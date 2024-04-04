Northwestern men’s basketball 2023-24 player reviews: Blake Preston

Stats

From Sports Reference:

During his sole season with Northwestern, graduate student forward Blake Preston didn’t contribute much on offense, experiencing a notable decrease in production compared to his 2022-23 season with Liberty, during which he averaged 6.7 points per game for the Flames. Throughout his 28 appearances this season, the Liberty transfer managed to score six or more points in only four contests for Northwestern.

However, Preston’s decrease in offensive output can be attributed to his reduced role for the Wildcats. He played 17.3 minutes per game for the Flames last season compared to just 10.3 for head coach Chris Collins’s rotation this year.

On the defensive end, Preston also experienced a decline in his performance compared to his previous season. While playing for Liberty in the 2022-23 season, he was significantly more effective in rebounding, averaging 5.1 rebounds per game.

Shot Distribution:

From Hoop-Math

Preston primarily scored the majority of his points down low. The graduate student shot 83.7% of his shots at the rim, which ranks second on the team behind senior center Matthew Nicholson, who shot 93.1%. However, outside of scoring down low, Preston struggled to find ways to put the ball in the basket, evidenced by a 25% field goal percentage on two-point jumpers.

The Good

While his impact on the team was minor throughout the season, there were moments where Preston shined for Northwestern and rose to the occasion on the big stage, particularly in the ‘Cats’ regular-season finale against Minnesota. Preston stepped up for the Wildcats, who were without Nicholson and senior guard Ty Berry.

Preston gave Collins 25 meaningful minutes and put up an impactful stat line of nine points, four rebounds and four assists to help the ‘Cats earn a commanding 90-66 victory over the Golden Gophers.

While the stakes weren’t as high, Preston also delivered a solid performance in an early-season matchup against Rhode Island. He recorded 6 rebounds, five assists and nine points, tying for a game-high with junior guard Brooks Barnhizer.

The Bad

Preston’s biggest struggle this past season came from the charity stripe, as the transfer shot 41.9% from the free-throw line, making it difficult for him to earn an increased role with the ‘Cats. Luckily for the team, his free throw woes didn’t have too much of an impact, as even when he made just two of seven from the foul line against Purdue, Northwestern still beat the Boilermakers 92-88 in overtime.

The Bottom Line

While Preston’s impact wasn’t always felt consistently, he did a nice job at the end of the year, providing valuable minutes for the ‘Cats who were desperate for depth, especially down low when Nicholson got injured. It was a short but sweet ride for Preston, who leaves Evanston after one year with a March Madness appearance to show for it.