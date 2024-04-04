Tennis: Women suffer first Big Ten lost, men win one of three

It wasn’t the most memorable weekend for Northwestern tennis.

No. 41 Illinois put an end to No. 37 Northwestern’s undefeated Big Ten campaign on Saturday. But the loss certainly doesn’t take away from the women’s stellar season (13-5, 4-1 B1G).

The men (7-14, 1-3 B1G) didn’t have much better luck but managed to cap off their trio of games with a win.

The women started off strong against Illinois, but that momentum didn’t last into singles.

Northwestern’s pairings of junior Neena Feldman and first-year Sydney Pratt and then graduate student Christina Hand and senior Justine Leong each defeated their Illini competition 6-4 to secure the doubles victory.

Illinois, however, won five consecutive singles matches to win 4-1.

The No. 60 men started off their three-game slate on Friday against Michigan, for whom they had no answer for, losing 4-0. Michigan won in doubles against the pairings of senior Gleb Blekher and junior Felix Nordby on Court One and sophomore Chad Miller and senior Saiprakash Goli on Three.

Blekher and Nordby were up against the 27th-ranked doubles pairing in the country.

In singles, Miller, senior Presley Thieneman and first-year Greyson Casey went down.

Although Goli, Blekher and Nordby’s matches were left unfinished, they performed favorably. Goli won his first set and tied the second, Blekher won his first and lost the second, and Nordby was in the middle of his third set, after winning the first.

Northwestern had a doubleheader on Sunday, where it had similar luck against another Michigan team but ended the night on a high note.

The ‘Cats fell 5-2 to No. 18 Michigan State but did so with a fight.

Northwestern managed to pull out the win in the doubles portion, with victories for Blekher and Nordby and Thieneman and Casey, taking down the No. 3 and No. 68 pairings in the country, respectively.

The win for Thieneman and Nordby led to them being ranked at No. 48 in doubles.

In singles, Nordby pulled out the sole win for the ‘Cat. Thieneman and Bleker both faced tie-breakers in their first set, which they came out on the losing side of. Thieneman came back and won the second set of his match but fell in the third.

A few hours later, Northwestern rode to a swift 4-0 victory over Chicago State.

Miller and Goli had a 6-0 victory in doubles that Nordby and Blekher supplemented with a 6-4 win to claim the doubles portion.

Miller, Goli and Thieneman won three straight victories to secure the team win and leave the ‘Cats feeling dominant.

The men’s team will head to Wisconsin and No. 61 Nebraska this weekend, and the women will host No. 30 Wisconsin before heading to Minnesota.