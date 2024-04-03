Northwestern’s Senior Night victory over Rutgers marks 40 straight wins at home

Northwestern started off the week by falling to third in the polls after an unexpected loss to Penn State.

A week later, the ‘Cats are back at No. 1, having defeated No. 13 North Carolina on Monday and Rutgers on Saturday.

The Wildcats were relentless against the Scarlet Knights, with 11 different players finding the back of the net to win 22-11. The Senior Night victory extended Northwestern’s home game winning streak to 40.

Perhaps the first quarter gave the facade that it would be a close game, but the ‘Cats’ sharp shooters were on point from the start. After goals from sophomore Madison Taylor and graduate student Izzy Scane, Rutgers’ Cassidy Spilis and Victoria Goldrick scored to keep it even at one and two. But after that, it was all Northwestern.

It took over six minutes for Rutgers to score again, and in that time frame, Taylor made another and Scane added two.

NU rapidly built upon its 5-3 lead in the second quarter, ending the half up 14-5. Emerson Bohlig tallied one, while Taylor, Erin Coykendall, Lindsey Frank and Mary Schumar each notched a pair of goals.

Although Rutgers and Northwestern each scored four goals in the third quarter, the damage was done. The ‘Cats even triggered a running clock with five minutes left in the frame, once they went up by 10 at 17-7.

The Wildcats’ offensive prowess was on full display, and it went beyond the usual suspects, as the ‘Cats delivered an outstanding 42 shots to the Scarlet Knights’ 27.

Scane and Taylor each had four. Samantha Smith, who dominated the draw with eight face off victories, Coykendall, Frank, Bohlig and Schumar all had two. Leah Holmes, Alexis Ventresca, Abby LoCascio and Jane Hansen all scored one.

But perhaps the most notable performance came from junior Sammy White. The junior had missed six consecutive games due to an offseason achilles injury but did not miss a beat in her returning, grabbing two draw controls and forcing two turnovers.

White’s return is huge as one of Northwestern’s key defenders. It’s worth noting that in the ‘Cats’ overtime loss to Penn State, not only were they without the most valuable player of the 2023 championship game but also Carleigh Mahoney, who has since returned.

Getting back White is a huge asset for Northwestern, and her return could not have come at a better time with NU preparing to take on Maryland on Saturday.

No. 1 Northwestern and No. 2 Maryland both have the same record of 10-2. Maryland was in the top spot headed into last week but suffered a loss to then No. 14 UPenn before bouncing back against then No. 2 Michigan. The Quakers have since jumped all the way to No. 7 and the Wolverines to No. 5.

How the ‘Cats can square up against Kelly Amonte Hiller’s alma matter will be an indicator of where the team is at and who is the best in the nation.

Right now, it seems that it’s the team on the shores of Lake Michigan.