense has been relatively lackluster — Maryland’s batters have struck out 157 times, which is fourth-most in the Big Ten. The Terrapins managed to steal a game against then No. 22 Penn State last week, but they lost their next two. They’ll look to right the ship in a series against Illinois starting on Friday.

Ohio State

Record: 19-12 (2-4 B1G)

Next game: at Minnesota

The Buckeyes have one of the most prolific offenses in the conference, hitting .302 as a team (third-highest). However, their pitchers are prone to giving up the big play. They’ve relinquished nine triples (second-most) and 24 home runs (third-most) despite facing the fourth-fewest batters in the Big Ten. After stealing a game against Northwestern last weekend, the Buckeyes will head to Minneapolis to play the Golden Gophers.

Purdue

Record: 14-18 (2-4 B1G)

Next game: at Indiana

Purdue is still finding itself at the plate to say the least. The Boilermakers have struck out 184 times (most in the Big Ten) while managing just nine home runs as a team (second-least). Factor in a conference-high 40 home runs allowed, and Purdue has a recipe for disaster going forward.

Michigan State

Record: 13-19 (1-5 B1G)

Next game: vs. Indiana

The Spartans have struggled offensively as of late, averaging just 1.7 runs per game in their last 10. That small sample size is a microcosm of their season — Sparty has hit just .249 with an on-base percentage of .331 (both last in the Big Ten). Hannah Hawley has been Michigan State’s sole bright spot, as the sophomore is hitting .368 with a 1.175 OPS.

Wisconsin

Record: 12-20 (1-5 B1G)

Next game: at Rutgers

It’s been a rough season for the Badgers in 2024. After winning one of three games at Iowa to open conference play, Wisconsin got swept at home by Nebraska over the weekend. The Badgers haven’t been very patient at the plate, drawing just 72 walks (tied for least in the Big Ten) with an on-base percentage of .344 (third-least). They’ll look to win their first conference series in Piscataway over the weekend.

Indiana

Record: 23-12 (0-6 B1G)

Next game: at Michigan State

What a fall from grace. After finishing second in the Big Ten in 2023 with an 18-5 record, the Hoosiers have been swept in their first two conference series. They’ve been rock-solid on offense with a team average of .310, but their defense has proved problematic at times. Indiana has allowed 12 passed balls (most in the Big Ten) and 24 stolen bases (second-most). The Hoosiers will have to tighten up their fundamentals if they want to salvage their season.

Illinois

Record: 13-19 (0-5 B1G)

Next game: at Maryland

The Fighting Illini haven’t been enjoying home-field advantage thus far. They went 11-11 at Eichelberger Field in 2023, but they’re just 1-6 on their home turf this season. Illinois isn’t aggressive enough on the bases to challenge opposing catchers, having stolen a conference-worst 18 bags on the season. However, the team is putting the bat on the ball with a stellar .316 team average and will look to take down Maryland in College Park starting on Friday.