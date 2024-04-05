Northwestern women’s basketball 2023-24 player reviews: Maggie Pina

After a prolific four years at Boston University, the graduate transfer took her talents to Evanston to give the Wildcats a scoring boost. Her long-range shooting ability was evident from the get-go and helped Pina become one of the team’s most trusted offensive players. Let’s break down the full season for the shooting guard and take a look at what she brought to the team.

Stats

2023-24 season statistics: 22.2 minutes per game, 5.6 points per game, 1.6 rebounds per game, 1.2 assists per game, 0.4 steals per game, 35.5% FG, 42.1% 3PT, 82.9% FT

Pina quickly became an integral part of the Northwestern offense thanks to her long range shooting. After canning two of her first three triples as a Wildcat against Omaha, Pina took off and never looked back. Despite making just nine starts, Pina was able to tally 15 or more minutes in 22 of her games. Thanks mostly to her long distance success, Pina had five games in double figures.

The graduate transfer’s shooting ability is evident in examining team leaderboards. Pina led NU in makes (40) and percentage (42.1%) despite finishing sixth on the team in minutes. Her efficiency was off the charts all season, and her effective FG% of 50.0% led the Wildcats.

Shot Distribution

From CBB Analytics:

Pina’s shot chart looks basically exactly how you’d expect it to. A three-point specialist standing at just 5’7” would naturally get a ton of good looks from beyond the arc, but struggle in the paint. And that’s basically exactly what happened here. Within five feet of the rim, Pina converted just four of her 14 attempts on the year. In the paint, it was even more of a struggle — Pina went 3-of-14 on the season.

Luckily, she was scorching hot from downtown. Pina converted a blistering 55.6% of her corner threes, and while above the break threes are a lot tougher, she still made nearly 37% of those on the year. That above break mark was good for the 82nd percentile nationally. As for the corner mark of roughly 56%? That earned Pina a spot in the 96th percentile.

The Good

Well, it’s already been mentioned quite a bit, but the three-point shooting was excellent. Pina knocked down multiple treys in 11 games this past season. Northwestern went 4-7 in those games, compared to 5-14 in the games Pina did not reach that mark. The sharpshooter also proved to be adept in the rebounding game as the year went along, raising her average from 1.1 per game on January 10 to 1.6 per game by season’s end.

Pina also was nails from the charity stripe. After missing two of her first eight free throws as a Wildcat, Pina missed just four of her next 27. Her 82.9% mark from the line trailed only Cailiegh Walsh and Hailey Weaver among Northwestern players with at least 30 free throw attempts.

The press release announcing Pina’s arrival said “the grad student will bring dynamic athleticism and sharp three-point shooting to the roster.” That release proved to be prophetic.

The Bad

Pina is a three-point shooting specialist. However, that specialization also means Pina wasn’t incredibly adept at creating her own shot or running an offense. Her 35 assists were only good for seventh on the team, trailing players like Paige Mott and Cailiegh Walsh, neither of whom really initiated offense for the team. While Pina was fairly efficient taking care of the ball (her assist to turnover ratio was 1.03, 60th percentile nationally), it was in extremely limited reps. Her assist percentage of 11.1% was only in the 38th percentile nationwide.

Pina also never became a difference maker defensively. She totaled 11 steals and three blocks over the course of the season. Those 14 combined “stocks” were only good enough to rank ninth on the team, and nearly 40 behind Melannie Daley’s team-leading 53. That meant that when the shots weren’t falling, Pina wasn’t providing much for the team.

The Bottom Line

Joe McKeown’s first dive into the transfer portal ended up being highly successful. While Pina wasn’t perfect, she certainly played her role perfectly and earned the trust of the coaching staff as the season went on. Pina started nine of the team’s final 13 games, hitting 20 three-pointers during that span. While the former Terrier is out of eligibility, her season showcased that there is a lot of opportunity for three-point specialists (and future transfers) in Northwestern’s offense going forward.